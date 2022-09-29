Tonight’s Games
— District 12-6A —
PFLUGERVILLE WEISS
at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Weiss Wolves 2-3, 0-1; Temple Wildcats 3-2, 1-0
Last week: Harker Heights 21, Weiss 14; Temple 53, Bryan 19
Wolves to watch: QB Tate Reiland, QB Jax Brown, RB Daelen Alexander, WR Micah Gifford, WR Tory Simmons, WR Adrian Wilson.
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Christian Tutson, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, LB Teryon Wiilliams-Echols, DT Kam Carter, DT Ayden Brown, DE/LB Jaylon Jackson, DE Kevin Stockton, DB Steven Jackson, DB Damarion Willis, DE Julian White.
Note: Weiss, in its fifth season as a UIL member, was bumped up to Class 6A during February’s reclassification and realignment. The Wolves went 10-2 last season — their most wins — won a district championship and advanced to the 5A-I area round. Reiland and Brown share snaps at QB, and Gifford, Simmons and Wilson, all average more than 14 yards per catch. Temple head coach Scott Stewart said Weiss’ defense is strong in the defensive backfield. The Wildcats rebounded well last week against the Vikings after a difficult setback two weeks prior. Temple rushed for a season-high 265 yards and Rumfield passed for another 301. Harrison-Pilot and Tutson make catches everywhere on the field, and York (team-high 54 tackles and 4½ sacks) also will leave footprints up and down the turf to get in position for the tackle.
— District 4-5A-I —
CLEBURNE at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Cleburne Yellow Jackets 0-5, 0-3; Lake Belton Broncos 4-1, 2-1
Last week: Midlothian 57, Cleburne 0; Lake Belton 42, Waco 0
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB Landry Shields, WR/DB Malachi Cunningham, WR Dorian Potter, RB Jaygen Wells, RB Jayshaun Scales, WR/DB Will Sledge, QB/WR/DB Logan Schroyer.
Broncos to watch: LB Connor Brennan, QB Connor Crews, WR Jaydon Leza, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, OL Challen Ma’lleoi, RB Tristan Robin, DB/WR Ty Legg, DB Selman Bridges, WR Micah Hudson.
Note: Lake Belton was clicking on all cylinders from the start last week in pitching its first shutout of the year. Hudson (18 catches, 373 yards, eight TDs) scored a pair of early TDs — one on a 69-yard punt return — to give him 10 scores on the year and Robin (38 carries, 254 yards, two TDs) and Leza (15 catches, 264 yards, three TDs) each logged two touchdowns as Lake raced out to a 35-point halftime lead and never looked back. The 42-0 win marked the Broncos’ largest margin of victory this season. Cleburne had a season-high 142 yards rushing in last week’s loss, getting 50 yards from Potter, 44 from Scales and 42 from Wells. Cunningham has been a weapon on both sides of the ball for the Yellow Jackets.
— District 11-5A-II —
BELTON at ELGIN
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 3-2, 1-0; Elgin Wildcats 4-1, 1-0
Last week: Belton 28, Pflugerville 7; Elgin 22, Pflugerville Connally 0
Tigers to watch: RB Shaun Snapp, QB Ty Brown, WR Garrett Oliveira, LB Wyatt Butler, WR Slade LeBlanc, DB D’Anthony Jackson, DB Sam Babcock, OL Aidan Stock.
Wildcats to watch: QB Nathen Lewis, RB Sebastian Jackson, RB Darren Harper, WR/DB Justin Strong, OL Jackie Williams, LB Derrius Holiday, DB Jonathan Meurin.
Note: Belton got a pair of touchdowns apiece last week from senior wideout Oliveira (17 catches, 277 yards, four TDs) and sophomore tailback Snapp (57 carries, 360 yards, six TDs), who broke loose for 186 yards on the ground in the Tigers’ win over Pflugerville. It marked the seventh straight year Belton has won its district opener. The Tigers also had 10 tackles for loss, led by Butler’s three. They aim to keep that momentum alive on the road tonight against a revamped Elgin team that already has more wins this year than its past two seasons put together. Jackson and Lewis have combined to rush for 722 yards for the Wildcats.
— District 11-3A-I —
LORENA at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Lorena Leopards 3-2, 0-1; Academy Bumblebees 3-2, 1-0
Last week: Cameron Yoe 48, Lorena 44; Academy 45, Troy 29
Leopards to watch: WR Jadon Porter, QB Jackson Generals, RB Kasen Taylor, LB Lucas Ragsdale.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR Scout Brazeal, LB/RB Lane Ward, DE Daniel Munoz, WR/DB Alex Lawton, WR/LB Zane Clark, LB Tyler Burnett.
