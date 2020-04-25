Our staff culled through thousands of contests that took place between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019. Our readers have narrowed it down to eight.
Second Round | Matchup #1
Dec. 20, 2014
Searching for its first title since 1992, Temple went toe-to-toe with Aledo — a state champion in four of the previous five years — for all 48 minutes in front of more than 40,000 fans at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
The Wildcats were up 14-7 with 4½ minutes left in the opening quarter of the Class 5A Division I championship game, before the Bearcats found the end zone four times in a 15-minute span to take a 35-17 lead into halftime.
Temple responded with two Marques Hatcher touchdown runs and answered an Aledo TD with Chad President’s scoring run and Tyler Hannon’s 40-yard TD pass to Jordan Lee on a trick play with 5:50 remaining.
The Bearcats provided the final answer on Luke Bishop’s 6-yard keeper with 47 seconds left to win 49-45 for their second straight state championship and fifth in a six-year span.
“There are two halves to every game, and you’ve got to come out in the second half and give it your all. We said, ‘Empty the tank,’” President said after the defeat. “It hurts right now, but when we look back on it, we’re going to see what we did through the season and enjoy it.”
Nov. 29, 2013
A postseason game that featured 145 points and 1,388 yards, naturally had some twists, too.
Tenth-ranked Rogers tied No. 9 Refugio at 66 with 2 seconds left but missed the ensuing extra point — the Eagles’ fourth missed PAT of the contest — sending the Class 2A Division II regional semifinal into overtime. Brody Malovets’ 2-yard TD run put the Eagles ahead in OT, but their 2-point try was unsuccessful. Isaiah Perez tied it with a 1-yard run and the Bobcats, who got 711 yards passing from Travis Quintanilla, kicked the extra point for a 73-72 win.
“We missed four extra points. We thought we would go for two and win it. If we would have made all of them, I promise you we would have kicked it,” then-Rogers coach Jeff Walker said postgame. “When you miss four of them and you miss another one, people are going to call you stupid.
“I’m disappointed for our seniors. They played as hard as they could possibly play. We had to make the plays when the game’s on the line and we didn’t do that.”
The lead changed hands 10 times, and the game still stands 12th on Texas’ all-time scoring list of 11-man games. Three Eagles — Malovets, Jackson Sodek and Colton Mairoka — had at least 150 yards rushing.
Second Round | Matchup #2
June 6, 2012
In just its second state semifinal appearance in program history, Jarrell battled Elkhart tooth-and-nail in a marathon that lasted deep into the night.
Jarrell starting pitcher Aaron Burns limited Elkhart to only five hits and two runs before being relieved after the seventh inning, with the game tied at 2-all.
It was still knotted at 2 with two outs in the top of the 13th when Burns stepped to the plate and drilled the game’s 368th pitch down the line in left field for a triple — his third hit of the game.
Travis Cockerham followed with an RBI single through the right side to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead, and Morgan Cooper completed his six-inning, shutout relief performance in the bottom of the frame to preserve the 3-2 victory.
“When I go up to the plate, the only thing on my mind is I’m going to hit this pitcher,” Cockerham said when the game finally ended. “I don’t think there’s a kid in this state that can strike me out.”
The extra-inning heroics sent Jarrell to the next day’s Class 2A championship game, which the Cougars won 9-2 against Bushland for their only state title.
Oct. 26, 2019
Mary Hardin-Baylor was the defending national champion and owned a 21-game winning streak when it stepped on the field at Crusader Stadium to face longtime rival Hardin-Simmons, whose hopes of postseason qualification were on the line.
After an errant extra-point kick by Anthony Avila in the first half had the Crusaders chasing points all afternoon, they still trailed 14-12 when they got the ball back with 1:17 remaining. Without any timeouts, the Crusaders reached the Cowboys 37-yard line and faced 3-and-13 when Jase Hammack’s pass to Gary Ruckman in the middle of the field came up just short of the sticks as the clock continued to count down from 17 seconds. UMHB raced its field goal unit onto the field, holder Luke Poorman received the snap as the final second ticked away, and Avila’s 43-yard attempt sailed through the uprights for a 15-14 victory.
“I wanted (that chance),” Avila said after the game. “I needed that chance to overcome the earlier adversity. At halftime, everybody was telling me to keep my head up and that it’s not how you start but how you finish. I was focused as soon as it got to two minutes. I knew we had to get out there, and we always practice that.”
