BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor began this season with the country’s No. 2 ranking and the loftiest of expectations fueled by last season’s march to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Then came three losses through the first six games, and the Crusaders were forced to take a long look in the mirror.
“We had to hold each other accountable. We had to find the foundation of our team, and now we’re putting the pieces together and starting to find a rhythm,” senior wing Ty Prince said. “We have to play together and play hard. We’re going to get every team’s best shot, so we have to give our best shot so that we don’t fall short.”
UMHB certainly put all the pieces together during Saturday afternoon’s affair at Mayborn Campus Center, where the Crusaders used a 22-5, halftime-spanning run to bury Sul Ross State on their way to a 93-80 victory.
It was the third straight win for UMHB (5-3, 3-2 American Southwest Conference), which knocked off Division I Texas State on Tuesday and beat conference foe Howard Payne on Thursday.
And with the majority of the league schedule still ahead of them, the Crusaders are rounding into form in time to challenge for a second consecutive ASC title.
“The biggest difference now from the beginning of the season has been our defensive focus and understanding the assignments and adjustments,” UMHB head coach Clif Carroll said. “Some of that is just because of personnel, me putting together rotations with better chemistry.”
The chemistry was evident during Saturday’s game-deciding surge that turned a four-point lead into a 21-point advantage.
It started with Josiah Johnson’s jumper at the 2:38 mark of the first half. Then came Nathan Stolz’s steal and pass that Gibson Hearne turned into a three-point play, followed by a Hearne putback, another Hearne offensive rebound that he dished to Prince for an easy bucket, and then a Prince layup that put UMHB up 44-31 heading into intermission.
It continued after the break with baskets by Hearne, Johnson and Prince, a 3-pointer from Johnson and finally a lay-in by Kyle Wright that made it 55-34 just 3:09 into the second half.
The lead eventually grew to as many as 26 points, and it took all the Lobos (3-7, 1-4) had to get the deficit down to 13 by the final buzzer.
“If you can win the last few minutes of the first half and the first few minutes of the second half, you’re going to put yourself in a position to win the game,” Carroll said. “That run was huge.”
Julian Paredes and Caelyb Kerley scored 15 points each, Trey Nelson 12 and Daveone Bass 11 for Sul Ross State, which heated up late to shoot 51 percent (30-of-59) from the floor.
Johnson finished with 23 points, Prince had 18 points and a game-high eight rebounds, Hearne added 13 points and Luke Feely chipped in 11 for UMHB, which also shot 51 percent (37-of-72) overall.
The Crusaders have games in Spokane, Wash., against Linfield on Tuesday and Whitworth on Wednesday, and their aim is to stay on this recent upward trajectory.
“Today, we were getting stops and getting great looks. When both of those are happening, you know the game is going good,” Prince said. “Now we need to keep it going.”