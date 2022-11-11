BELTON — After waiting six seasons to win a bi-district game, the Belton Tigers used an outburst late in the second quarter Friday night to start them on the path to the area round of the playoffs.
Belton sandwiched two second-quarter trips to the end zone around Luke Flores’ interception to build a 21-0 halftime lead, and the Tigers cruised to a 56-0 victory against Austin Northeast in a Class 5A Division II bi-district game at Tiger Field.
Following the contest, Flores said he could feel the momentum swing with his interception.
“I saw the play happening, and I was like, ‘OK, this is my chance,’ and I caught it. I could feel us take control,” the junior defensive back said. “It felt amazing to be able to help, because our whole team played great.”
Leading 7-0 after junior quarterback Ty Brown found Diego Coleman for a 4-yard touchdown pass on the Tigers’ first possession, Belton (9-2) inflated the cushion to 14-0 thanks to Brown’s 10-yard scoring pass to Slade LeBlanc with 3:51 remaining in the first half.
Then, moments after converting on fourth-and-1 to keep their fifth possession alive, the Raiders saw their hopes dashed as Flores picked off Issac Mavoungou’s pass and returned it to the Northeast 23-yard line. Two plays later, LJ Underwood ran in from 11 yards out with 53 seconds showing on the clock, and the Tigers took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Belton continued to pull away after intermission, scoring 28 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to bury the Raiders (4-6-1).
The result set up a rematch with Brenham — a 42-28 winner over Dayton in the first round — at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium. Belton lost 42-7 at Brenham in a Week 2 meeting on Sept. 2, but that result is not a concern to Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin.
“We should be completely different teams than we were when we played way back then,” he said. “I’d like to think we are a lot better, but I’m sure they feel the same way. It’s better to be us than them in my opinion, though, because nobody is going to expect anything out of us.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been the underdog this year, so it’ll feel good for a change.”
While the Tigers changed the complexion of their bi-district game with a scoring surge in the first half, their second-half outburst was equally impressive.
Belton recorded four touchdowns in a span of 7:12, thanks in part to Northeast fumbling away three kickoffs in the third quarter.
Sophomore running back Shaun Snapp punched in a 1-yard touchdown to begin the run, and after recovering a fumble on the kickoff, the Tigers needed just one play for Brown and LeBlanc to hook up for a 30-yard score.
Four plays later, Belton blocked a punt that junior lineman Bryson Sauceda returned 25 yards for a score and, after Northeast fumbled another kickoff return, Underwood provided the final points of the third on an 11-yard run into the end zone for the Tigers’ 49-0 lead to start the fourth quarter.
Belton totaled 364 yards and limited Northeast to just 37 yards and two first downs.
Snapp finished with 110 yards rushing on 16 carries, Underwood added 94 yards on 14 carries, and Brown completed six of 13 passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns, with LeBlanc accounting for a game-high 40 yards receiving.
For Underwood, who missed almost all of last season and multiple games this season with injuries, the opportunity to continue playing is a blessing and he does not want it to end.
“It feels amazing to be here, but we just can’t get ahead of ourselves,” he said. “The job is not finished yet. We can’t lose our focus on next week.”
BELTON 56, AUSTIN NORTHEAST 0
Northeast 0 0 0 0 — 0
Belton 7 14 28 7 — 56
Bel — Diego Coleman 4 pass from Ty Brown (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bel — Slade LeBlanc 10 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — LJ Underwood 11 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Shaun Snapp 1 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — LeBlanc 30 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Bryson Sauceda 25 blocked punt return (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Underwood 11 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Gino Zecca 8 run (Chrisman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Nor Bel
First downs 2 23
Rushes-yards 31-34 53-275
Passing yards 3 89
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-5-1 6-13-0
Punts-average 6-34.5 1-55.0
Fumbles-lost 6-3 3-0
Penalties-yards 7-65 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Northeast: Isaac Mavoungou 11-29, Noah Flemmings 10-12, Amari Joiner 7-0, Clifton Washington 3-(-7); Belton: Snapp 16-110, Underwood 14-94, Zecca 14-52, Jake Stout 4-19, Rayshaun Peoples 2-14, Brown 3-(-14).
PASSING — Northeast: Mavoungou 1-4-1-3, Joiner 0-1-0-0; Belton: Brown 6-13-0-89.
RECEIVING — Northeast: Joiner 1-3; Belton: LeBlanc 2-40, Mason Ramm 1-22, Isaac Abel 1-15, Luke Flores 1-8, Coleman 1-4.