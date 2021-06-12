Belton lost its longest and strongest link to its coaching past with the passing of Chuck Douglas last month at 74.
Douglas was part of the Tigers for a half-century, involved in a myriad of roles that never completely abated.
“He was still involved in the pressbox,” former Belton football head coach Jay Warrick said. “He wasn’t like all the rest of the former coaches who have come and gone. He was always there.”
In typical fashion, Douglas was always there with a smile and a word of encouragement.
“He’s going to be missed by so many people, not just in athletics, but as the human being he was,” Warrick said. “The world got a whole a lot dimmer when he left, but it’s also a lot brighter because of his influence.”
Douglas’ presence will still be felt at Tigers football games every Friday night this fall. The newly designed Belton helmets for the upcoming season include a decal of his initials “CD” on the 50th anniversary of his arrival in Belton.
The gesture is especially impressive given that current Tigers football coach Brett Sniffin, who will enter just his second season in Belton, was the catalyst for honoring Douglas despite knowing him for only a short time.
“He was a larger-than-life character,” Sniffin said. “He was very knowledgeable about Belton history. He did everything in Belton except cook hamburgers in the cafeteria. He was funny, personable and open to talk. He was a joy to be around.”
And, boy, was he ever around.
Douglas and his newlywed wife Janice came to Belton in 1971 to join the staff of James A. Williams, who had just taken the reins from Jack Meredith. The Tigers were in the early stages of one of their most successful periods in program history. In football, Douglas headed the junior varsity.
If anything, Douglas was more of a baseball guy and was the Tigers’ head coach on the diamond for several years.
Douglas did take a peek at other places but never strayed far from Belton athletics. He was Mary Hardin-Baylor’s baseball coach in 1984 and took the Crusaders to the brink of an NAIA World Series berth. He also spent a year as the principal at Salado High School but always found his way back to the Tigers, working in some capacity along the coaching line from Williams to Hugh Sullivan to Dick Stafford to Jim Rodrigue to Warrick as well as being nearby for those who followed.
When Douglas came to Belton, Warrick was a Tigers freshman coached in part by Douglas along with Williams, Joe Brooks and Ron Ray.
“Regardless of what was going on, (Douglas) was as positive as he could be,” said Warrick, who was Belton’s head coach from 1997 to 2006. “That rubbed off on us as players. If we were going through some tough times, we never saw him down. If your head was down, he would pick you back up.
“Guys like him were why I wanted to be one of that group. It’s the place I wanted to be. You had to run us out of the fieldhouse. That’s what I wanted for my program.”
Warrick returned the favor in 2001 by hiring Douglas to be the assistant athletic director.
“I was tickled to have him,” Warrick said. “He helped me tremendously to get the program in the direction I wanted it to go. I didn’t have to worry about as much. That’s just who he was.”
Douglas, who was also a longtime and highly respected basketball and baseball official, remained involved with Belton sports until his death. He provided short but insightful analysis on Tigers football radio broadcasts for years.
“Coach Douglas was the real deal,” said Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore, who preceded Sniffin as football head coach. “We would meet on a weekly basis for the radio show. Chuck would come by and visit once in a while before a game. He and (former superintendent and coach) Joe Pirtle poured so much of themselves into this town. He was entrenched in the fabric of the community. No matter how bad things might have gone, he would always say, ‘It’s going to be alright.’ I dearly miss him.”
The new helmets will maintain the familiar rocking “B” on one side of both the red and white versions. The red helmets will have a large white number on the side while the white ones have a Tiger’s head. Sniffin said the new designs keep things fresh and new for the players. After a year of stagnation and uncertainty throughout the pandemic, the new helmets provide a new stamp for this coaching staff.
Chuck Douglas’ initials stamped on them preserves the link to past glory and pays homage to a man who was an integral part of it.