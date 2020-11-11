The skills and desire to be a great athlete are part of Ezekiel “Zeke” Mitchell’s DNA.
Many of his cousins he grew up with in Rockdale excelled in various sports, including Wendell, a former starting point guard at Texas A&M, and Kobe, the starting quarterback on the current playoff-bound Tigers high school football team — just to name two.
“I ran track and (played) football and was a pretty good athlete,” Ezekiel Mitchell said. “But, I knew those sports weren’t for me. Though, they could have been. There’s something about controlling what I couldn’t control that stuck with me.”
Mitchell’s dream of becoming a professional athlete began in similar fashion as his cousins’ in Rockdale. However, the path was very different.
Starting at 8:30 p.m. today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Mitchell will compete among the top 39 bull riders in the world at the PBR World Finals. The event lasts through Sunday, with each participant riding once per day today through Saturday. At least 30 riders advance to Round 4 on Sunday afternoon, and the top 15 from that group enter the championship round.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be a bull rider,” Mitchell said. “My dad always wanted to be a cowboy and I always wanted to be like my dad.”
Mitchell isn’t a typical bull rider. The 23-year-old wasn’t born or raised on a farm and he had very little cowboy blood in his family.
About the only experience Mitchell had with bulls stemmed from his dad’s profession as a equine dentist. Mitchell’s dad sometimes would take him to rodeos, where Mitchell first gained an interest in the bulls.
He might not have had the experience or knowledge but he did have the internet.
“I didn’t have a parent or mentor to teach me,” he said. “I watched YouTube videos and found people along the way who helped hone my craft, take what I learned on YouTube and put it into practice.”
He first got on a steer around age 15, and lasted “about 7 to 8 seconds,” he said. His first ride on an actual bucking bull lasted four jumps.
“That’s about 4 or 5 seconds,” he said. “And I knew at that point this is something I wanted to do the rest of my life.”
Once he made that decision, there was no turning back. While the thrill of riding the bull kept him coming back, his background fueled his desire to work hard enough to turn pro.
“Growing up, my parents didn’t have a lot of money,” he said. “They couldn’t get us everything we wanted. So I always said when I have a family, I would try my best so that we wouldn’t have to struggle anymore. That’s a big motivation.”
One of the videos on YouTube Mitchell used to watch is one during which former NFL wider receiver Chad Ochocinco is trained to ride a bull by Rodeo Hall of Famer Ty Murray. Ochocinco lasts about a second on his first attempt and afterward, while paying his respects to the cowboys, says “Y'all should be the highest paid athletes.”
They aren’t. Unlike some pro athletes with guaranteed contracts, bull riders only get paid when they are winning, and many can’t afford to pursue the career because of finances, as months on the road can add up faster than the checks are coming in.
Mitchell eventually built up his income. His unconventional path got him to the PBR and last year he finished ranked No. 15 in the world, winning just less than $100,000.
He admitted, though, this year’s COVID-19 pandemic taught him a quick lesson when the tour shut down briefly.
“I’m not going to lie, last year I was a 22 year-old kid exposed to a lot of money, and I spent a lot of it,” Mitchell said “What I saved diminished in the pandemic. A month can be a long time to be shut down for a bull rider.”
After the tour reopened, Mitchell was back to cashing, and he’s earned over $76,000 already this season. This weekend’s event, which will be televised on CBS Sports Network, has over $1 million in prize money on the line, including at least $300,000 for the winner.
Mitchell maintains a non-typical approach to bull riding. While many riders like to study a bull’s tendencies and style, Mitchell prefers to go in blind.
“I work better off reaction rather than studying my opponent,” he said. “I’d rather not know what any of the bulls do. Ultimately, you can’t study an animal that is unpredictable because one day out of the blue he can do something different.”
And if the unconventional path continues to pay off, he could become just the second black bull rider to win a championship, with Charlie Sampson accomplishing the feat in 1982.
“I don’t want to look at it as there hasn’t been a champion since 1982,” he said. “I want to look at it as someone who took an opportunity when it came. I don’t want to define everything as color. I hate the concept of color.
“One of my biggest things is I want to push forward and make people realize no matter what it is, you can do what you want to do.”