BELTON — Rather than perform at a peak level, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s offense struggled in its NCAA Division III playoff opener last week. It was an eye-opening experience for the second-ranked Crusaders, who realize they’re fortunate it happened in the first round and not farther down the postseason road.
“It’s going to be very rewarding for us to realize the level of play that you can expect every Saturday from here on out. For whatever reason, we did not play as well as we’d hoped. I don’t know exactly why, but it definitely got our players’ attention,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said of his team’s 13-3 victory over No. 14 Trinity. “Our focus and our study and everything that we do to be successful in this environment was called into question. We’ll address it and we’ll come out of this much better.
“Trinity played very well. I don’t think that we did. Their defense took a lot of the things our offense likes to do away from us. Hopefully, we’ll overcome that in the future.”
Next up for the Crusaders (11-0) is a second-round home game against No. 19 Birmingham-Southern (10-1) at noon Saturday.
By the time that one kicks off, UMHB hopes to have fixed the problematic issues of last week, when senior quarterback Kyle King never looked comfortable and vacated the pocket unnecessarily at times.
It all resulted in only 128 yards passing as King went 10-of-22 with an interception.
“I think we’ll do a much better job preparing Kyle this week,” Fredenburg said. “We were obviously disappointed in our production throwing the ball. That’s something that has to improve if we hope to continue down the line in the playoffs.
“If Kyle’s going to play, he needs to give us a better effort than he did. He realizes that he didn’t play as well as he has in the past.”
UMHB kickers Anthony Avila and Brandon Cunningham missed one field goal apiece, senior free safety Jefferson Fritz fumbled the ball away on a punt return, and the Crusaders failed to come away with points on two trips deep inside Trinity territory — once after having first-and-goal at the Tigers 8 and again after taking possession at the Trinity 27.
So it will be the offense and special teams that are under the microscope during preparation this week as Fredenburg and his assistants roll up their sleeves and get to work ironing out the kinks.
It’s a job Fredenburg relishes.
“I enjoy this environment. I love being in the playoffs. I love the excitement of it,” he said. “You have to understand how important it is to look for the little things and do the little things to make sure you can succeed and be successful.
“The end of a season can happen quickly. It’s important that we focus and give our best efforts every week.”
Panthers’ turnaround
Birmingham-Southern is in the playoffs for the first time, a once down-trodden program that has been on the rise since the arrival of head coach Tony Joe White five years ago.
According to him, there were no shortcuts to turning around the Panthers.
“Birmingham is a great town, and this institution is a great school. We just had to first understand the DIII model and learn how to sell what this school has to offer,” he said. “Once we’d done that, we had to create a culture of winning expectations. There have been setbacks all along the way, tough losses to grow and learn from, but all of it has made us better.
“You have to stick to the process of holding players to a high standard and cut the fat that doesn’t fit. Those guys that do stick around are usually pretty good players, and we’re reaping the benefits of that.”
Birmingham-Southern’s lone loss was a 28-27 setback to conference foe Trinity on Nov. 6, a defeat that might have sent previous Panthers teams spiraling. Instead, Birmingham-Southern bounced back with a 49-7 thrashing of Millsaps and last week’s 24-14 first-round win over Huntingdon.
“We have some great leadership from upperclassmen,” White said. “You’re a better football player at 22 years old than at 18. Our upperclassmen have a lot of experience and have been through the crucible, so they’ve been able to execute and perform at a high level.”
Honors
Fritz was named American Southwest Conference defensive player of the year and senior KJ Miller was tabbed special teams player of the year when the league announced its all-conference honors.
UMHB had first-team ASC selections in Miller as a receiver and kick returner, senior receiver Brandon Jordan, sophomore offensive tackle Ethan Ruckman, senior center Jeffery Sims, junior running back Aphonso Thomas, senior defensive lineman E’Monte Smith, senior linebackers Akeem Jackson and Mikkah Hackett, senior cornerback Keith Gipson and Fritz.
The Crusaders’ second-team picks were senior tight end Gary Ruckman, junior guard Matt Sanders, senior defensive lineman Khevon Shepard, senior linebacker Jacob Mueller and Fritz as a punter.
Earning third-team honors were senior quarterback Kyle King, sophomore running back Kenneth Cormier, junior kicker Brandon Cunningham, senior defensive lineman Pete Smith and senior strong safety Jayden Smith.
In addition to those honors, Fritz on Tuesday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding Division III football player in the country based on skill, academics and community service.