Note: Academy’s offense has surged to the top of the area list in terms of yards per game at 435.4, doing so after an 0-2 start to the season. During the Bees’ three-game winning streak, the rushing attack has come to life thanks to the emergence of Ward (82 carries, 562 yards, six TDs) in the backfield. Burnett has a team-high 41 tackles. Mraz and Brazeal are at the top of the area’s yardage categories at their positions. Lorena will aim to bounce back after losing last week at home to Yoe. Porter can lead the charge for the Leopards.
FRANKLIN at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Franklin Lions 5-0, 1-0; Rockdale Tigers 1-3, 0-0
Last week: Franklin 69, McGregor 32; Rockdale, idle
Lions to watch: RB Bryson Washington, LB Colby Smith, DL/OL Andrew Elmore, LB Brayden Youngblood.
Tigers to watch: WR Robert Owens, QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon, RB Kemar Spencer.
Note: If the Tigers are going to snap their three-game losing streak, they’ll have to defeat a Franklin team that hasn’t lost since Dec. 17, 2020 and takes a 21-game winning streak into tionight’s matchup. The Lions went 16-0 in winning last season’s 3A-II state championship. Pantaleon boasts a team-high 49 tackles and Owens is second in the area in both catches (34) and yards receiving (479).
TROY at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 1-4, 0-1; McGregor Bulldogs 1-4, 0-1
Last week: Academy 45, Troy 29; Franklin 69, McGregor 32
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Cooper Valle, QB Ethan Sorenson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, WR Reed Ketcham, DB Kadyn Martinez.
Bulldogs to watch: QB JL Singer, RB Sebastian Torres, WR Jacob Singer, WR Daytron Owens, LB Caden Byford, LB JW Arnold.
Note: Neither team wants to get off to an 0-2 start in district play, so tonight’s outcome is crucial to both. Troy has stuck with its by-committee running approach, with five players registering at least 15 carries apiece — led by Valle’s 43 attempts for 272 yards. Sorenson has 587 yards passing and nine TD throws. McGregor likes to give the ball to Torres, who has rushed for 663 yards and averages 8.7 yards per carry. As of Thursday evening, this game was still on tonight’s schedule. That status could change after Thursday’s tragedy in McGregor, where five people were killed.
— District 8-2A-I —
BOSQUEVILLE at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Bosqueville Bulldogs 1-3, 0-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-4, 0-1
Last week: Marlin 41, Bosqueville 0; Riesel 66, Bruceville-Eddy 12
Bulldogs to watch: QB Newt Schornack, RB/LB Hunter Henexson, WR/DB John Youens, WR/DB Justin Moore, OL/DL Jagger Summa.
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Nick Boaz, QB Kadyn Rape, WR Tyrell Horne, RB/LB Chad Pate, WR Chris Bailey, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB Willie Wilson.
Note: Still looking for its first win, Bruceville-Eddy aims to get on track at home tonight against the Bulldogs, who were shut out last week by Marlin. Offensively, the Eagles are paced by Horne’s 159 yards on the ground while Boaz has totaled four rushing TDs. Rape has thrown for 295 yards, most of which have gone to Bailey (14 catches, 175 yards, one TD). Bruceville-Eddy may be able to find room running the ball against Bosqueville, which gave up 353 yards rushing to Marlin last week.
MOODY at MARLIN
Legion Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 3-1, 1-0; Marlin Bulldogs 1-3, 1-0
Last week: Moody 10, Valley Mills 6; Marlin 41, Bosqueville 0
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Bulldogs to watch: RB Mario Hopwood, Trajon Butler, WR Zha’Mauryon Lofton, LB Tyraun Bell.
Note: Starting 1-0 in district is a big goal, and both Moody and Marlin did that last week. Now, only one will get to 2-0. The Bulldogs scored just 44 points through the first three games — losses to Crockett, Mart and Groesbeck — before posting 41 last week, and they face a Bearcats defense that’s allowed just 20 points (60 overall) during a three-game winning streak. The Statons and Hohhertz continue to pace the Moody offense.
RIESEL at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Riesel Indians 2-2, 1-0; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 2-2, 0-1
Last week: Riesel 66, Bruceville-Eddy 12; Crawford 35, Rosebud-Lott 0
Indians to watch: QB Payton Hoelscher, WR Bryson May, RB Mason Heath, WR Andrew Hocking, LB Dawson Cooper.
