Ask Cameron Yoe head coach Hector Delgadillo about the reasons for his team’s success and he’ll likely start with two — pitching and defense.
As it turns out, the Yoemen’s offense can hold its own as well.
Yoe continued its hot hitting from late in Game 1, breaking through for 13 hits Saturday as it bunted, lined, grounded and drove its way to a series-clinching 9-3 win over Lorena in Game 2 of a best-of-three Class 3A Region III quarterfinal series.
Two days after collecting 15 hits — seven of which came in a seven-run seventh inning — in a 12-5 win over the Leopards in the opener, the Yoemen (26-7-1) continued their offensive tear at steamy Bronco Park, which had a heat index of 101 degrees at opening pitch.
Yoe’s bats were just as hot as it won for the ninth time in its last 10 games. Ryan Host went 3-for-4 with three runs to pace a group of five Yoemen with at least two hits apiece. The others were Tracer Lopez (2-for-2, two walks), Marino Cardona (2-for-4, RBI double), Bobby Borgas (2-for-4, RBI) and Armando Reyes (2-for-4, two RBIs).
Host’s three singles, two of which came on neatly executed bunts, epitomized his team’s workman-like approach at the plate as Yoe jumped ahead 3-1 in the first and never looked back.
“We’re learning how to close out a series and that’s huge for us,” said Delgadillo, whose team bunted for six hits in the two-game set and advanced to face Woodville or Diboll in next week’s regional semifinals. “So coming out here with the mindset that, ‘Hey, we’re playing one game. We have Landen Greene on the mound and that gives us the best chance to do so.’ And of course, our bats came through again and that was good.”
If the last three weeks were any indicator, Yoe has learned how to finish out a series.
Greene, who fanned four and scattered seven hits in a complete-game effort Saturday, has played a big role in that. The junior hurler also picked up wins in close-out games over Elkhart and Troy.
“It was just a great series,” Delgadillo said. “Our team came out and we came ready to play and knew we had a tough team ahead of us and I think our kids just battled through. Game 1, they showed some perseverance, being down and coming back. I think today we wanted to come out and show that were going to take care of business.”
After turning around a three-run deficit in the sixth inning in the opener, Yoe entered Saturday hitting at a near-.400 clip in five postseason games and continued that pace. Dillan Akin capped the first-inning outburst when he drove a two-out double off Bowdy Shane into the left-field corner to plate Greene and Host and give the Yoemen their 3-1 lead.
The loss marked the first back-to-back setbacks for the Leopards (25-5), who carried a 14-game winning streak into this series but were unable to solve Yoe for a second straight year. They bowed out to the Yoemen in the second round last year.
Shane, who was tagged with the loss in relief in Game 1, started Saturday but pitched only one inning after giving up three runs on three hits.
Jackson Generals brought Lorena within a run in the second with a looping two-out single into shallow right to score Jaice Blancett, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
Yoe right fielder Reyes quickly squashed any Lorena momentum when he gathered Generals’ single on a high bounce and threw a strike to third base, where Peyton Robertson was tagged out after trying to advance the extra base from first.
“At first I didn’t see the ball. It was like a little delayed for me,” Reyes said of his outfield assist. “I probably would’ve dove for it and caught it. I just took that chance. I saw him running and I just threw it. I saw my teammate put his hand up, throw three, and I did it. It just got him. I was surprised, too.”
Generals, Lorena’s starting shortstop and leadoff hitter who was hit in the helmet by a pitch in the top of the first, exited the game in the next half-inning.
The Yoemen tacked on three runs in the third — getting a two-run single through the left side from Reyes — followed by two in the fourth on run-scoring hits from Cardona and Borgas to take full control in the middle innings.
Reyes led off the fifth with a single and stole second before scoring on a Greene hit to provide a 9-2 edge.
“(Thursday) night, it took a while,” said Reyes, whose team scored three to tie it in the sixth in Game 1 before breaking it open in the seventh. “We made that little change and just kept it going from Thursday. Just hit the ball.”