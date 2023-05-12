Troy baseball

Troy first baseman Chase Fricke (22) stretches to catch the throw for an out before West’s Tyler Ray reaches the bag during Friday’s game in Hewitt.

 Ray Swindle

HEWITT — Circumstances weren’t what the Troy Trojans had envisioned when the season began, but they managed to make a strong run to a District 19-3A title. However, it all came to an end Friday night at Midway as the Trojans couldn’t solve the West Trojans and their left-handed pitcher Kade Bing.

