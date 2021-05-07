AUSTIN — Holland senior Ashton Morris took home a medal from his final high school race Friday night, earning the bronze in the Class 2A boys 200-meter dash at the UIL Track and Field State Championships.
Morris clocked a time of 22.06 seconds — .01 faster than his regional-winning time — and crossed the line behind champion Jared Brackens (21.79) of Kerens and runner-up Hesston Marshall (21.87) of Wheeler. Morris also finished fourth in the 400.
In other 2A events Friday, Granger’s Danny McClelland was fifth in the boys 110 hurdles, and Granger’s Alexi Wade was ninth in the girls shot put.