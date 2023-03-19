FRISCO — Salado’s Jade Oliver finished second Friday in the Class 4A Division II 123-pound draw of the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet and Lake Belton’s Elaina Herrera was third Saturday in 5A-I, highlighting the final three days for local competitors at Comerica Center.
Area powerlifters wrap up appearances at state meet
- Staff Reports
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29
- City Council approves alcohol sales for new Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue
- Killeen teenager charged with capital murder in shooting of two Jarrell High School students
- UPDATE: Temple fisherman drowns at Lake Belton
- Is East Temple ready for another market?
- Temple standoff ends peacefully after man threatens suicide
- Suspect sought in Temple shooting; no injuries reported
- Heights man indicted for assaulting officer during Temple liquor store robbery
- Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue under consideration
- Temple man charged with invasive recordings indicted for sex crime