UMHB men's basketball

UMHB’s Ty Prince (1) makes a layup in front of Sul Ross State’s Christian Nevarez (15) and Trey Nelson (5) during Saturday’s game.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor began this season with the country’s No. 2 ranking and the loftiest of expectations fueled by last season’s march to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

edrennan@tdtnews.com