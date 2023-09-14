SALADO — Luke Anderson and Coulson Boyd finished first and second, respectively, for Salado and Temple’s La’Ron Alexander followed in third place to lead the area teams to the top two spots of the varsity boys race at Salado’s Tenroc Invitational cross country meet Thursday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tommy’s Express Car Wash breaks local ground; site to open next year
- Celebrating randomness: Temple-based podcast aims to entertain
- Whataburger to build new Temple restaurant after demolition of old eatery
- Lake Belton High student charged in on-campus assaults
- Woman with whom Texas AG allegedly had affair appears at impeachment trial but doesn't testify
- Valley ghosts: Drought-stricken lakes show reminders of old communities
- UMHB upended: No. 5 Trinity sends No. 12 Crusaders to 0-2 with 35-16 victory
- UPDATE: Colombian national charged in Temple homicide
- Cleanup day: Tires removed from lake in advance of Saturday event
- Logistics center likely open in North Temple by year’s end