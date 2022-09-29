Connor Brennan has spent the entirety of his playing days, since he first picked up a football as a seventh-grader, at inside linebacker.
The consistency in that position is one of a handful of factors that has helped shape him into the player he’s become today — a no-nonsense, physical, instinctual playmaker in the middle of the Broncos defense.
But there was, admittedly, a learning curve along the way.
“I actually didn’t know it was called linebacker until freshman year, so that’s how clueless I was in middle school,” said Brennan, Lake Belton’s starting ‘mike’ linebacker, a spot he’s occupied since his sophomore year when the program was just getting off the ground.
“I just said I play football on defense,” Brennan continued when explaining how he would tell people what position he played. “I just said I play right behind the defensive line. It’s funny to look back on.”
It illustrates how much Brennan has soaked up and learned about the game since then. Both Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope and inside linebackers coach Greg Rudolph praised Brennan’s grasp of intangibles, and his willingness to work, both on the field and in the film room.
“He’s just continued to up his game to a higher level each and every week. Not only the growth from sophomore to junior to senior (years), but even now each week,” Cope said.
It also brings up another attribute that has benefited Brennan — he’s not afraid to laugh at himself and to appreciate each part of the journey that has taken him from his days as a baseball-only youth athlete to, now, as a football-only one.
“I never played flag football before that like most kids,” said Brennan, who was raised in Temple and has been friends with Broncos starting quarterback Connor Crews and backup Brady Johnson since grade school. “Looking back at it now, I wish I did. I was very hesitant, but I wish I did. I was just a really big baseball guy. I played year-round, spring, summer, fall. I just kept going nonstop. And I didn’t really like football either, never really watched it.
“But seventh-grade football for school rolled around and I was like, ‘I like this,’ so I kept it up and now I don’t play baseball anymore. I’m strictly football.”
Whichever sport Brennan decides to partake in while at Lake Belton, it’s a certainty that his coaches will be more than happy to have him on board.
His task-oriented mindset and an inner drive to improve make him an easy player to coach and a natural leader among his teammates.
He is a member of Lake Belton’s leadership council, a group of 10 players voted on by their peers who meet weekly to discuss subject matters from game-day itineraries to uniform selection, among others.
“He challenges himself just as much as his coaches challenge him,” Cope said. “He expects to do great things and wants to work hard. He’s very consistent. I can always count on him. He’s just a really good kid that has taken pride in building the Bronco football program.”
Added Rudolph: “He does exactly what he’s asked to do. He is predictable in the fact that you know what you’re going to get from him because every day he shows up and works hard.”
Brennan cites his dad, Michael, an orthopedic surgeon, as a factor in helping him develop that work ethic.
At Belton High School during his freshman year is when Brennan said he began to go out to the fields with his dad in order to work on his craft more.
“Sophomore and junior years is when I started going out to the fields on my own every day of the week,” he said. “Working on my speed, just drills in general, agility, everything, my balance, how I was on my feet, so I definitely started taking it seriously.
“And he also helped motivate me to come out here during the summer. I’d come out here 12, 1 o’ clock. I’d hop our fence, be on the field and it’d be 102 (degrees) and that turf would be like 110, my feet were burning. But I knew he’d be on my butt if I didn’t (work out), and in a good way. If he wasn’t on my butt, I wasn’t going to do it and I would not be near as good as I am today, and I’m very grateful for that.”
Brennan also cites Rudolph as helping him learn how to trust his instincts more while on the field, something that he has steadily improved in as his varsity career has progressed.
“He’s a perfectionist, so he’s been very diligent about asking questions and trying to make sure that he’s doing things exactly the way that they’re supposed to be done,” Rudolph said. “Almost to the point where, and we had to tell him this two years ago, we were like, ‘What is Nike’s motto? Just do it.’ So we had to try to get that out of him so that he would see what he’s supposed to see and then just go for it. And so that growth from him over the last three years has been tremendous.”
Trusting his eyes and going from there has allowed Brennan to make quicker breaks and take sharper angles, which have benefited his game-day production.
During his junior year, when the Broncos ran off a 9-0 record while playing an independent schedule, Brennan’s 68 tackles ranked second on the team behind Javeon Wilcox. Brennan’s stops included 11 tackles for loss that year, which topped the Broncos.
This year, Brennan’s 34 tackles through five games rank second again behind Wilcox’s 55, but the 6-foot, 200-pound senior still holds out hope to catch his teammate, whether Wilcox knows it or not.
“Javeon Wilcox, that dude is a dog and it’s hard to keep up with him. He doesn’t even know it, but he pushes me and it’s my goal to beat him this year. That’s my goal,” Brennan said. “Don’t know if I will, but I will strive to get there.”
It’s what Brennan does, no matter the problem — aim to master it — whether it’s improving his tackling form, trying to outperform a teammate or long snapping, a role he also performs for the Broncos, and one that has provided a personal favorite play of his, which came in Week 4’s game against Killeen Shoemaker.
“So I’ve always dreamed of just absolutely running through a guy on punt (coverage) and that actually happened two weeks ago,” Brennan said before going on to describe the play.
“I just remember, I snapped the ball, and (it was) a pretty good snap, right on the hip, and then running down there, I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t see the ball yet,’ and then I see the guy in front of me and it’s, I mean, a great punt, it was hanging up there, I mean, perfect. And I see him run downhill, catch the ball and I’m like, ‘Yes, here we go, this is it — bam, right through him, absolutely killed him. And I got up, should’ve gotten a flag. I was standing over him, screaming. I definitely should’ve gotten a flag, but I didn’t. And I came off the field feeling amazing. I felt like the man for a good 10 seconds. It was awesome.”
It’s a memory that Brennan knows he will keep with him, but he also makes a point to savor each moment.
“We all look out for each other,” he said. “It’s family, it’s a real family. We have a lot of chemistry on this team, so that’s definitely going to stick with me forever because I’m never going to have this again.”