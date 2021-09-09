All in all, last Friday’s road trip to Farrington Field in Fort Worth went rather well for Lake Belton, aside from the traffic jam through Waco, of course.
But once the Broncos’ bus fought through that, the players did their own pushing — right past Fort Worth Arlington Heights 26-14 to move to 2-0 this season.
“Our coaching staff was like a pit crew when we made our stop (on the way) in Hillsboro,” head coach Brian Cope said.
Lake Belton hits the pavement again at 7:30 tonight, traveling 180 miles the other direction to challenge Class 3A Division I’s Poteet Aggies (2-0). No Waco gridlock this time, but don’t count out some Austin sprawl. Toll road, perhaps?
The Aggies are coming off an 8-3 season in 2020, and they were picked by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as 3A-I preseason No. 21 and the favorite to win District 14-3A-I.
Senior running back Ernest Davila (24 carries, 388 yards, five touchdowns) isn’t imposing at 5-foot-6, 155 pounds but his production can be as he paces Poteet’s offense, which is orchestrated by quarterback Alexander Lockamy (18-of-26, 253 yards, four TDs, no interceptions), a junior. Senior wide receiver Martin Ibarra (nine catches, 160 yards) enters the contest as the Aggies’ big-play receiver.
“They are a really quality program with a talented senior class,” Cope said, noting that this week’s stop while in transit will be Seguin to dole out the pregame meal.
D’Arius Wilkerson led the Broncos in rushing last week and will again be a key contributor in that department versus Poteet along with Monte Whitfield and Daniel Hardin. Through two games, Lake Belton is averaging 381 yards (224.5 passing, 156.5 rushing). Micah Hudson’s 16 receptions and 252 yards are team-highs, and quarterback Connor Crews has completed 61 percent of his passes.
Javeon Wilcox leads the way with 21 tackles, Bruce Onchweri and Connor Brennan each have 15 and Selman Bridges and Peanut Brazzle have an interception apiece for a Broncos defense that so far has allowed 290 yards per game.
“I think the biggest thing is our linebackers have to do a good job of reading their keys because (Poteet) is multiple on offense,” Cope said.
“And our speed (on offense) needs to get in space — get the ball on the perimeter and execute.”
Week 2 recap
Harker Heights, Jarrell, Academy and Rosebud-Lott moved to 2-0. Killeen, Lampasas, Rockdale, Rogers, Holland, Moody, Central Texas Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic picked up their first wins, which is what Temple, Copperas Cove, Cameron Yoe, Troy and Bruceville-Eddy have sights on this week.
Area leaders
Through two games, Rosebud-Lott’s offense is averaging an area-best — and eye-popping — 584.5 yards per game, with 778 of its 1,169 total through the air. Conversely, Salado is second with, naturally, 676 of its 869 yards on the ground.
Defensively, six-man Holy Trinity has yielded just 216.5 yards per game. Academy is next at 221.5.
Individually speaking, Moody quarterback Ryder Hohhertz has an area-high 288 yards rushing, Rosebud-Lott’s Zane Zeinert is the top passer thus far (44-of-65, 753 yards, seven TDs), Hudson’s 16 catches are tops and Academy’s Scout Brazeal has the most yards receiving with 281. Rosebud-Lott’s Jordan Landrum and Academy teammates Brazeal and Darion Franklin are tied with three TD catches.