WILLIS — Late in the first quarter against Willis on Friday night, Temple receiver Tavion Flowers caught a lateral from quarterback Kade Stewart and fired a deep pass to a wide-open Christian Tutson for a 40-yard touchdown that produced a 14-all deadlock.
At that juncture, it seemed to be anybody’s game. However, the game’s final 38 minutes belonged to revenge-minded Willis.
Sparked by Daylion Robinson’s four touchdowns, star quarterback DJ Lagway and an increasingly stingy defense, the Wildkats outscored Temple 31-3 following Tutson’s TD and romped to a 45-17 win over the Wildcats at Berton A. Yates Stadium.
In its non-district finale, Willis (2-0) avenged its 34-20 loss a year ago at Temple, which knocked Lagway out of that game after 2½ quarters with a leg injury.
Temple’s overall performance — soured by three interceptions, two lost fumbles and 125 penalty yards — left eighth-year head coach Scott Stewart fuming afterward.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Stewart said, shaking his head after delivering a fiery postgame speech to his team. “We had a really good Thursday practice last week, but this week we had one of the worst I’ve ever seen. It’s focus. That’s all it is. The challenge with young groups is how do you keep them from thinking they’ve got this game figured out.
“I’m trying to turn over every rock I can, and I’m going to continue to do so. One hundred percent, it starts with me. I brought this product to this field, and that does not meet the standard. Practice next week is not going to be fun, but we’ve got to get back to basics. We practice tackling more than any place I’ve ever been, and I’ve never seen worse tackling in my life.”
Senior Josiah Harrison rushed for 65 yards with a 13-yard first-quarter touchdown for the Wildcats, who got 77 yards receiving from Flowers and 69 from Jeremiah Lennon as Stewart passed for 224 yards but also three interceptions.
The Florida-committed Lagway was 18-of-27 passing for 180 yards, highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown pass to Robinson and a 57-yard TD run 2 minutes before halftime to stake Willis to a 28-14 lead. Sophomore Jason Bradford and junior Lezlie Jackson made interceptions against the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Lagway.
Willis chose to receive the opening kickoff and immediately went to work, featuring a crisp series of short passes by Lagway. On third-and-21 from the Temple 32-yard line, multiple defenders appeared to have Lagway trapped, but the QB improvised by flicking a backhand pass to running back Terri Lawrence III, who dashed for a 30-yard gain to the 2. Robinson then churned up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Willis lead with 4½ minutes gone.
Temple had a strong response on its opening drive, using Harrison’s 13-yard run and Stewart’s 32-yard pass to Flowers to drive inside the 20 before Harrison sliced through the middle for a 13-yard touchdown — the senior’s fourth TD in two weeks — and a 7-7 deadlock with 4:13 left in the opening period.
However, Temple was assessed 15-yard penalties after the extra-point kick and on the ensuing kickoff, helping Willis start its next possession at the Wildcats 35. Robinson got open down the left sideline and caught Lagway’s pass in stride for a 35-yard touchdown and a 14-7 Wildkats advantage.
The Wildcats drove to the Willis 40 before Stewart threw a lateral to the right side for Flowers, who saw Tutson running free and fired to the speedy junior for a 40-yard touchdown to produce a 14-14 tie.
One minute into the second period, Bradford intercepted a deflected Lagway pass at the Wildcats 27 and returned it to the 47. Temple used Stewart’s 36-yard pass to O’Ryan Peoples to advance to the Willis 24 but lost 8 yards on a sack before an incomplete pass created a turnover on downs.
Lagway then led a march to the Temple 14 before Lawrence rushed off right tackle and stretched out for a 14-yard TD and a 21-14 Willis lead midway through the second.
Temple punted Willis to its 8, but Lagway’s 23-yard pass to Jalen Mickens got the Wildkats out of the hole. From the Willis 43, Lagway outran the final two defenders for a 57-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead 2:07 before halftime.
Marcos Garcia’s 42-yard field goal 3 minutes into the second half pulled Temple within 28-17, but Robinson made two big plays to help Willis pull away. Late in the third, Temple had him trapped in the backfield but he escaped for a 30-yard touchdown. He added an 11-yard TD scamper 4 minutes into the final period and finished with 152 yards on 11 carries.
WILLIS 45, TEMPLE 17
Temple 14 0 3 0 — 17
Willis 14 14 7 10 — 45
Wil — Daylion Robinson 2 run (Justin Willis kick)
Tem — Josiah Harrison 13 run (Marcos Garcia kick)
Wil — Robinson 35 pass from DJ Lagway (Willis kick)
Tem — Christian Tutson 40 pass from Tavion Flowers (Garcia kick)
Wil — Lagway 57 run (Willis kick)
Tem — Garcia 42 field goal
Wil — Robinson 30 run (Willis kick)
Wil — Robinson 11 run (Willis kick)
Wil — Willis 22 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Wil
First downs 22 22
Rushes-yards 27-78 34-298
Passing yards 264 180
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-44-3 18-27-2
Punts-average 2-41.5 1-31
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-0
Penalties-yards 12-125 15-139
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Harrison 13-65, Houston Martin 4-15, Rymond Johnson 1-0, Kade Stewart 9-(-2); Willis: Robinson 11-152, Lagway 10-92, Terri Lawrence III 12-39, Jermaine Bishop Jr. 1-15.
PASSING — Temple: Stewart 19-43-3-224, Flowers 1-1-0-40; Willis: Lagway 18-27-2-180.
RECEIVING — Temple: Flowers 4-77, Jeremiah Lennon 8-69, Tutson 2-50, O’Ryan Peoples 2-38, Jaquon Butler 3-26, Preston Thomas 1-4; Willis: Robinson 2-54, Bishop 7-45, Jalen Mickens 3-33, Lawrence 2-28, A’mauree Holmes 2-11, Lagway 1-6, DeBraun Hampton 1-2.