Second Round | Matchup #3
Oct. 5, 2018
It was just past 11 p.m. when Quentin Johnston hauled in Jared Wiley’s 25-yard TD pass that propelled Temple to a 58-55, three-overtime victory over District 12-6A rival Belton and capped a wild evening at Wildcat Stadium.
“I guess if you’re a fan, it was fun to watch,” Temple coach Scott Stewart said the day after his team’s marathon win. “I got a bunch of emails and calls from people, and I said, ‘Your definition of fun and my definition of fun are completely different.’”
Those in attendance that night certainly were treated to plenty of action, yards (1,070 combined) and points (113).
Temple opened a 27-14 before the Tigers seized at 28-27 halftime advantage. A quiet third quarter preceded a gripping fourth in which the teams combined for 29 points and Belton overcame a 14-point deficit, tying it with 13 seconds left when QB Connor Carothers hit Anthony Brown for a 33-yard TD.
“Their kids laid it all out there. Our kids laid it all out there. And just the respect by both towns after the game was pure class. That’s what a true rivalry should be like. That makes you very proud to live in this community,” then-Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said the day after the 3½-hour game.
Dec. 3, 2016
The Temple Wildcats carried a collective chip on their shoulder heading into the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinal against highly touted and unbeaten Manvel, which basically had steamrolled to the fourth round. It certainly showed during the late-night encounter at AT&T Stadium where Temple held the Mavericks to less than half their scoring average and sauntered away with a tight 24-23 victory.
“I told our guys to embrace the fact that nobody thought we could win. People said we couldn’t beat Port Arthur Memorial last week, and they said there was no way we could beat Manvel,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said that night. “This proves that when you believe in something, you’re really hard to beat. We don’t do doubt. That’s a luxury we don’t have. I’ll put Temple kids up against anybody.”
Temple QB Reid Hesse connected with D-Yonte Heckstall for the go-ahead TD with 3-minutes to play before defensive standouts Rogers Franklin and Taquon Graham combined for a sack to seal the triumph.
Hesse passed for 288 yards and three TDs, two to Heckstall — who tallied eight receptions for 125 yards. AJ Gulley and Robert Jackson combined to force a safety, and Ashton Logan and BJ Sculark had interceptions for Temple.
Second Round | Matchup #4
May 30, 2014
Troy had reached the doorstep of the state tournament the previous year before being eliminated by Salado in Game 3 of the Class 2A Region III final, and the Trojans got their revenge with a 1-0 victory over the Eagles in a one-game, winner-take-all rematch in the same round.
Troy’s Zach Epperson — who had thrown 160 pitches through two wins over Garrison during the regional semifinals — and Salado’s Casey Frazier both tossed two-hitters, and the Trojans scored the only run in the fifth when Bryce Harrimon doubled and later scored on an error.
The Eagles, who left nine men on base, had runners on first and third in the seventh before Epperson got a ground ball to end it, denying Salado a return trip to the state tournament and giving Troy its first berth since 1983.
“I think (Epperson’s) best pitch was his fastball. I think it caught them off-guard because they were looking for the curveball,” Troy head coach Steve Sebesta said following the celebratory dog pile near the pitcher’s mound. “The kids worked their tails off and they deserve this. I promise you they out-worked everybody in the state of Texas.”
March 1, 2010
Temple hadn’t been in the playoffs in five years when Tim Thomas took the coaching reins and revived the Wildcats, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history by knocking off defending state champion DeSoto 57-52 in overtime to advance to the regional tournament as part of their deepest playoff run over the last decade.
The Wildcats trailed by 11 at halftime but, led by a 24-point performance from Erik Valdez, chipped away at the deficit. Temple forward Donald Robinson drove the lane for a bucket in the waning seconds of regulation to tie it at 48-all and force the extra session, which the Wildcats controlled. Temple forced 31 turnovers and held DeSoto to 27 percent shooting after halftime.
“We showed our character and how bad we wanted it,” Valdez said moments after the final buzzer. “We knew if we came and played our hearts out, we could beat anybody.”
The Wildcats went on to defeat Spring in the next round 52-50 to advance to the regional final for the first time since 1993 before a 54-45 loss to Garland Lakeview Centennial. Temple ended the season 29-7 and one win shy of returning to the state tournament for the first time in 78 years.