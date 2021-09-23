Five days after the fact, Brian Cope still is fired up about Lake Belton wide receiver Connor Bartz and running back Daniel Hardin chasing down Cameron Yoe linebacker Fabian Salomon at the end of the first half of last week’s game to prevent what could’ve been a momentum-swinging touchdown.
“That play is still impressive,” the head coach said Wednesday about one of a number of important sequences that helped the Broncos move to 4-0 with their 28-14 win over the Yoemen.
“I’m really proud of our coaching staff. They came up with some wrinkles that were very successful, and proud of our kids for executing those on Friday night,” Cope added, also pointing to strong play last week in the secondary from Javeon Wilcox, Peanut Brazzle, Bruce Onchweri, Selman Bridges, Jashaun Manghane and Keshawn Baptiste.
Back home last week after two long road trips, Lake Belton never trailed, limited Yoe to a season-low point total, posted more than 250 yards rushing, won the turnover battle 2-1 and twice responded when the Yoemen got within one score to keep a two-TD buffer most of the contest.
For Cope, in all of that are signs the Broncos are attending to each moment in practice and on Friday nights as a chance to learn.
“We’re getting better each week and I think that’s our goal,” Cope said.
Next up for Lake Belton is Katy Jordan, another second-year program with no seniors, at 7 tonight at Tiger Field in Belton. It’s the first of two meetings this season between the fledgling squads. They also played twice last year.
The Warriors, coached by Mike Rabe, are 1-3 in 2021, losing to San Antonio Davenport last week 52-45. Jordan opened the season with a 51-21 loss to Waco La Vega then blanked Danbury, 57-0, before a 32-6 setback against Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
“They are very much improved,” said Cope, whose Broncos won both 2020 encounters about a month apart, 65-33 and 39-21, respectively. “They are very well-coached. Coach Rabe and his staff do a great job and you can tell they’ve had their kids in the weight room.”
The Warriors average 32 points per game while allowing about 34. Meanwhile, Lake Belton is third in the area at 402.3 yards per game on offense and scoring 31 points. The Broncos yield 292.3 yards and 17 points a night.
Wilcox leads Lake Belton with 46 tackles. Linebacker Connor Brennan is next with 28, followed by Onchweri with 27 and linebacker Ty Legg 23.
Bees start 4-0 again
For the second straight season under second-year head coach Chris Lancaster, Academy went unbeaten during non-district. The Bees capped their 4-0 mark in dramatic fashion last week against Lago Vista, using Blake Bundy’s field goal with about 1:30 left in the fourth quarter to notch a 30-28 win that didn’t lack adventure or suspense.
“We had a two-touchdown lead and had to overcome some human judgment by the referees that wasn’t in our favor,” Lancaster said. “We had a touchdown called back and a fumble ruled on a kid that was down. Lago Vista did a great job changing the momentum. They went down and scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again.”
Bundy’s winning kick in part was set up by a fourth-and-6 completion from quarterback Kasey Mraz to receiver Scout Brazeal to get the Bees into field goal territory. Academy’s defense, which ranks second in the area at 258 yards allowed per game, preserved the lead from there.
Lancaster said this version of 4-0 — which matches the Bees’ best start to a season since they went 6-0 in 2008 — is highlighted by a continued maturation of his young team.
“The leadership we have (among each grade level) has really blended together. They’ve started becoming a brotherhood and learning how to play together and hold each other accountable,” Lancaster said before essentially turning the page to the next part of the season. “Being 4-0 good and dandy but it’s the past and you learn from it. Everybody in the state of Texas knows it doesn’t matter until district.”
Ah, yes, district
It indeed is a big week for many area teams embarking on district play tonight.
District 11-3A-I, with the aforementioned Academy, kicks off with matchups that include the Bees hosting league favorite Lorena (2-2), Cameron Yoe (0-4) searching for its first win at Caldwell (2-2), and McGregor (2-2) at Rockdale (2-2). Troy (0-4) is idle.
In 13-3A-II, Rogers (2-2) gets another rematch with Buffalo (1-3) in its opener. The teams played twice last season with the Bison beating the Eagles 46-28 during a league tilt and squeaking by Rogers in the Class 3A Division II Region IV semifinals 37-35.
Rosebud-Lott (3-1), Holland (2-2) and Moody (2-2) begin 12-2A-I tonight. The Cougars host Thrall, the Hornets host Hearne, and the Bearcats host Thorndale.
Rivals Granger (3-0) and Bartlett (2-2) tangle to start 13-2A-II, and Holy Trinity Catholic (2-2) enters the TAPPS six-man District 4-II fray by welcoming Marble Falls Faith (3-0) to Temple.