Stat keeping wasn’t always a priority among high school football teams, which is really a shame.
In fact, it often takes a yeoman’s effort to track down the scores of games from yesteryear, particularly in the first half of the 20th century. Individual and team statistics simply aren’t available to track down. Either they weren’t kept to that specificity or just not recorded anywhere for posterity.
On the flip side, the modern game is inundated with statistics, perhaps to the point in which the enormity of the accomplishment is skewed by the commonality of them. A 2,000-yard rushing season here or a 3,000-yard passing season there begins to provide more numbers than the average onlooker can appreciate.
Athletes are better, offensive schemes are more complex and the greater opportunity to play more games allows for statistics to rise much more than in bygone eras. The 2,000-yard rushing season, for instance, was eclipsed at least 17 times in the last decade just by ballcarriers from our humble swath of Central Texas.
Even still, the numbers Troy senior Zach Hrbacek posted in each of his varsity seasons are beauties to behold. They look like statistics produced from a video game, but he still had to earn each and every yard. In just 10 games this season, he rushed for 2,278 yards to give him a career total of 7,534 yards, with more than 100 touchdowns to boot. Unfortunately for Hrbacek and his teammates, the Trojans didn’t qualify for the playoffs to allow the Sam Houston State commitment to add to his totals.
Nevertheless, he joined Cameron Yoe’s Traion Smith (2013-15) as the only three-time 2,000-yard rushers in the area.
Since 1989, according to data gathered by high school football historian Joe Lee Smith, at least 23 players from the area crossed the coveted 2,000-yard barrier. I have no doubt there are more who have either been overlooked or not recorded.
Along with Hrbacek and Traion Smith, those 23 players on Joe Lee Smith’s list are Peter Bradshaw (1989), Claude Mathis (1991), Raymond Johnson (1999) and Eric Walker (2010) from Bartlett; Taurean Henderson (2000) and LaShon Thayer (2002) of Gatesville; David Winbush (1996) and Reggie Duncan (1997) of Killeen Ellison; Josh Smith (2002), Cody Weir (2011), Carson Skala (2013) and Brody Malovets (2014) of Rogers; Troy Vital (2007) and Antonio Lealiiee (2015) of Copperas Cove; Michael Fisher (1990) of Granger; Jeff Carr (2014) of Temple; Tony Brown (2015) of Jarrell; Torry Locklin (2017) of Rockdale; Jaquorion Johnson (2017) of Rosebud-Lott; Nathan Quattlebaum (2019) of Bruceville-Eddy, and Clay Cooper (2019) of Holland. Malovets and Smith both hit the 3,000-yard mark once. I don’t doubt there are more that have been overlooked
While the glut of 2,000-yarders has come in the last 30 years, a researcher has to go back 70 years to find the first known area player to reach that milestone.
Granger’s Charlie Carlson came along as the Lions were in the midst of mini-dynasty. Granger went 52-2-2 from 1946-50 under three coaches, the best five-year run in program history. The program was best known then for legendary Gil “Granger Ghost” Bartosh, who led the Lions to a regional title in 1947 before embarking on a Texas Sports Hall of Fame career as a TCU quarterback and later as a coach at the high school and college levels.
But Bartosh was gone by 1950, and his successors kept his torch aflame, led by Carlson and quarterback Franklin Peschel. After a 12-0 season in 1949 under first-year coach W.A. “Monk” Algood, who embarked on a long career afterward, the Lions did much the same the following year by winning of 11 of 12 games and another regional title, with playoff routs over Cherokee and Fort Hood. Class B schools, as small 11-man football programs were then classified, could only play to the regional round.
Even without the added games that a full state championship bracket would have afforded, Carlson rushed for 2,055 yards for the Lions to lead not only all the rushers in Class B but throughout the state. Peschel, by the way, led all of Class B in yards passing.
That’s not to say that no one in the area ran for 2,000 yards prior to that. It’s just not known. Reporting of statistics gradually got better in the second half of the century. Whether or not they are accurate to the yard is up for debate. It was another 17 years — as far as it is known — before another local player crossed that barrier when Salado’s Tommy Brown rushed for 2,143 in 1967. Gatesville’s Mike Fisher gained 2,200 in 1976.
Regardless of how many backs have attained this high-water mark, it is still an accomplishment to be marveled.