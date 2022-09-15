BELTON — Garrett Oliveira has coped with loss for a majority of his youth.
When he was in middle school, he lost grasp of lifelong normalcy when his family relocated cross country from California to Belton. Then, as a sophomore on the varsity roster, the Tigers receiver lost a season of his career to a knee injury.
Last year, he experienced the ultimate loss when his father passed away just days before Belton opened its season.
Within weeks, he had completely lost his love for the game.
Despite all the adversity, Oliveira is thriving in his senior season, and now, all he wants to do is win.
“At some point last year, I wanted to quit football,” Oliveira said. “I didn’t want to be on the field anymore, but I knew that’s not what my dad would want, so I continued to play, and I’m so thankful I did.
“I really am trying my absolute best out there. I believe you either give 100 percent or just don’t even try at all. So every single play, I’m giving it my all.”
The mentality is paying off.
Through the first three games of the season, Oliveira already eclipsed his previous career totals with the team, and he will carry the momentum from his most productive outing into tonight’s non-district finale at San Angelo Central.
Oliveira — who had six catches for 68 yards in 2021 — hauled in five passes for 77 yards in last week’s 41-28 victory against Huntsville, bringing his team-leading totals to 10 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers offense will be tested by the Bobcats, though, as it attempts to keep pace with a team averaging 38 points per game — 10.7 more than Belton.
But Oliveira has overcome far worse.
“Last year was just devastating, and that just really, really set me back. But, now, I’m just so focused,” he said. “I’ve never felt this way before, and I just want to keep capitalizing.
“At the end of the day, I just want us to win, because it’s not about me. Getting a lot of yards is nice, but I’m happy if we win.”
And the reality his career could potentially only last seven more games merely fuels his desire.
As a freshman, Oliveira watched Belton win three games, and he aspired to help reverse the program’s fortunes before his injury forced him to endure another 3-7 season from the sidelines. Then, the Tigers snapped their two-year playoff drought last season as Oliveira caught passes in five contests with his longest reception going for 26 yards.
Following a 42-7 defeat at Brenham in Week 2, however, the Tigers encountered a crossroads, and Oliveira and his teammates knew something had to change.
“We all sat down and talked about if we really wanted our season to go like this,” he said. “I told them that I’d been on varsity for three years, and I’ve seen a team fall apart my sophomore year, and I’ve seen a team come together my junior year. We decided we weren’t meeting our expectations.
“If we want certain outcomes, then we have to earn them.”
Undoubtedly, the goals are to win every remaining game, capture the program’s first district championship since 2009, win the team’s first playoff game in six years and give Belton its only state title in more than 100 years of competition.
Oliveira has additional aspirations as well, though.
“Other than actually winning a football game there is no better feeling than knowing your teammates have your back, and that is happening,” he said. “We’re not just out there playing to win on the scoreboard, but we are out there playing for each other.
“We really trust each other, and we want to keep building on that. We want to win, but we want to make memories together too.”