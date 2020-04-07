Games are on hold for now, though the Lake Belton Broncos are still busy preparing for future contests.
The coaching staff for Belton ISD’s newest high school — which is set to open its doors for Year 1 in August — is continuing to round into form, with nine of 15 head coaching positions filled as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s been really exciting, especially through the interviews, seeing the candidates excited about our vision and plans for Lake Belton has been a really neat experience,” Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore said Tuesday. “We have really good people in place to lead that program into the future and ready to do a great job building that culture.”
The first coach in place was Brian Cope, who, after three seasons as the Belton Tigers’ offensive coordinator, was hired in January as the Broncos’ first football head coach. The most recent, announced Tuesday, is Taylor Hill, who moves over from Riesel to lead the Lady Broncos basketball team.
In between, the coaching hires included:
-- Cory Beckham (previously, West), head baseball, assistant football;
-- Callie Cameron (Temple), head cross country and girls track;
-- Liz Ramsey (Canton), head volleyball;
-- Randy Hooton (Hutto), head boys track/football defensive coordinator;
-- Greg Rudolph (Little Rock Central, Ark.), head powerlifting, assistant football;
-- Zane Johnston (Mary Hardin-Baylor), head boys basketball;
-- Dustin Washburn (Mary Hardin-Baylor) football offensive coordinator.
Also tabbed to join the growing coaching staff were Kaylee Krenek (assistant cross country and track coach) and Michael Evan (assistant football and baseball). Still in the works are head coaches for boys and girls soccer, swimming, golf, tennis and softball.
Skidmore said both soccer spots and swimming are in the final phase of the hiring process, which itself has been altered since the middle of last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cope, Beckham, Cameron, Ramsey, Hooton and Washburn all went through what would be considered the traditional interview process. But since last month’s statewide closure of schools and the implementation of social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, interviews have shifted to online-only.
“It has been an adjustment but the way technology is, it’s been a good thing as far as being easier to schedule (interviews),” Skidmore said, adding that the precautions taken as a result of the cornonavirus concerns only briefly set the district behind in terms of its hiring timeline. “We caught up pretty quick.”
Cope said since in-person classes were halted, he’s conducted 45 interviews with hopefuls via the video conference website Zoom, and he predicts that the remainder of the head coaching roles as well as three more football assistant spots will be filled by the third week of April.
“It has been absolutely awesome. We set a goal for the end of April to get all positions hired and I feel like we’ll be done, which is going to be great because then we can start having staff meetings as a department to make sure everybody is on the same page,” Cope said. “We’ve had a bunch of high-quality candidates, which made our decisions tough. Of course, I’d love to do this face-to-face but you have to hit a curve ball sometimes and this has been successful.”
With the exception of football, Lake Belton’s teams will compete from the get-go at the varsity level in Class 4A. The Broncos’ first varsity season on the gridiron will be in 2021 and the squad’s first district campaign in 2022. The first official contest for the school likely will feature cross country or volleyball, however, those schedules aren’t yet finalized. The first football game is Aug. 27 versus Cleburne. All football home games during the inaugural season will be on campus at Bronco Field.
“Let me tell you, I’m pumped. I think we have a great staff being built,” Cope said. “We have a great mix of head coaches from smaller schools to bigger schools to colleges. I think it’s an exciting time during a tough time in our world, and it’s going to be great in August to watch all the Broncos rise up.”