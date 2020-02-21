BELTON — The Belton Tigers are in a groove and aren’t looking for a way out. In fact, as the blowout wins continue to pile up, they hope to keep grooving their way to a district title.
Friday night unfolded in typical Belton fashion. The Tigers built a sizeable halftime lead, Edgar Soto led the team with another multi-goal performance, and Belton cruised to an 8-1 win over Killeen Shoemaker at Wilson-Kerzee Field to maintain its firm grasp on the top spot in District 12-6A.
The win kept Belton (14-0-2, 9-0-2) out of the league loss column with five regular-season games remaining and increased its scoring advantage to 54-5 in district competition.
Soto’s three goals gave him 15 through 11 league games and helped improve the Tigers’ district points total to 31 — well ahead of the pack chasing them entering Friday night.
After defeating the Grey Wolves 12-0 in their last meeting, it took a moment for the Tigers to pounce. Once Belton got started, however, Shoemaker (2-5-3 district) had no answers. The Tigers struck for three goals in a 3-minute span during the first half and added four goals after the break. Patrick Tosse scored a pair of goals to go along with Soto’s hat trick.
Tosse opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and Soto found the back of the net a minute later for Belton’s early 2-0 lead. Jake Gilbert made it 3-0 in the 17th minute with a roller past Shoemaker keeper Kaleel Pomerlee, and Soto’s shot in the 32nd minute found the upper right corner to make it 4-0 by halftime.
Jesus Leon gave Shoemaker a shot in the arm with a goal 3 minutes into the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the overmatched Grey Wolves. Tosse scored in the 50th minute, Soto made it 6-1 in the 60th, and Ivan Vargas and Leo Martinez closed the scoring with a goal apiece.
Belton keeper Ryder Evans allowed Shoemaker’s lone goal but was primarily untested.
Friday’s output gave Belton, which plays at Temple on Tuesday, four players with five or more goals in district play — Soto, Simon Howe (seven), Martinez (six) and Gilbert (six).