Tonight’s Games
— District 12-6A —
KILLEEN ELLISON at BELTON
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Ellison Eagles 2-6, 1-4; Belton Tigers 2-5, 2-2
Last week: Ellison def. Copperas Cove (uncontested); Temple def. Belton (uncontested)
Last year’s meeting: Belton 14, Ellison 12
Eagles to watch: QB Faleifa Mauga, RB/LB Damashja Harris, WR/DB Trejon Spiller, WR Khalid Mendez, DL Devonte Tezino, LB/RB James Williams, LB Calvin Harper, S Zy’aire King.
Tigers to watch: QB Ruben Jimenez, RB Maurice Reed, DL Malik Jackson, OL Thomas Bowman, DB Trent West, LB Joe Sniffin, TE Bryan Henry, WR Kanyn Utley, DB Aaron Bain, DL Charles Williams III.
Note: Tonight marks the Tigers’ return to competition for the first time since Oct. 30 and the first of three straight home games to conclude the regular season. After falling to Bryan three weeks ago, Belton has been in limbo after postponing its game against Harker Heights two weeks ago and then being forced to cancel its clash with Temple last week. Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said the Tigers won’t be at 100 percent tonight but are in a better place than they were last week. Ellison also was idle last week because of COVID-19 health concerns at Copperas Cove. The Eagles will look to capitalize on explosive plays as Mauga has several receivers to whom he can look, including standout Spiller (40 catches, 766 yards, eight TDs). Belton aims to continue putting together lengthy, time-consuming drives. Jimenez (1,040 yards passing, nine TDs; 504 yards rushing, seven TDs) has strong options in Utley (29 receptions, 396 yards, two TDs) and Henry (25 receptions, 383 yards, four scores). Reed leads the ground attack for Belton with 776 yards and five TDs rushing.
— Class 4A-II Area —
SALADO vs. BELLVILLE
7 p.m., Crusader Stadium, Belton
Records: Salado Eagles 10-1; Bellville Brahmas 9-1
Last week: Salado def. Rusk (forfeit); Bellville 41, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 10
Winner gets: Carthage or Silsbee
Eagles to watch: FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Strickland, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, S Josh Huckabee, LB Lucas Morvant, QB Hutton Haire.
Brahmas to watch: RB Richard Reese, QB Jake Lischka, RB Robert Briggs, RB Kyle Peschel, LB Garrett Babylon, LB Tyler Fishbeck.
Note: Salado hasn’t lost since a 21-7 defeat against Class 3A power Grandview in Week 2. Bellville has won four straight since its lone loss, a 31-28 setback to Sealy. Something has to give tonight when these teams meet in a playoff game for the fourth time since 2015. The Brahmas beat the Eagles in 2015 and ’16 postseason encounters, but Salado won the most recent matchup in 2017 when a touchdown in overtime gave it a 13-10 victory in a third-round game. Reese averages 192 yards rushing per game and has 26 TDs for the Brahmas, who post 336 yards on the ground an outing, with other contributions from Briggs and Peschel. Lischka orchestrates the offense much like Salado’s attack with Haire, who divvies up the carries between Mescher (153 for 1,355 yards), Vincent (97-1,061), Strickland (72-552) and Brown (47-515). The Eagles average a shade less than 400 yards a night at 397.1.
— Class 3A-II Area —
ROGERS vs. POTH
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Smithville
Records: Rogers Eagles 6-5; Poth Pirates 9-0
Last week: Rogers 41, Tidehaven 34; Poth 71, Skidmore-Tynan 8
Winner gets: George West or Buffalo
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Christian Riley, RB Christian Watkins, RB RJ Cook, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, WR Jacob Glasgow, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Pirates to watch: QB/LB Jude George, WR/DB Jaden Fangman, RB Cooper Conn, WR Hayden Davis, OL/DL Dalton Perry, LB Ayden Walpole.
Note: After rallying last week to get through the first round, Rogers faces a tougher challenge tonight against a Poth team that reached the regional semifinals last year and manhandled all but one of its opponents so far this season. The Pirates have surrendered only 60 points — almost half of which came in a 33-26 win over Natalia in the regular-season finale — while scoring 509, and their average margin of victory is exactly 50 points. The Eagles will need to continue to get production from Riley (1,105 yards rushing), Dolgener (752 yards passing, 535 rushing) and the rest of their weapons, while the Rogers defense — which allows an average of 380.5 yards per game — finds a way to contain the Pirates.
— Class 2A-I Area —
HOLLAND vs. GARRISON
7 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Fairfield
Records: Holland Hornets 9-2; Garrison Bulldogs 5-5
Last week: Holland 28, Centerville 20; Garrison 17, Hawkins 7
Winner gets: Timpson or Jewett Leon
Hornets to watch: QB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, RB/WR Ethan Botts, RB Blaze Wooley.
