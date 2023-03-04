BELTON — In the final second of what had been a riveting night at Mayborn Campus Center, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Josiah Johnson delivered an ending befitting the game.
Johnson corralled the ball after losing the handle and drained a 3-pointer from 3 feet behind the arc on the right wing as the buzzer sounded, lifting No. 17 UMHB to a 72-70 victory over No. 24 East Texas Baptist on Saturday night and into the second week of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Johnson’s buzzer-beater sent the crowd into a raucous frenzy and capped a second half that featured six lead changes and seven ties between American Southwest Conference foes that split their two regular-season meetings.
“I was going to go for two points but I lost the ball,” said Johnson, who battled a wrist injury to score a game-high 32 points one night after scoring just eight in a first-round win over Schreiner. “Once I lost it, I had to go for the 3. It was a great look for me.”
The victory in the teams’ rubber match sends the Crusaders (23-5) into the Sweet 16 for the second straight year and fourth time in program history. They will face No. 2 Christopher Newport (25-3) next week at a sectional — likely in Newport News, Va. — that will also include No. 4 St. Joseph and No. 9 Wheaton. The sectional sites will be announced today.
Johnson’s heroics came after Aaron Gregg made a 3-pointer that gave ETBU (24-6) a 70-69 lead with just 11 seconds left. After a UMHB timeout, the Tigers were turned back when the Crusaders got the ball quickly up the floor and into the hands of their All-American guard and program career scoring leader.
“This was a great showcase of college basketball in the state of Texas,” said third-year UMHB head coach Clif Carroll, who guided the Crusaders to the Elite Eight last season.
The second half was in stark contrast to most of the opening period, in which UMHB was out of sync and ETBU was in total control for the first 11½ minutes.
The Crusaders missed their first nine shots and 13 of their first 15 as the Tigers started to pull away. ETBU used two 3-pointers from Jayden Williams and another from Jaden Conner to help it build a 21-9 lead at the 8:24 mark.
That’s when the Crusaders finally came alive and charged back.
A 3 by Nathan Stolz jump-started a 15-3 run — featuring four points from Johnson and a three-point play from Kyle Wright — that pulled UMHB even at 24-all with 3:33 to go before the break.
A Conner 3 provided the Tigers a three-point edge at the 2-minute mark, but pull-up jumpers by D.J. Kane and Ty Prince gave the Crusaders a 30-29 halftime lead — their first of the night.
It was tight for the entirety of the final 20 minutes, when no one led by more than four points and the teams traded big shots until the final buzzer.
Prince finished with 15 points and Kane added 10 for UMHB.
Williams had a team-high 14 points, Conner 13, Gregg 12 and Kevin Charles 11 for ETBU, which was in the national tournament for the second time and went 11-of-22 from 3-point range.