Lily Wiser’s RBI single and Cameryn Stewart’s two-run double in Temple’s three-run bottom of the fifth inning broke a deadlock against comeback-minded Lampasas on Tuesday night and helped the host Tem-Cats pick up an adventurous 12-9 non-district victory.
Wiser went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs, Stewart was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Chloe Prentiss also scored three times for Temple (5-2), which appeared well on its way to a more comfortable win until the Lady Badgers went to work in the fifth.
The Lady Badgers (5-2) chased Tem-Cats starting pitcher Alexis Ares — who had earlier done well to get out of two jams in the third and fourth innings — and produced six runs in the fifth. A pair of RBI doubles, one apiece by Mia Maldonado and Kaylie Syx, two errors, a wild pitch and an RBI single from Autumn Basel-Macomber tied the contest at 9-all.
Temple’s own fifth-inning rally turned out to be the difference. After giving up a run in the fifth after relieving Ares, Nadia Frausto allowed just one hit over the final two innings for the victory.
The game originally was to be played in Lampasas but moved to Temple because of field conditions.
Lampasas, which is led by former Tem-Cats coach Jessica Harborth, had a 1-0 lead four batters into the game through an RBI single from Maldonado, who drove in Basel-Macomber just before teammate Aspen Wheeler was tagged out at the plate by Temple catcher Tiara Robinson after she received a spot-on toss from left fielder Elise Munoz.
Head coach Le-Net Franklin’s Tem-Cats responded with six runs in their half of the first, tallying four before Lampasas starting pitcher Harley Wakeman recorded an out.
Leadoff batter Prentiss was hit by a pitch then stole second during which the throw to the base bounced off her helmet and rolled all the way to the wall in center, allowing Prentiss to sprint home. Wiser doubled in Munoz to make it 2-1, and Wiser and Stewart each scored on wild pitches for 4-1.
Hannah Perry replaced Wakeman but Temple scratched two more across in the frame, with Ares’ groundout plating Alena Salazar and Robinson’s sacrifice fly to center chasing in Aracely Avila.
The Lady Badgers got two back in the top of the second, picking up one on an errant throw and another with Rose McAnally’s RBI base hit.
Temple made it a four-run advantage, 7-3, in the bottom half through Stewart’s two-out RBI single that scored Prentiss.
Munoz’s second strong defensive play of the evening in left kept it 7-3 in the third. The junior went to her left and made a sliding catch, got up and doubled up the runner at third to end Lampasas’ two-on, one-out threat.
Ares worked out of another jam the following inning, recording a strikeout and groundout to strand runners on second and third.
Temple pocketed two more runs in the fourth without needing a hit. Wiser scored on a throwing error and Salazar slid across on Ares’ groundout to third to give the Tem-Cats a 9-3 cushion going into the fifth.