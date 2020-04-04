From a variety of aspects, Mike Fisher’s athletic career was a long series of achievements and near misses.
He easily could have been a vital member of Temple’s talented 1976 state finalist football team.
Injuries kept the Gatesville native from possible sprinting state titles when he went toe-to-toe with future Olympic gold medalist Johnny “Lam” Jones. Recurring injuries abbreviated his football and track career at Baylor and even his pro football career.
On the other hand, Fisher can still tell tales of playing for the first Baylor football team to win 10 games in a season. And being among the first of a string of great quarter-milers for which Baylor’s track program is famous. And running just a hair behind Carl Lewis and other top sprinters of the 1980s.
And being part a receiving corps with legendary greats such as Mel Gray, Roy Green and Cliff Branch.
Fisher’s loyalty to Gatesville and his post-high school accomplishments were rewarded recently with his induction into the Gatesville Athletic Hall of Fame. He was inducted alongside the 1975-76 girls basketball team that reached the state tournament, its coach Bill Bradley and the late Billy Ray Anderson, an athlete from the 1940s.
“I had a chance to look at the wall and see who went in before me,” said Fisher, who will soon turn 62 and currently resides in Fate in Rockwall County following his retirement from 33 years of teaching and coaching. “I was very delighted to be included and go over some of the things which got me there.”
Prior to his senior year in 1976, Fisher’s mother was in the process of moving with his sisters to Temple where she worked for the Veteran’s Administration hospital. Fisher, who was familiar with some of the Temple standouts of the day such as Charles Young and Lester Ward — a future Baylor teammate — after playing against them in junior high, elected to live with a mentor and stay in Gatesville. The Hornets’ 1976 football team went 4-6 for the second straight year while Temple’s went 13-1-1.
“Those were the guys I had gone to war with,” said Fisher, who was one of a very small number of African American students in Gatesville a few years after desegregation when there were residual tensions. “I did a lot for Gatesville. I hung around everybody. That was just me. I loved everybody.”
Fisher had qualified for the UIL Track and Field State Championships as a sprinter during his underclassman years. Hamstring injuries that haunted him the rest of his competitive career kept him from returning late in his high school days.
He drew enough attention to become a two-sport athlete in football and track at Baylor. Fisher would have liked to try for three sports.
He hit .400 and .375 in two of his seasons as an outfielder in Gatesville and considered baseball his best sport. He asked then-Baylor baseball coach Mickey Sullivan if he could try out. Sullivan’s response was that track coach Clyde Hart wouldn’t let him.
Instead, Fisher became one of the forerunners in Baylor’s long run of stellar quarter-milers that eventually included Olympic gold medalists Michael Johnson and Jeremy Wariner.
Fisher also sprinted against the high-profile speedsters of the era, led by Lewis and Herschel Walker.
Without participating in spring football at Baylor, Fisher was a bit below the football radar until he started for the first time as a senior in 1980.
On a run-oriented team with running backs Walter Abercrombie, Dennis Gentry and Alfred Anderson — plus a hard-hitting defense led by Hall of Famer Mike Singletary — Fisher surfaced as a much-needed deep threat. He averaged 22.5 yards per reception with six touchdowns to help the Bears to just their third Southwest Conference title in program history and the first 10-win season before losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.
“I’m in the highlights of that season. I got attention for the touchdowns I scored,” Fisher said. “I didn’t run the 40 or go to any of the (NFL) combines. We were at track practice one day and they said somebody from the (Dallas) Cowboys was there, so I ran the 40 for them. I didn’t think anybody was interested.”
To his chagrin, the team that was interested was one he wasn’t especially interested in.
The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Fisher in the eighth round of the 1981 draft. He was the third Gatesville native to reach the NFL, following in the footsteps of Cotton Davidson and Mickey Thompson.
“I was surprised, and I wasn’t too happy about it at all,” he said. “I tried (to make the team) twice. It wasn’t a good fit for me.”
The Cardinals already had the veteran Gray and the budding superstar Green, and Fisher was cut before the season began.
But Gray went down for several weeks with an injury, and Fisher was brought back in time for a game against the Cowboys since he knew the plays. He vividly recalls a play in which quarterback Neil Lomax lofted a pass over the towering arms of Ed “Too Tall” Jones.
“Neil was trying to throw it away, but I was going to show what I could do,” Fisher recalls. “I had gotten 10 yards behind Everson Walls and I was going to chase it down. The ball went right through my hands.
“Roy Green started becoming the player he became and when Mel Gray got well and came back, that was pretty much it for me,” he said.
After an even shorter stint with the Raiders during which he roomed with Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, Fisher played two years in the USFL for the Washington Federals before walking away from the game.
He had a fruitful coaching and teaching career beginning in Gatesville, with most of the other stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Now retired, he spends more time with his wife, Lynne, and their five grandchildren while also officiating for football and basketball chapters where he lives.
Fisher’s athletic career didn’t reach the same heights of stardom as some of his teammates and competition.
“Some things aren’t meant to be,” he said.
Nevertheless, Fisher can relish in the knowledge that he was right there among them.
“Carl Lewis beat me by two steps, but a lot of people would like to be able to say that,” he said. “I dropped a pass, but I played in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.”