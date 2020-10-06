Traffic jams and cramped quarters aside, the road was pretty good to Temple during the first two weeks of the season.
Victories over Longview in Arlington and at host Magnolia West left the Wildcats with a satisfying 2-0 mark. But after about 280 miles and 5 hours’ worth of bus rides, it’s time to turn on the lights at Wildcat Stadium.
“I was proud of the way we handled both of those but, yeah, it’ll be nice to walk about 400 yards, eat a pregame meal, not have to ride a bus and all the stuff that comes with (a road trip),” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said Tuesday.
Temple welcomes Arlington Martin (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday — the Wildcats’ first regular-season game on their home turf in 10 months — at Wildcat Stadium, which will have a 50 percent cap on attendance, virus protocols in place and the official debut of the venue’s newly installed video screen and eye-catching blue, T-shaped scoreboard.
For fans unable to buy tickets that are sold exclusively online this season, Temple ISD will stream the contest on its YouTube page.
“I don’t know what 50 percent looks like, but it’s better than not playing,” Stewart said.
And while there always are facets to shore up, Temple couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2020 campaign ahead of its anticipated home opener. The Wildcats outscored the Lobos and Mustangs by a combined 37-0 in the second halves of those contests en route to wins of 40-13 and 28-13, moving Temple two-thirds through a challenging non-district slate against three teams that won 75 percent of their games a year ago.
“You get out of it what you want. I can’t imagine there being a tempo, style or scheme that we haven’t seen. I don’t remember a year where we were tested more going into district. I’ve got to think that pays off,” said Stewart, whose team opens District 12-6A play next week at Copperas Cove. “I’ve been really proud of our effort. But, still, I don’t think we’ve come close to playing our best football. That’s positive but I also know in my business, potential is a four-letter word. It’s just something you haven’t done yet. You’re either going to do it or not, so that’s kind of been the message this week. I’m tired of talking about how good we could be. It’s time to see how good we are.”
The Warriors
Coming off an 11-2 showing in 2019, Martin — led by Bob Wager in his 15th season — opened 2020 a few hours before Temple in AT&T Stadium with a 47-24 loss to Denton Ryan. The Warriors followed it up with a 37-0 victory over The Woodlands College Park.
“Wait until you see them on offense. It’s a magic show. I mean, they shift and go, shift and go. It’s just 1,000 formations,” Stewart said. “(Defensively), this is going to put a lot of pressure on our offense because these guys bring it from every direction and they play (angry).”
Senior Zach Mundell sees most of the snaps at quarterback for the Warriors. He’s completed 24 of 33 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite targets are receivers Cal Robinson (12 catches, 144 yards) and Cydd Ford (seven, 122, two TDs), who also can be a change of pace at QB. Nine players have at least one carry, including running backs Zaire Barrow and DK Smittick.
Junior linebacker Trevell Johnson has a team-high 20 tackles for Martin. Fellow linebacker Morice Blackwell, a Texas-committed senior, is next with 19.
Making progress
After being limited to less than 2 yards per carry against Longview, Temple averaged nearly 5 yards per tote and accumulated 171 yards rushing versus West. Junior running back Samari Howard led the way with 111 yards, including a gain of 24 on fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter that led to the Wildcats’ final touchdown. He also had TD runs of 7 and 2 yards.
Adding to his 205 yards passing while completing throws to six players — and two scoring tosses — quarterback Humberto Arizmendi posted 43 yards on the ground.
Making catches
Sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot paces the Wildcats with 13 receptions and caught his first TD last week in flashy fashion, tip-toeing to stay in bounds in the back of the end zone. Despite Harrison-Pilot’s lead on his teammates, the distribution from Arizmendi has been remarkably even so far. AJ McDuffy and Tr’Darius Taylor each have seven catches, and Luke Allen and Howard have six apiece.
Making tackles
Junior safety Jaden Jackson recorded a team-high 10 tackles last week, when Temple’s defense helped win the turnover battle for a second consecutive outing. Sophomore linebacker Taurean York chipped in nine tackles, and defensive back Keon Williams had seven. York, Eric Shorter, Marshall Grays and Jaylon Jackson were credited with sacks, and O’Tarian Peoples swiped his second interception of the season in the Wildcats’ second consecutive second-half shutout.
“We do a good job of making adjustments to technique and scheme. At some point, we have to get to where it’s not about the adjustments but about the execution from jump street,” Stewart said.