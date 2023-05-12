HEWITT — Circumstances weren’t what the Troy Trojans had envisioned when the season began, but they managed to make a strong run to a District 19-3A title. However, it all came to an end Friday night at Midway as the Trojans couldn’t solve the West Trojans and their left-handed pitcher Kade Bing.
West finishes area sweep of Troy
Tim Waits
