BASEBALL

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Belton vs. Mansfield

Game 1: Belton 4, Mansfield 2

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech

Game 1: Lake Belton 11, New Tech 1, 5 innings

Game 2: Lake Belton 15, New Tech 0, 6 innings

Salado vs. Giddings

Game 1: Salado 10, Giddings 9

Game 2: Noon Saturday, Salado

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 3A

Rogers vs. Franklin

Game 1: late Friday

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Mumford

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Academy vs. Groesbeck

Game 1: Academy 6, Groesbeck 5, 8 innings

Game 2: Noon Saturday, Waco ISD Sports Complex

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart

Game 1: Yoe 12, Elkhart 2

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Troy vs. Corsicana Mildred

Game 1: late Friday

Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD Sports Complex

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 2A

Holland vs. Weimer

Game 1:Holland 8, Weimar 7

Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday, Caldwell

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Moody vs. Tolar

Game 1: Tolar 7, Moody 6

Game 2: Noon Saturday, Tolar

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Belton 4, Mansfield 2

Mansfield 001 100 0 — 2 5 1

Belton 020 020 x — 4 3 0

Honeycutt, Esquivel (5) and Franco. Johnson, Estrada (7) and Norwood. W—Johnson. L—Honeycutt. HR—M: Graygor; B: Bain.

Records — Mansfield 15-13-1; Belton 17-8-1.

Lake Belton 11, Manor New Tech 1 (5)

New Tech 100 00 — 1 4 2

Lake Belton 134 03 0 — 11 12 1

W—Flores. L—Cortinns. HR—LB: Beck. 3B—LB: McGehee. 2B—NT: Cortinns 2, Stewart; LB: Beck, Bell, Davis, McGehee, Trovinger.

Lake Belton 15, Manor New Tech 0 (6)

Lake Belton 310 056 — 15 10 1

New Tech 000 000 — 0 2 7

W—Bartz. L—Ruiz. 3B—LB: Bell. 2B—NT: Stewart.

Salado 10, Giddings 9

Salado 230 211 1 — 10 10 1

Giddings 010 002 6 — 9 8 1

W—Strickland. L—Mertink. HR—S: Williams. 3B—G: Jatzlau. 2B—S: Pettigrew; G: Page 2, Mertink.

Academy 6, Groesbeck 5 (8)

Groesbeck 004 100 00 — 5 9 1

Academy 030 110 01 — 6 8 1

W—Tomasek. L—Waddle. 3B—G: Morrow; A: Ward. 2B—G: Waddle, Dancer, Hill.

SOFTBALL

UIL Playoffs

AREA ROUND

Class 6A

Temple vs. Wylie

Game 1: Temple 2, Wylie 1

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Waxahachie

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Carthage

Single game: Lake Belton 11, Carthage 0, 5 innings

Salado vs. Jasper

Game 1: Jasper 10, Salado 3

Game 2: Noon Saturday, Madisonville

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 3A

Academy vs. Lorena

Game 1: Lorena 10, Academy 4

Game 2: late Friday

Game 3: If necessary, TBD Saturday

Troy vs. Franklin

Game 1: Franklin 10, Troy 1

Game 2: Noon, Saturday, Mumford

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Rogers vs. Corsicana Mildred

Game 1: Mildred 15, Rogers 3

Game 2: Mildred 7, Rogers 6

Class 2A

Granger vs. Centerville

Granger vs. Centerville, late Friday

Class 1A

Bartlett, bye

Temple 2, Wylie 1

Wylie 000 010 0 — 1 3 2

Temple 000 002 x — 2 2 0

Messer and Murphy. Ruiz and Valdez. W—Ruiz. L—Messer. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—W: Brown. 2B—W: Brown.

Records — Wylie 29-8; Temple 22-11.

Lake Belton 11, Carthage 0 (5)

Carthage 000 00 — 0 1 4

Lake Belton 110 27 — 11 14 0

Tutt and Ortigo. S.Schultz and Shimabukuro. W—S.Schultz. L—Tutt. HR—LB: C.Schultz, DeLeon, Lux. 2B—LB: S.Schultz, Herrera, Hoffman, Fredrick.

Records — Carthage 21-12; Lake Belton 25-5.

Jasper 10, Salado 3

Salado 000 011 1 — 3 5 4

Jasper 230 500 x — 10 12 0

W—Coleson. L—Waters. HR—J: Sells. 3B—J: Shankle. 2B—S: Litchfield; J: Dookins.

Corsicana Mildred 15, Rogers 3

Mildred 000 300 (12) — 15 13 2

Rogers 120 000 0 — 3 3 4

W—White. L—Mucha. HR—M: Dickerson, Kittrell, White. 2B—M: Kittrell, Cryer; R: Watson.

Corsicana Mildred 7, Rogers 6

Rogers 012 102 0 — 6 10 2

Mildred 200 040 1 — 7 12 1

W—White. L—Mucha. HR—R: Alonzo 2. 2B—R: Alonzo, Montalbo, Quinones; M: Wing, Dickerson, Bryan.

Franklin 10, Troy 1

Franklin 600 201 1 — 10 11 1

Troy 000 010 0 — 1 5 6

W—Cottrell. L—Garcia. 2B—F: Cottrell.

Lorena 10, Academy 4

Lorena 324 010 0 — 10 14 5

Academy 001 000 3 — 4 8 1

W—Houser. L—McGuire. HR—L: Houser, Nava, Vasser. 3B—L: El-Far. 2B—L: Vasser 2, Benton, Houser, Nava; A: White, Henry.