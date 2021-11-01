JACKSONVILLE — Kristen Zaruba made seven 3-pointers as part of her 25-point performance that helped lift Temple College to a season-opening 83-54 win over Jacksonville on Monday.
Zaruba was the only player in double figures for the Lady Leopards, who got nine points each from Jasmyn Studamire and Halley Rucker, and eight from Jordyn Carter.
“Opening up on the road is always tough, but we did what we needed to do,” said second-year TC coach Amber Taylor, whose squad visits Western Oklahoma State on Friday. “The kids played hard, and we have good chemistry on this team right now.”