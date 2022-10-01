BELTON — One week after a high-intensity rivalry victory on the road, No. 3 Mary Hardin-Baylor turned in a performance Saturday afternoon that got the job done but wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty.
“That was our most lackluster performance of the year,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said. “Coming off a big win last week then watching a team on tape that doesn’t look as talented as you or as threatening as the people you’ve been playing, you get what we did.”
What the Crusaders did was overcome a flat start and a handful of unnecessary penalties to limit Austin College to 56 yards over the final three-plus quarters on their way to a 38-7 homecoming victory on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
The Kangaroos’ triple-option offense came in ranked 234th in the country out of 240 teams with an average of 177.3 yards per game but caused UMHB (4-1, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) some problems early and helped stake AC (0-4, 0-2) to a 7-3 lead.
After the Crusaders failed to punch it in from the 5-yard line and had to settle for Anthony Avila’s 22-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession, the Kangaroos marched 89 yards in eight plays. Aided by penalties and missed tackles by UMHB — along with AC’s first pass completion of the season — the Kangaroos methodically drove the field for Tyler James’ 1-yard sneak into the end zone.
“Their offense is not something we ever see in the rest of our conference,” said UMHB linebacker Durand Hill, who had a game-high 13 tackles. “It wasn’t the usual week of practice because we had to get used to a different game plan.
“I don’t feel like we played to our standard. I thought we prepared well, but we just didn’t play to our standard.”
The rest of the half belonged to the Crusaders.
UMHB went 65 yards in seven plays, the last of which was Kyle King’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Young Jr. for a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter, and the Crusaders never looked back.
They capped a 62-yard drive with King’s 9-yard TD throw to KJ Miller just 1½ minutes into the second quarter then scored twice in the final 4:36 of the half — first on Kenneth Miller’s weaving 32-yard run and again on Aphonso Thomas’ 9-yard burst up the gut for a 31-7 advantage heading into the break.
After their 89-yard scoring drive, the Kangaroos totaled only 5 yards over the remainder of the first half and finished with just 145.
UMHB, which capped the scoring late in the third when KJ Miller took a reverse pitch and raced 16 yards to the end zone, had 368 yards rushing and 179 passing for a total of 547. That was despite AC’s best efforts to limit the Crusaders’ number of possessions by having its offense drain the play clock on every snap.
“We knew what they were going to come out with, so we just had to stay composed and try to stay warm while we were standing on the sideline,” said Thomas, who had 106 yards rushing to go with Kenneth Miller’s 96, Montana Miller’s 65 and Kenneth Cormier’s 40. “It wasn’t our best overall, but I’m glad we played like this now. We won’t be as complacent with any other team.”
After going 1-of-5 on UMHB’s first possession, King and his receivers got into rhythm. The senior quarterback threw just two more incompletions, finishing 14-of-20 for 150 yards.
What frustrated Harmon the most were the penalties. After the Crusaders were flagged 10 times for 119 yards last week, they were penalized seven times for 88 yards Saturday.
“We came out flat. We were not jacked up. You would have thought we were going to church today. But that’s something we can fix with leadership,” said Harmon, whose team has back-to-back road games starting next Saturday at East Texas Baptist. “What’s really concerning me is our maturity. I thought we had way too many chippy penalties last week — unsportsmanlikes, late hits. We did again this week, and that’s just competitive maturity.
“We’re going to start handling that a little differently. I’ve been a little too nice about it. I’m going to be a little less understanding this week, and I’ll get our kids’ attention.”
NOTES: The Kangaroos completed two passes for 24 yards, making them 2-of-17 through the air this season. . . . UMHB was without two standouts in wide receiver Brandon Jordan and defensive tackle Tristan Green. “That was just precaution,” Harmon said. “That was just saving them for ETBU.”