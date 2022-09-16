BELTON — As a youngster in middle school, Johnny Smith-Rider pictured himself as a future basketball star. It wasn’t until he got to high school that he had a revelation.
“When I got to high school was when I really started focusing mainly on football,” the sophomore strongside linebacker for Mary Hardin-Baylor said. “I realized there weren’t a lot of 5-foot-9 point guards in the NBA, so I thought football was the way I should go.”
The only problem with that logic is that there aren’t a large number of 5-9 college football players, either.
No worries, though, because Smith-Rider can more than hold his own on the gridiron.
The 5-9, 185-pound Smith-Rider is tied for the team lead with 13 tackles — 3½ for losses, including a sack — heading into tonight’s American Southwest Conference opener between No. 5 UMHB (1-1) and Southwestern (1-1) at Crusader Stadium.
So what is his secret to handling the combat so close to the line of scrimmage, where the vast majority of would-be blockers have a distinct height advantage?
“I just use the techniques that the coaches are teaching us, and do it the best that I can,” he said. “They wouldn’t put me in a position that they think I couldn’t execute.
“No one ever really said to my face that I was too small to play, so I don’t think about it that much.”
A safety at Haltom High School in the Fort Worth area, Smith-Rider was moved to linebacker upon his arrival at UMHB and made an immediate impact.
He served just a brief stint on the junior varsity squad before being promoted the week of the fourth game as a freshman last year, when he appeared in 10 varsity games and made 12 stops.
“I was a safety in high school, but I played in the box a lot. There’s a lot of similarities to the position I play now, but there’s a little less pass coverage now,” he said. “When I got here, though, I didn’t expect to move up to varsity as quick as I did. It was cool.”
Smith-Rider spent his freshman season honing his technique and soaking in as much information as he could from Jacob Mueller and Akeem Jackson, two senior linebackers last season who led the Crusaders in tackles on their run to the NCAA Division III national championship.
Smith-Rider believes what he learned outside the lines from Mueller and Jackson has been monumental in his development.
“I learned a ton from those guys. I learned about the culture and the mentality of this football program,” he said. “I think learning that was just as important as learning the coverages and blitzes. Those guys focused on teaching us how to carry on the tradition.”
Now Smith-Rider is focused on helping UMHB bounce back from last week’s loss at No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater that snapped the Crusaders’ 21-game winning streak.
“The outcome wasn’t what we were looking for. We learned that we have to be more physical for the entire game, from the first snap to the last snap. We can’t take plays off, and we have to execute,” he said. “Those types of games, with that atmosphere, are what I enjoy being in more than anything.
“That’s the great thing playing here. Even though it’s considered — quote, unquote — a small school, the coaches don’t treat it that way. They hold everybody to a really high standard, and that’s really cool.”
NOTE: Prior to tonight’s kickoff, the field at Crusader Stadium will officially be named in honor of former head coach Pete Fredenburg.