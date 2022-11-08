WACO — Back in the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season, Cameron Yoe entered its Class 3A Region III quarterfinal match Tuesday night against Grandview determined to add another few days, at least, to its campaign.
The Lady Yoe had the ideal start toward that, too, containing the Lady Zebras’ top hitter, Shelby Martin, in the first set while executing the plan put forth by head coach Elena Queen.
Martin and Grandview, though, with sights fixed on knocking down the quarterfinal barrier for the first time since 2008, found a rhythm Yoe couldn’t disrupt the rest of the way in the Lady Zebras’ 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 victory inside Trojan Gym.
“We wanted to put the pressure on them and bring the fight to them. That was the game plan, and we did that in the first set. You just have to carry it over and have that sustained mentality set after set after set,” said Queen, who guided the Lady Yoe (29-16) to a share of the District 19-3A title and the league’s second seed in her first year in charge after a year serving as the assistant and following many years as head coach of Academy.
“I just told them, the seniors, I coached against you when you were freshmen. Who would’ve thought that God would have brought us together in this place,” Queen added. “I’m proud of them.”
Four of Yoe’s five seniors combined for 34 of the Lady Yoe’s 35 kills. The other senior, Kaly White, had 31 of 34 assists. Ainsley Driska paced Yoe with 16 kills, Haley Tucker had nine, Sydni Smith seven and Lauren Harris two.
Driska exits with more than 1,000 kills in her career, Tucker surpassed that number in kills and digs, and White topped 2,000 assists.
Martin, meanwhile, posted 21 kills and four aces for Grandview (33-8), which will head to Athens and the Region III tournament semifinals Friday. London Helm chipped in five kills and five blocks, Olivia Bauerschlag had seven kills and Kenzi Williamson provided 29 assists.
“Round 3 is familiar but getting over the hump is not. So, that was big,” said Grandview head coach Jesilyn Hatch, who is in her 10th season. “I really think it was just settling in. I think everybody was a little uptight to start with because it was a big goal of theirs to make sure we got past this round. So, it was just some tension and tightness. They settled in and started making smarter decisions with attacking and passing better and serving better.”
The Lady Yoe showed they had a bead on Martin early in Game 1, with back-to-back blocks for points registered by White and Ka’Sara Brooks. Yoe recorded four blocks in all in the opener, including one by Smith during a 7-0 run that put the Lady Yoe ahead to stay, 19-13. Tucker had three of her set-high five kills down the stretch as Yoe took its 1-0 match advantage.
Martin had three kills during a 6-0 span in Game 2 that put Grandview ahead 14-8. Yoe worked to within 17-15 but that effort was shrugged aside by the Lady Zebras, who answered by scoring eight of the next 10 points to even the match.
“She adjusted,” Hatch said of Martin. “There’s a whole lot on that kid’s shoulders — a whole lot. I think she felt it at the beginning. But once she took a deep breath, she was fine.”
The third set had 10 ties, the last at 17-all until Grandview posted five in a row in an 8-1 sprint to the finish and 2-1 lead in the match.
Yoe was in catch-up mode for Game 4’s entirety as spurts of 6-0 and 4-0 helped the Lady Zebras to 13-6, and the Lady Yoe didn’t get closer than seven.
“I think, as a team, we understand that we didn’t play to the potential that we know we could after the first set, and we understand that we have to earn everything. Would we have loved to go on? Absolutely, we weren’t done. But, I think that we understand,” Queen said. “They are really incredible humans. They are not blaming anybody. They are not putting it on anybody else. They take full responsibility and that’s exactly what we want to grow and build for these kids when they leave this school.”