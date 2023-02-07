With the District 12-6A slate dwindled down near the barrel bottom, Temple already is existing in playoff mode as it chases a postseason spot out of a crowded pack behind league frontrunner Harker Heights.
On cue, the Wildcats took an important step toward their goal Tuesday, going up by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter before shifting into prevent gear of sorts en route to a 62-51 victory that completed the season sweep of Copperas Cove, snapped a two-game slide and further entrenched Temple in the top half of the league standings.
“I coached the last four minutes of the game like it was a playoff game. So, really, we were trying to work on some things that we’ll need down the road. We did it right for a few minutes, but then we just turned it over, but it was a teaching moment,” Temple head coach Joey Martin said of his team’s conservative-like approach to the final frame. “We lost a little momentum doing that but we’ll need it down the stretch.”
The Wildcats (16-14, 5-5) stretched an eight-point halftime lead to 15 by the end of the third quarter after the Bulldawgs (15-17, 3-7) had made it a four-point game, 36-32, following a 3-pointer by Henry Sanchez earlier in the period.
The Temple cushion went to 20 after a free throw from Houston Martin with 5:54 left in the fourth. Cove pulled within 58-49 after a layup by Sanchez with 1:57 to go but was no closer than the nine points the rest of the way.
Temple entered the night tied for third with Pflugerville Weiss, a game up on fifth-place Bryan and Cove. The Vikings’ loss to district champion Harker Heights sent them — along with the Bulldawgs — two games behind the Wildcats with two contests left in the regular season. No final between Weiss and second-place Hutto was available by press time.
Jaylon Hall scored a team-high 15 points and Deshaun Brundage added 12 for Temple, which shot 22-of-46 from the field and 13-of-22 at the foul line. Houston Martin, whose three-point play put the Wildcats up 58-45 with 2:25 left, finished with eight points. Fellow freshman Jamarion Carlton also had eight points in post duty against Cove’s 6-foot-8 Michael Uini, Daniel Green and Jaydon Hall chipped in seven and Byron Collins five.
Sanchez posted a game-high 25 points and Uini had 10 points for the Bulldawgs, who were 16-of-54 from the floor and 15-of-23 at the line.
“Cove battles. Coach (Travis) Boyce coaches them to battle,” Joey Martin said. “They are limited in certain areas like we are, but the kids play hard, so it’s a dogfight.”
The Wildcats took the lead for good with a pair of free throws by Brundage — whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer Jan. 13 boosted Temple to a 61-60 win at Cove — at the 2:50 mark of the first quarter, which ended with the hosts ahead 14-12. It was 33-25 at halftime.
“The kids were really focused the last couple days. This is the most important time of the season. Every game is the playoffs, and that’s what I’ve been on them about,” Joey Martin said. “You win and you advance. We have a big game Friday against Bryan.”
Tipoff for that encounter is 7 p.m. at Wildcat Gym. The Vikings won the first meeting 63-61.