BRYAN — One day after verbally committing to Air Force, Temple senior running back Samari Howard took flight, and he and the rest of the Wildcats are off and running in District 12-6A.
Howard hurdled a defender on his way to one of his three touchdowns, Mikal Harrison-Pilot had a 95-yard TD catch among his two scores and Temple’s defense hunkered down against Bryan’s physical rushing attack for an emphatic 49-7 victory Friday night in the league opener for both at Merrill Green Stadium.
Temple (2-2), which scored 35 second-half points to turn a 14-0 ballgame into a runaway, made it six straight wins over the Vikings (0-4) in the 71st meeting between the two.
“We knew coming into Bryan it was going to be hostile territory. Coach (Scott) Stewart was a little nervous about our first road game but we handled it really well,” Howard said. “It was a good result.”
Already with one rushing TD, Howard took a handoff late in the third quarter, cut back at the line of scrimmage, headed to the right sideline and leaped at the 3-yard line over a would-be tackler before tumbling into the end zone for an 18-yard score that made it 28-0.
“It’s just instinct. I have no words for it. It’s just instinct,” Howard said with a grin.
Howard also had TD jaunts of 28 and 30 yards and finished with 168 yards rushing on 19 carries. He has 543 yards rushing through four games. Harrison-Pilot’s 95-yard reception from Reese Rumfield put Temple on the board late in the first quarter, and the receiver also had a 42-yard TD catch in the third that made it 21-0.
Rumfield completed 13 of 23 passes for 363 yards, including a 76-yard TD connection with Devan Williams and a 33-yard TD toss to Nyles Moreland in the fourth quarter to help overcome a trio of interceptions by Bryan’s Du’Wayne Paulhill that were among four Temple turnovers.
“We always say the biggest room in the house is the room for improvement. We had four turnovers. Have to fix that. Dropped two touchdown passes, that’s going to happen in football, but have to fix that,” Stewart said. “But to go through that and still score 49 and defensively to pitch a shutout against a really physical football team, really proud of the effort. That’s what we needed to have. Played well tonight.”
The Vikings’ lone score was Hunter Vivaldi’s 90-yard kickoff return that made it 28-7 with 3 minutes left in the third.
Temple outgained Bryan 544-215. Harrison-Pilot and Zion Moore recorded one interception apiece for the Wildcats, who also recovered two fumbles and forced Bryan to turn over the ball on downs four times.
“I feel like this was our best defensive game since the season started,” Moore said. “Coach has been talking to us about getting more aggressive. I definitely feel like we were the more aggressive team tonight, and we just need to continue that during district so we can get as far as we can.”
Temple’s big-play capability on offense and a sturdy defense performance allowed it to build the 14-0 advantage after 24 minutes.
Bryan, which gave Tate Allen (83 yards rushing) his first start at quarterback this season, punted away its opening possession but had it right back with Paulhill’s first interception.
The Vikings kept alive their ensuing drive with one fourth-down conversion but the second didn’t go off as well, with QB Karson Dillard stopped for no gain by Temple’s Ayden Brown.
After a quick three-and-out by the Wildcats, Bryan marched into the red zone and had first-and-10 from the Temple 18-yard line. But running back Tason Devault fumbled and, after the ball bounced forward about 10 yards, LeMichael Thompson recovered for Temple.
Three plays later, on third-and-8 from the 5, Rumfield reared back and hit Harrison-Pilot, who corralled the deep pass then outran the remaining defender for the 95-yard score and Temple’s 7-0 lead after Danis Bajric’s point-after kick with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
Brown came up big again for Temple’s defense midway through the second quarter, ripping the ball loose from Allen, and the fumble was recovered by Faylin Lee.
Howard capped the Wildcats’ subsequent drive with a 28-yard TD run for Temple’s 14-0 lead 5:21 before halftime.
TEMPLE 49, BRYAN 7
Temple 7 7 14 21 — 49
Bryan 0 0 7 0 — 7
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 95 pass from Reese Rumfield (Danis Bajric kick)
Tem — Samari Howard 28 run (Bajric kick)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 42 pass from Rumfield (Bajric kick)
Tem — Howard 18 run (Bajric kick)
Bry — Hunter Vivaldi 90 kickoff return (Matthew Gibson kick)
Tem — Devan Williams 76 pass from Rumfield (Bajric kick)
Tem — Howard 30 run (Bajric kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Bry
First downs 20 10
Rushes-yards 27-181 52-158
Passing yards 363 67
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-23-3 4-14-1
Punts-average 1-34 3-38
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-2
Penalties-yards 3-35 6-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Howard 19-164, Harrison-Pilot 2-28, Jalen Robinson 1-13, Rumfield 1-(-7), team 1-(-18); Bryan: Tate Allen 23-83, Tason Devault 16-58, Isaiah Nutall 3-10, Karson Dillard 2-2, Du’Wayne Paulhill 8-(-5).
PASSING — Temple: Rumfield 13-23-3-363; Bryan: Allen 3-11-1-59, Dillard 1-3-0-8.
RECEIVING — Temple: Harrison-Pilot 2-137, Williams 3-111, Moreland 1-53, Howard 3-40, Tr’Darius Taylor 4-22; Bryan: Tate Schneringer 1-28, Paulhill 1-24, Vivaldi 1-8, Tyson Turner 1-7.