Cougars to watch: RB/QB Kyle Finan, QB Jamarquis Johnson, WR/DB Breon Lewis, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, RB Moses Fox, OL/DL Easton Fulton, DB Carlos Saucedo.
Note: Rosebud-Lott got 102 yards rushing combined from Johnson and Fox last week but didn’t muster much else against powerhouse Crawford. Johnson (302 yards passing, three TDs; 260 yards rushing, three TDs), the Cougars’ dual threat under center, was back in the lineup after missing the last couple of games and has helped Rosebud-Lott’s offense to an average of 356.3 yards per game. Lewis (12 catches, 266 yards, two TDs; 114 yards rushing, three TDs) is a threat for the Cougars across the field while Fox and Finan have combined for 508 yards and three scores on the ground. Riesel is coming off its biggest win of the year last week over Bruceville-Eddy.
— Non-district —
GATESVILLE at MINERAL WELLS
Ram Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 4-1; Mineral Wells Rams 3-2
Last week: Gatesville 56, Godley 42; Graham 59, Mineral Wells 14
Hornets to watch: QB Jacob Newkirk, RB Rayshon Smith, WR Trevor Smith, WR Kyle Shafer, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Ashtyn Culley.
Rams to watch: RB Jose Garcia, RB Darrin Simpson, QB Mason Facteau, WR Preztynn Connally, LB Blake Blue.
Note: Gatesville takes a three-game winning streak into a matchup with a Mineral Wells team that relies almost solely on its rushing attack. The Rams, who won three straight before lopsided losses to Sanger and Graham, average 385 yards on the ground and only 35 through the air. Garcia is their workhorse with 1,073 yards and 11 TDs. Newkirk (1,135 yards passing), Trevor Smith (27 catches, 358 yards), Shafer (204 yards receiving) and Rayshon Smith (583 yards rushing) fuel the Hornets offense.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO
Warrior Bowl
Records: CTCS Lions 4-1; Savio Eagles 4-1
Last week: CTCS 21, Magnolia Legacy 14; Savio 37, Austin Brentwood 21
Lions to watch: RB Reagan Ragsdale, RB Ethan Allerkamp, QB Cooper Smith, WR/DB Luke Chiles, WR Tristan Eanes, OL Matt Rose.
Eagles to watch: QB Leyton Riviere, RB Garrett Reddenn, WR Bobby Humphries, WR Dillon Swain, WR Ben Schiesser, DL Robbie Burslem.
Note: The CTCS defense allows an average of only 234.2 yards per game — best in the area — and will need to be on its toes tonight against a Savio offense that prefers to air it out. Riviere is 76-of-141 passing for 1,410 yards and 17 TDs, and Humphries and Schiesser have more than 360 yards receiving each. The Lions would benefit from using their ground game — led by Ragsdale (485 yards) and Allerkamp (457 yards) — to control the ball and limit Savio’s number of possessions.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at SAN ANTONIO CASTLE HILLS
River City Christian Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-3; Castle Hills Eagles 3-2
Last week: McDade 58, Holy Trinity 48; Round Rock Christian 45, Castle Hills 44
Celtics to watch: RB/WR Christian Demapan, WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Note: Holy Trinity looks to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses. The Celtics’ three defeats were against public schools, and their victory was over fellow private school Waco Vanguard. Castle Hills’ three wins were by a combined score of 162-34, and its two losses were by total of nine points.
Saturday’s Game
— Non-district —
SALADO vs. HITCHCOCK
Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan
Records: Salado Eagles 2-3; Hitchcock Bulldogs 5-0
Last week: Boerne 41, Salado 7; Hitchcock 49, The Woodlands Christian 26
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, WR Seth Reavis, WR Brendan Wilson, WR Roman Law, WR Caden Strickland, RB Kase Maedgen, DB Drew Bird, LB Nolan Miller, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Lloyd Jones, WR Bryce Dorsey, WR Kelshaun Johnson, WR Damien McDaniel, OL Albert Ruben, LB Darrin Adams.
Note: Salado faces an uphill challenge in its bid to end a three-game skid. Hitchcock’s closest contest was a 28-20 win over East Bernard. The Bulldogs’ four other victories were by an average of 33 points. To get back on the winning track, the Eagles will need to get their passing attack in high gear with Luke Law (80-of-135 passing, 1,307 yards, 13 TDs) and Reavis (25 catches, 428 yards, seven TDs).