LORENA — It wasn’t that long ago the Lake Belton Lady Broncos were in a play-in game just to get in the playoffs.
Now they aren’t quite ready to leave.
Lake Belton held Waco Connally scoreless in the third quarter and advanced to the third round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs with a 31-26 win over the Lady Cadets on Friday night at Leopard Gym.
“I can’t say enough about how much that’s a testament to our district and how tough our district is,” Lake Belton coach Taylor Bell said. “We knew every game was going to be tough, and just having to fight to make it to the playoffs prepared us to fight in the playoffs. We knew we were capable of this. We just had to go out and make it happen.”
Now the Lady Broncos (22-10), who finished fourth in District 19-4A, will get to see just how far they’ve come when they face 19-4A champion Burnet — which won both meetings against Lake Belton this year — in a Region III quarterfinal next week.
“We are very confident,” said Lake Belton’s Cassidy Gladney, who led all scorers with 12 points.
Gladney had just one point by halftime, and Connally (22-9) took a 14-12 lead into the break.
The momentum changed for good in the third as Gladney set the tone right away, taking the initial inbounds pass and driving for a game-tying runner just 6 seconds in.
After a missed shot by Connally, the Lady Broncos’ Angie DeLeon drew a foul and made one of two free throws with 7:13 left in the third quarter, giving the Lady Broncos their first lead since 8-7 early in the second. They never trailed again.
Isabella Hinds made a 3-pointer after a turnover to put the Lady Broncos up 18-14, and Gladney made it 20-14 with a putback of her own miss with just under 5 minutes left in the quarter.
By the end of the third, Lake Belton’s lead had increased to 22-14 as the Lady Cadets failed to put up a single point in the quarter, missing nine field goal attempts.
“A lot of really good defense being played there,” Connally coach Gilbert Beckam said. “They made some good defensive adjustments. We had some turnovers and couldn’t get the ball to fall through the hoop.”
The adjustments were simple.
“We talk a lot about making it happen on defense,” Bell said. “That’s what happened in the third quarter. We made a small adjustment by starting to pressure a little more, and that really helped us get going on offense.”
The Lady Cadets trailed by only eight points heading into the final frame, but both coaches knew it was a large gap to make up in a low-scoring game.
“It’s absolutely a mind game,” Bell said. “Both teams take pride in their defense, so for them not to score and know they have to start scoring, it’s mentally exhausting.”
Beckham echoed those sentiments.
“We tried to rally the troops and get their confidence back as best we could,” he said. “We had a little run and a chance there, but Lake Belton made some good plays down the stretch.”
Connally cut the lead to 27-23 with less than 2 minutes remaining, at which point they started sending the Lady Broncos to the free throw line.
Gladney made two foul shots to increase the lead to six with just under a minute to play. Connally was called for an offensive foul on its possession all but sealing its fate. Lake Belton made two more free throws and Connally added a late basket and free throw for the final result.
“(Defense) was huge,” Gladney said. “Every time somebody got a turnover, everybody on the bench was hyped. That was huge for us.
“This is amazing. No one expected us to be (in the third round). The stuff we’ve been through this season, it shows we believe in each other and know we can do it.”
Hinds finished with eight points, and Ella Wagenaar had seven for Lake Belton. Connally was led by Ja’mya Brown with eight.