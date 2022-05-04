If nothing else, Temple College closed out the home portion of its schedule with a bang Wednesday.
The offense was plentiful and contagious for the Leopards, who churned out 13 hits in each win during a two-game sweep of Vernon at the Danny Scott Sports Complex, which also extended their postseason hopes, at least for another day.
In early action, Temple College got two hits each from Caleb Hill, Zane Spinn, Joseph Redfield, Andre Jackson and Travis Chestnut as it led from the first inning onward in a 5-1 win.
The Leopards followed that with a 9-1, seven-inning, run-rule win during which they took a lead after seeing only four pitches from Vernon starter Chance Senecal. In total, 13 Temple College players had at least one hit as the Leopards said farewell to 23 sophomores playing their last game at home.
For the time being, the wins helped Temple College (31-21, 13-17) hold onto a slim chance of qualifying for the Region V tournament, though its destiny is no longer in its hands.
Entering the week, the Leopards trailed fourth-place Weatherford by three games for the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s final playoff spot.
Because the tiebreaker is in the Coyotes’ favor, Temple College must win its final two games Saturday at Vernon and have Weatherford lose its last four against Cisco in order to jump spots.
“We do have control over trying to win two more games,” Temple head coach Craig McMurtry said. “Obviously, Cisco having to beat Weatherford four games is not how you want to draw it up, but we’ll see. I want these guys to finish playing hard and that’s what I want to see. It’s been a really good group. They work hard and give good effort and that makes it easier to coach.”
The Coyotes, who beat the Leopards twice last Saturday, had their Wednesday doubleheader with Cisco moved to today because of the threat of inclement weather. They also play Cisco twice Saturday.
Even with its postseason fate hanging in the balance, Temple College did what it needed Wednesday in order to keep it there.
The Leopards never trailed on the day and got three-run homers from Chris Morrow in the first and Redfield in the sixth — albeit in quite different fashions — to ease to their Game 2 win, which marked their third straight.
Morrow’s blast was a towering shot over the right-field fence that elicited cries of “that’s gone” immediately off the bat from a few onlookers sitting in the home-side bleachers.
It provided his team with a 4-0 lead just five batters into its lineup, and after being staked to the cushion, Temple College starter Dawson Tourney did the rest. The freshman southpaw retired 11 of the first 12 Vernon (19-31, 9-21) hitters he faced, allowing just three baserunners through the first five innings.
Tourney finished with five strikeouts and one walk, scattering five hits over six innings. Hagen Rose then threw a scoreless seventh to seal the win.
“In the second game, the offense was clicking and we got the early lead, which is good,” McMurtry said. “It makes it a little easier on the pitcher to not have to bear down on every pitch. We had a little breathing room.”
Chestnut led off the end-cap with a sharp triple to the left-center gap and Hill followed with a liner through the right side to quickly put Temple College up 1-0.
Spinn then singled to set up Morrow’s shot. The Leopards added a run on a Bryan Williams groundout in the fourth before pulling away with another four-run frame in the sixth.
This time, it was Redfield’s hit that capped the outburst, a sinking liner into shallow center that got past a charging Cole Miears and kept rolling, allowing Hill and Spinn to score and Redfield as well, after he turned on the burners.
“I saw the spin of a changeup low and outside and managed to get it up the middle,” Redfield said. “I was rounding first base and saw it go between his legs and I was like, ‘Alright, man, I’ve got to at least try for an inside-the-parker here. There’s not a better opportunity for it.’”
In Game 1, the Leopards got runs on a Spinn single to right and a Redfield sacrifice fly to left to assume a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
It proved plenty for Temple College pitchers Mason Bryant and David Stich, who combined for eight strikeouts and scattered six hits, giving up only a Sergio Ortiz RBI groundout in the second for Vernon’s lone run.
The Leopards responded with two more in the third on a Jackson double and Colby Christian sacrifice fly to extend their edge to 4-1.
Jackson doubled twice. Temple College tacked on its last run in the fourth when Spinn came home on a Vernon error.
“Mason did a nice job for us the first game,” McMurtry said. “He’s been sick this week and he came out and gave us four good innings. And it was good to see Stich go out there a get a three-inning save.”
The Leopards’ sophomores were announced and recognized after the games as they concluded their home careers. Area sophomores for Temple College include Holland’s Spinn and Evan Doskocil of Rogers.