Youngsters have gravitated toward their professional sports heroes in different ways over the years.
In the current era, it is logistically possible for them to watch every game of their favorite players and keep up with the stats and other items in a few clicks.
That wasn’t so much the case a few generations ago. Baseball was typically the first organized sport a boy could play, so baseball players were often the first athletes to become childhood sports heroes.
Even after televisions became prevalent, telecasts were generally limited to one game on the weekend until the postseason. There were no internet search engines to find the stats, just the box scores in the local newspaper. Until the Houston Colt .45’s came along in 1962 and the Texas Rangers in 1972, the closest a Texan could get to a live Major League Baseball game was in St. Louis.
I asked a couple of gentlemen a generation older than me — my father, Carl, and my friend Neil Haney of Belton — how they came to favor the players they did before TVs were a fixture in every home.
For my father, he followed in line with his father who became a Yankees fan after he cut school to watch Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig play in an exhibition at Waco’s Katy Park in 1929. Mickey Mantle came along in my father’s youth.
“It seems mostly the World Series was the only time there were many games on TV,” he said. “We listened to many on the radio. Mickey Mantle got a lot of publicity in the paper because he was such a complete player, plus a seemingly down-to-earth guy, enjoying the game and the darling of the Yankees. He was easy to be a favorite among a lot of memorable Yankees.”
As a youth, Haney liked the Brooklyn Dodgers with Gil Hodges and Duke Snider, and the Cleveland Indians with Larry Doby and Bob Feller.
“Hodges was one of my favorites because he always played hard and never made excuses for his infrequent errors,” Haney said. “Snider was another player who was one of strong character and excellent outfield skills.”
I asked lifelong friend and contemporary, Jimmie Naumann, how he came to favor the Chicago White Sox and Dick Allen. He simply liked the White Sox logo and latched on to them. Allen moved from the Phillies to the White Sox in 1972.
“(Allen) came over in 1972 and immediately dominated,” Naumann said. “I had never experienced a winning season with the Sox. They finished 20 games over .500 and Allen was the MVP. Plus, he looked cool. We hardly ever got to see these guys. So when I saw him wearing the red pin stripes the Sox were wearing at the time and swinging a 42-ounce bat, it was pretty awesome.”
In each of those cases, and probably most others, the team was the favorite before the player.
It was different for me, although I don’t remember exactly why Willie Mays was my guy. He was on the slow descent of his remarkable career by the time I was cognizant of him. I often listened to Astros games on the radio in the summer and recall misunderstanding the broadcast thinking Mays played for Houston. When I was corrected, I said, “Oh, then I guess the San Francisco Giants are my favorite team.”
In his recently published autobiography with San Francisco-based sportswriter John Shea — “24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid” — the reasons why a superstar in his late 30s would be attractive to a young boy crystallized. It wasn’t just the excellence of his play, but his sustained joy in playing.
Mays, who turned 90 this month and made his major league debut 70 years ago, is inarguably the greatest all-around player in history and arguably the greatest period. He is the standard for the five-tool player, with 3,283 hits, 660 home runs, 338 stolen bases, 12 Gold Gloves and a strong arm. Only Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels draws modern-day comparisons.
“It’s good to be well-rounded and balanced in how you live. It’s the same in baseball,” said Mays, who considered baseball his third-best sport behind football and basketball.
The book reveals Mays’ forgiving spirit against the racist actions he endured as a player in the Negro Leagues and early in his career in the majors. He was not an outspoken civil rights activist but accomplished a great deal toward that end simply by his actions and generosity with everyone.
Despite the natural tendency to pit him against the other greats of the 1950s and ’60s such as Mantle, Snider and Hank Aaron, he was good friends with all and then some. Nobody has much negative to say about Willie Mays.
Everybody has seen the clip of Mays’ iconic back-to-the plate catch in the 1954 World Series that turned the tide in the New York Giants’ sweep of the mighty Indians. It’s his most memorable defensive play because of the stage and that it was captured on film. He made many more athletic catches that simply weren’t filmed. Most were left to the imagination drawn from a writer’s description. The book brought back the slim memories remaining from that era and a flood of pertinent baseball history.
I saw Mays play once at the Astrodome. He wasn’t a Giant or an Astro but a Met at the end of his career. He entered the game as a late-inning defensive replacement and didn’t get an at-bat.
No matter. I got to see Willie Mays.