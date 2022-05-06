BASEBALL
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Belton vs. Mansfield
Game 1: Belton 4, Mansfield 2
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech
Game 1: Lake Belton 11, New Tech 1, 5 innings
Game 2: Lake Belton 15, New Tech 0, 6 innings
Salado vs. Giddings
Game 1: Salado 10, Giddings 9
Game 2: Noon Saturday, Salado
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Class 3A
Rogers vs. Franklin
Game 1: late Friday
Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Mumford
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Academy vs. Groesbeck
Game 1: Academy 6, Groesbeck 5, 8 innings
Game 2: Noon Saturday, Waco ISD Sports Complex
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart
Game 1: Yoe 12, Elkhart 2
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Troy vs. Corsicana Mildred
Game 1: late Friday
Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD Sports Complex
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Class 2A
Holland vs. Weimer
Game 1:Holland 8, Weimar 7
Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday, Caldwell
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Moody vs. Tolar
Game 1: Tolar 7, Moody 6
Game 2: Noon Saturday, Tolar
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Belton 4, Mansfield 2
Mansfield 001 100 0 — 2 5 1
Belton 020 020 x — 4 3 0
Honeycutt, Esquivel (5) and Franco. Johnson, Estrada (7) and Norwood. W—Johnson. L—Honeycutt. HR—M: Graygor; B: Bain.
Records — Mansfield 15-13-1; Belton 17-8-1.
Lake Belton 11, Manor New Tech 1 (5)
New Tech 100 00 — 1 4 2
Lake Belton 134 03 0 — 11 12 1
W—Flores. L—Cortinns. HR—LB: Beck. 3B—LB: McGehee. 2B—NT: Cortinns 2, Stewart; LB: Beck, Bell, Davis, McGehee, Trovinger.
Lake Belton 15, Manor New Tech 0 (6)
Lake Belton 310 056 — 15 10 1
New Tech 000 000 — 0 2 7
W—Bartz. L—Ruiz. 3B—LB: Bell. 2B—NT: Stewart.
Salado 10, Giddings 9
Salado 230 211 1 — 10 10 1
Giddings 010 002 6 — 9 8 1
W—Strickland. L—Mertink. HR—S: Williams. 3B—G: Jatzlau. 2B—S: Pettigrew; G: Page 2, Mertink.
Academy 6, Groesbeck 5 (8)
Groesbeck 004 100 00 — 5 9 1
Academy 030 110 01 — 6 8 1
W—Tomasek. L—Waddle. 3B—G: Morrow; A: Ward. 2B—G: Waddle, Dancer, Hill.
SOFTBALL
UIL Playoffs
AREA ROUND
Class 6A
Temple vs. Wylie
Game 1: Temple 2, Wylie 1
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Waxahachie
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Carthage
Single game: Lake Belton 11, Carthage 0, 5 innings
Salado vs. Jasper
Game 1: Jasper 10, Salado 3
Game 2: Noon Saturday, Madisonville
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Class 3A
Academy vs. Lorena
Game 1: Lorena 10, Academy 4
Game 2: late Friday
Game 3: If necessary, TBD Saturday
Troy vs. Franklin
Game 1: Franklin 10, Troy 1
Game 2: Noon, Saturday, Mumford
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Rogers vs. Corsicana Mildred
Game 1: Mildred 15, Rogers 3
Game 2: Mildred 7, Rogers 6
Class 2A
Granger vs. Centerville
Granger vs. Centerville, late Friday
Class 1A
Bartlett, bye
Temple 2, Wylie 1
Wylie 000 010 0 — 1 3 2
Temple 000 002 x — 2 2 0
Messer and Murphy. Ruiz and Valdez. W—Ruiz. L—Messer. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—W: Brown. 2B—W: Brown.
Records — Wylie 29-8; Temple 22-11.
Lake Belton 11, Carthage 0 (5)
Carthage 000 00 — 0 1 4
Lake Belton 110 27 — 11 14 0
Tutt and Ortigo. S.Schultz and Shimabukuro. W—S.Schultz. L—Tutt. HR—LB: C.Schultz, DeLeon, Lux. 2B—LB: S.Schultz, Herrera, Hoffman, Fredrick.
Records — Carthage 21-12; Lake Belton 25-5.
Jasper 10, Salado 3
Salado 000 011 1 — 3 5 4
Jasper 230 500 x — 10 12 0
W—Coleson. L—Waters. HR—J: Sells. 3B—J: Shankle. 2B—S: Litchfield; J: Dookins.
Corsicana Mildred 15, Rogers 3
Mildred 000 300 (12) — 15 13 2
Rogers 120 000 0 — 3 3 4
W—White. L—Mucha. HR—M: Dickerson, Kittrell, White. 2B—M: Kittrell, Cryer; R: Watson.
Corsicana Mildred 7, Rogers 6
Rogers 012 102 0 — 6 10 2
Mildred 200 040 1 — 7 12 1
W—White. L—Mucha. HR—R: Alonzo 2. 2B—R: Alonzo, Montalbo, Quinones; M: Wing, Dickerson, Bryan.
Franklin 10, Troy 1
Franklin 600 201 1 — 10 11 1
Troy 000 010 0 — 1 5 6
W—Cottrell. L—Garcia. 2B—F: Cottrell.
Lorena 10, Academy 4
Lorena 324 010 0 — 10 14 5
Academy 001 000 3 — 4 8 1
W—Houser. L—McGuire. HR—L: Houser, Nava, Vasser. 3B—L: El-Far. 2B—L: Vasser 2, Benton, Houser, Nava; A: White, Henry.