Serena Cerda has developed a knack for putting away games for the Temple Lady Wildcats this season. Well, at least when it comes to contests against Waco.
In the Lady Wildcats’ previous meeting against the Lady Lions last month, Cerda scored late in the second half to turn Temple’s 1-0 lead into a two-goal advantage. The senior did the same Friday night as she beat multiple Waco defenders downfield for a breakaway goal that finalized Temple’s 2-0 win in a District 12-6A match at Wildcat Stadium.
The victory moved Temple (9-9-2, 9-3-2) into a tie with Harker Heights for third place in the district. Temple entered Friday with 26 points and picked up three more with the win. The Lady Knights finished with a draw against Copperas Cove and added one point to their district total with a 5-4 loss in penalty kicks.
Belton and Hewitt Midway are first and second, while Temple (29 points), Harker Heights (29) and Copperas Cove (24) fight for the final two playoff berths with two regular-season games remaining.
Alexis Willis also scored for the Lady Wildcats and goalkeeper Grace Mungia earned the shutout, which was Temple’s eighth of the season. Waco’s Hope Aguilar recorded six saves for the Lady Lions after facing eight shots on goal and 10 corner kicks.
Temple and Waco (5-13-3, 3-7-2) moved the ball efficiently in the opening minutes, but it was the Lady Wildcats who broke open the scoring. On a corner kick by Emily Diaz, Willis directed the shot off her chest and past Aguilar to give Temple a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.
The Lady Wildcats had ample opportunity to extend their lead in the final 10 minutes before halftime, but Diaz’s free kick from 32 yards out was just high and Arianna Cruz’s shot on goal was knocked away with an impressive leg save by Aguilar to leave Temple ahead 1-0 at the break.
Temple finally cracked Waco’s defense in the second half thanks to Cerda. Cruz led Cerda into Waco territory with a long pass and Cerda corralled the loose ball, broke past three Lady Lions and struck true on her shot to give the Lady Wildcats some breathing room in the 64th minute
Temple is off next week but plays at Hewitt Midway on March 17.