No matter how easy some of the recent football powers such as Aledo, Katy and Mart make it look, going through a regular season undefeated is still a statistical rarity.
It’s what still makes the Temple Wildcats’ string of regular season perfection from 1976-80 such a remarkable accomplishment. Since playing at least a nine-game regular season in their storied program history, the Wildcats have swept the regular season nine times. Cameron Yoe has done so 11 times. Lake Belton, playing as an independent, is the only area team that went unbeaten this season.
Most of the area UIL 11-man programs have run the regular-season tables at least once, but it’s not commonplace. You can “schedule” a few wins, but you can’t schedule unbeaten.
Until 1962, though, no other local team put together more consecutive victories — regular season and playoff — than Academy with 25. It took almost 20 years for another team to eclipse that — Temple’s 26 straight from 1979-80 — and none have since despite the state championships peppered about.
The Bumblebees of the late 1950s and early ’60s were a force to be dealt with in the old Class B, the smallest classification of the day. In the six-year span from 1957-62, coach John Glover’s Bees were 57-7-1. Many successes have come along since, but not quite of that magnitude. It’s largely why Glover’s name adorns the Academy football stadium.
Academy won all nine of its regular-season games in 1957 for its first playoff appearance in seven years before falling to Florence in bi-district (still the only playoff win in Florence’s history).
Two years later, the Bees made their own bit of history by going 12-0 to capture the regional championship. Class B schools couldn’t advance beyond the regional round in that era.
The next year, the Bees began the makings of their landmark streak by winning the final three games in a 6-3-1 campaign with several of the same principal figures that reeled off 22 more over the next two seasons. James “Red” Hargrove, Theron Jackson, Ray Ashby, Don Marshall, Rodney Senterfitt were central to the Bees’ efforts as well as linemen James Adams, Don Latham, Johnny Swaim, Jack Moore and Richard Lesikar.
According to Glover at the time, the 1961 Bees averaged 163 pounds per player compared to the 142 pounds of the 1959 title team, both puny by today’s standards. Jackson was converted from a tackle to an all-state workhouse fullback.
In spite of its size, Academy scheduled upper classification schools to get ready for district and the eventual promotion to Class A. The Bees still managed to beat the larger enrollments of Copperas Cove, 28-22, and Rogers, 14-8, to start the year. Hargrove, who went on to an NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, hit Marshall with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the closing minutes to beat Rogers.
After sizeable victories over Florence and Bremond, the Bees opened 25-B play against Chilton, perhaps their toughest opponent. In a rarity, the Bees trailed 8-0 at halftime. Jackson closed the gap by banging in for a third-quarter score followed by Marshall — then the quarterback after Hargrove was lost to injury — with a sneak into the end zone and a 2-point conversion for the 14-8 victory.
The Bees weren’t pressed the rest of the district season with routs of Salado, Lott, Bartlett, Holland and Troy to capture the title and reach the postseason.
Jackson lifted the Bees to a 14-8 bi-district victory over Hempstead in Caldwell by scoring both touchdowns to set up a match against defending regional champ Orchard — a school long since out of existence — in Rosenburg.
Marshall ran for a touchdown and intercepted a pass while Jackson ran for two scores and the Bees won the regional crown 24-0. It was Academy’s last game as a Class B school. However, the Bees proved to be plenty ready for the Class A level.
The Bees had many of the same cast back for 1962 with Hargrove, Jackson, Senterfitt and Lesikar returning and bolstered by Tommy Corley, Clovis Ivey, Truman Ross, Larry Bartek, Norman Pruitt, Robby Goodnight, Jimmy Hempel, A.L. Bleeker, Conrad Buckley and Ricky Persky.
The 1962 version went through the non-district slate unscathed and coasted even more comfortably through District 23-A with victories over Thrall, Thorndale, Granger, Round Rock (yes, Round Rock) and a 16-0 blanking of Rogers to finish off another unbeaten regular season. It was also the last 10-win Bees team to date, though the current squad at 8-1 has an opportunity to match that.
Academy’s first foray into the Class A playoffs ended with a thud as Smithville routed the Bees 30-6, climaxing their 25-game winning streak.
What will forever remain a mystery is whether that streak would have been even greater if Class B teams were allowed to play beyond regional. The Bees might well have posted a state title in 1961. On the other hand, the streak might have ended at the hands of another regional winner deeper in the playoffs.
In any case, the Bees of the early 1960s established a mark that remains difficult to equal at any level.