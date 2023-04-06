Though this weekend will be the first time for Salado’s current players to take part in a regional tournament environment, in no way does that mean they aren’t ready for the big stage.
“It wasn’t easy. But at the same time, I think that challenged us and put us in a spot where we can play in really big games against really good teams,” Salado head coach Michael Goos said of competing in District 5-4A in which the Lady Eagles were runners-up behind Stephenville. “We don’t shy away from it. It’s not something that’s brand new to us.”
Playing meaningful matches is something familiar not only to this year’s Lady Eagles, but also to many in their program’s past.
In its 12th year, Salado (26-4) boasts nine straight postseason appearances, four ending in at least a regional tournament berth.
That makes for 23 playoff victories, three this year, and state semifinal showings in 2021 and 2016. All that to say — it’s custom for the Lady Eagles to still be around this late in the season.
“I think it’s one of those things where new girls come in, they kind of know that we’ve been successful, and I think it all goes back to the standard we have of how we want to practice and how we want to work in the weight room and offseason. So, I think that helps build toward that,” said Goos, who’s been in charge for the program’s duration. “And I do think it helps having seasons like this and like we had in 2021.”
Though the Lady Eagles marched to the state tournament two years ago, they didn’t get a chance to play at a regional site because COVID restrictions still were in place.
Among this group of players who were around then is senior Haley Piatak, a four-year varsity member who shares starting forward duties with sophomores Sydney Lange and Shelby Hollywood.
“She’s having a great year this year and I think that experience for her — and being able to be calm in these types of situations — I think that will definitely help us. I think others will take cues from her come Friday, just kind of how to handle different situations throughout that game,” Goos said of Piatak, who notched two second-half goals on assists from Lexi Rice to help the Lady Eagles overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit in a 4-1 takedown of Robinson in the bi-district round.
The trio of forwards accompanies a starting midfield of sophomores Rice and Skylar Gardner to go with a defensive middle of freshman Madalyn Serna and junior Leyla Peralta.
Sophomores Jill Taylor and Cassie Vargas, along with freshman Reese Lange, round out the rest of Salado’s first-string defensive line, while keepers Taylor Dabney, a junior, and senior Fran Blancaflor combined for 24 shutouts this season as the Lady Eagles surrendered just 12 goals.
Dabney suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through league play, but Goos said “she’s very motivated and focused to come back next year better.”
After dispatching Robinson, Decatur (1-1, 3-1 PKs) in a decision that included a perfect 3-for-3 penalty-kick phase from Hollywood, Vargas and Sydney Lange, and then Benbrook (4-0) — a match in which Reese Lange notched two goals, Rice netted her second of the playoffs, and Cade Harris tallied one — Salado sets its sights on Wichita Falls (20-1-1). The pair meets at 10 a.m. today at Justin Northwest ISD Stadium in the first of two Class 4A Region I semifinals. The other pits Stephenville against San Elizario.
“I think that does kind of verify how strong our district was when you have two teams that are among the last four in our region,” Goos said.
Motivated by a pair of losses to Stephenville (2-0 and 3-2) in the regular season, the Lady Eagles would like nothing more than another shot at the Lady Jackets but first must deal with a seasoned Wichita Falls team that hasn’t lost since its season opener Jan. 3 against Lake Dallas. The Lady Coyotes have given up just 11 goals and are riding a 20-match winning streak.
“I think they really move the ball well and they keep possession and are kind of very similar to us,” Goos said. “I don’t think you get this far in the playoffs being one-dimensional. I think they’re a really good defensive team. They have some really dangerous players offensively, so they’re a total balanced team. It won’t be just our offense or defense that will have to step up. I think both groups are going to have to have a big game.”
Playing consistently well in all areas has been one of Salado’s strengths.
“I don’t think there’s one player that we’ve relied on to take us this far, which is a good thing. I think a lot of it’s just been playing together and understanding each other and working off each other,” said Goos, who made the trek north to Justin with his team Thursday so everyone could get a decent night’s sleep before the early morning start.
“The last thing I want is for them to ride a bus for 2½ hours on Friday morning and get off and try to play a game this big,” he said.
Not that they need it, but also there as motivation for the Lady Eagles is a stinging second-round overtime loss to Giddings last year, a setback that Goos said “definitely stuck with us and kind of motivated us through the offseason.”
“I know from my part, last year I didn’t get to compete in the second round because I was sick. So this year from my own personal experience, I’m ready to go far,” senior defender Ashlyn Williams said after Friday’s blitzing of Benbrook. “And this team is the perfect team to do that.”