Bulldogs to watch: LB Shawn Holmes, OL/DL Garner Hancock, DL Brayden Brucia, DL D.J. McClure, WB Tristan Adkison, OL/DL Ty Stokes.
Note: Holland continues its postseason run tonight after holding off a late rally by Centerville last week. The Hornets raced out to a 21-0 lead by halftime but played the second half without Tomasek, and Centerville outscored Holland 20-7 after intermission. Tomasek’s status for tonight is unknown. Holland’s starting quarterback has 766 yards and eight TDs passing to go along with 807 yards and 13 scores rushing for an offense that averages 388.6 yards per game. A win tonight would mark the fourth straight season Holland registered double-digit wins and the third time in the last four years the Hornets reached the third round of the playoffs. Garrison knocked off District 9-2A-I champion and previously undefeated Hawkins last week by shutting out the Hawks in the second half.
— Class 2A-II Area —
GRANGER vs. FALLS CITY
7 p.m., Battlin’ Billie Stadium, Fredericksburg
Records: Granger Lions 8-2; Falls City Beavers 8-2
Last week: Granger 42, Rocksprings 26; Falls City 56, La Pryor 8
Last year’s meeting: Falls City 55, Granger 8
Winner gets: D’Hanis or Eldorado
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Beavers to watch: QB Luke Shaffer, RB/DB Cole Thomas, RB/LB Grant Jendrusch, TE/DL Cody Arrisola, DL Nathan Knudwig.
Note: Granger pulled away in the second half last week to advance and will need to put together four productive quarters on both sides of the ball tonight in its attempt to atone for last year’s third-round loss to Falls City, which made it as far as the state semifinals. The Beavers averaged 49 points per game in their eight wins with an offense that relies heavily on the run and is led by Thomas (669 yards rushing), Jendrusch (649) and Shaffer (465 yards passing, 384 rushing). The Lions counter with a defense that limits opponents to only 279.7 yards per game and an offense spearheaded by Rhoades (1,180 yards passing, 748 rushing), Cantwell (487 yards rushing) and Ryder (558 yards receiving).
— TAPPS Six-man Division II Bi-district —
GALVESTON O’CONNELL PREP at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
7 p.m., Matous Field
Records: O’Connell Buccaneers 2-4; Holy Trinity Celtics 3-4
Last week: Huntsville Alpha Omega 54, O’Connell 6; Marble Falls Faith 44, Holy Trinity 22
Winner gets: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills
Buccaneers to watch: QB/DB Christopher Horton, RB/DB Khristian Johnson, WR/DB Raphfel Moss.
Celtics to watch: WR/DB Guido Zecca, RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick McKenna LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch.
Note: The Celtics seek their first playoff win in program history — which includes play at both the six-man and 11-man levels — after falling in the first round in six previous attempts. They face a Buccaneers team that’s on a three-game losing streak after winning two of its first three contests. O’Connell has been outscored by an average of 40 points per game during its losing skid. Horton, the lone senior on O’Connell’s roster, has completed 70 percent of his pass attempts and averages 10 yards per carry. Blackwood has 10 TDs and 462 yards rushing, and Martin has thrown for 1,095 yards and 17 scores for the Celtics.
Saturday’s Game
— TAPPS Division IV Bi-district —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN vs. WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN
Noon, Cervetto Stadium, Dublin
Records: CTCS Lions 6-1; WCS Lions 2-5
Last week: CTCS, idle; WCS, idle
This year’s previous meeting: CTCS 45, WCS 0
Winner gets: Muenster Sacred Heart
CTCS players to watch: RB/DB Ryan Turley, QB/DL Alec Gonzalez, OL Tim Marwitz, LB/FB Connor Ling, WR/DB Andrew Lange, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, OL/DL Johnny Luevano.
WCS players to watch: WR Bryson Smith, RB/LB Colton Hasenjaeger, OL Chandler Stults, LB Drew Meeks, OL Boston Cox.
Note: Central Texas Christian is in the playoffs for the fourth straight season but has yet to advance past the bi-district round in that span. A win tonight could change that, and the Lions have to like their chances. CTCS defeated Weatherford Christian — which is in its first season of 11-man football — in its season opener. The Lions also have one of the area’s top rushers in Turley (1,179 yards, 24 TDs). Gonzalez (1,016 yards passing, 10 TDs; 256 yards rushing, six TDs) has done a solid job of facilitating the offense in his first year at quarterback. Ling (16 receptions, 314 yards) and Lange (11 catches, 270 yards, four TDs) open up the passing game for the Lions.