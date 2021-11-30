BELTON — Just a few days after eliminating No. 19 Birmingham-Southern from the NCAA Division III playoffs in the first meeting between the programs, No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor began preparations Tuesday for a quarterfinal matchup with a very familiar opponent.
The sixth-ranked Linfield Wildcats visit Crusader Stadium on Saturday for the next installment in what has been a highly competitive series.
“It all goes back to 2004 when we played them in the Stagg Bowl,” Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “In my opinion, I felt like we should have won that ballgame. That was the start of four occasions when we couldn’t beat them.”
The Crusaders were doomed by their mistakes in the first four meetings with the Wildcats.
The 2004 national title game was tied with 6 minutes left when a Linfield defender rushed in unblocked and tackled UMHB punter Hunter Hamrick deep in Crusaders territory. The Wildcats scored on the next play for their 28-21 win.
UMHB led 14-3 after the first quarter of a second-round matchup in 2009, only to see Linfield return three fumbles and an interception for touchdowns as the Wildcats pulled away 53-21.
Linfield recovered a UMHB fumble in the end zone in the first quarter and threw two third-quarter touchdown passes that totaled 80 yards to hold off the Crusaders 31-28 in the second round in 2014.
In a quarterfinal the very next year, UMHB had the ball at the Linfield 19-yard line with 4 minutes left in a deadlocked game when the Crusaders snapped the ball 35 yards over the quarterback’s head. The Wildcats recovered the ball and kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired in their 38-35 victory.
“Those were tough losses. We finally beat them in 2016 and, since then, we’ve beat them every time,” Fredenburg said.
The most recent four meetings — the results of which were vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions — weren’t nearly as close. UMHB defeated Linfield 66-27 in the 2016 regular season and 27-10 in that year’s second round. The Crusaders won the 2017 matchups 24-3 in the regular season and 24-0 in the second round.
The programs haven’t met since, but both the Crusaders (12-0) and Wildcats (11-0) ride a wave of momentum into Saturday’s clash.
“They’re very well-coached and are a great program. They will create a lot of issues for us to defend and run against,” Fredenburg said. “There are eight teams left. Everybody we face from here on out will be big and good. We’re just excited to be a part of it, and the expectation of our players is to continue on.”
The rest of the bracket
The other three quarterfinal matchups pit No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0) against No. 10 Central (12-0), No. 1 North Central (12-0) against Rensselaer Polytechnic (11-1), and No. 4 Mount Union (12-0) against No. 13 Muhlenberg (11-1).
The UMHB-Linfield winner will face UW-Whitewater or Central in next week’s semifinal round. UMHB would travel to Whitewater but would host Central. Linfield would be on the road either way.
QB situation
With Kyle King battling non-COVID health issues last week, fellow senior quarterback Ryan Redding started for the Crusaders in their 42-7 victory over Birmingham-Southern.
Redding threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns without an interception last week. The decision about whether he or King — with 1,592 yards passing and 24 TDs this season — will start against Linfield won’t be made until later in the week.
“We felt like Kyle wasn’t at his best. We gave Ryan a chance, and he did a great job. We don’t have a controversy. We just have two really good quarterbacks,” Fredenburg said. “The one that gets the nod will be the one that performs the best (in practice) this week. We can’t go wrong with whoever starts. They have skill sets that are a little different, but both of them can execute the offense.”
Whoever starts will direct a Crusaders offense against a Linfield defense that gives up an average of just 217 yards and 13 points per game.
“(Offensive coordinator) Stephen Lee does a great job preparing those guys with what they can expect,” Fredenburg said. “We build so much of our offense around how people are defending us. It’s important to be prepared and ready to see how Linfield will line up and what we can expect from them prior to the snap of the ball.”