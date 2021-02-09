DISTRICT 12-6A

Belton 80, Killeen Shoemaker 62

Belton 13 15 20 32 — 80

Shoemaker 15 8 16 23 — 62

Belton (17-7, 8-5) — TJ Johnson 34, Jones 20, Tr.Johnson 13, Downs 9, Clayton 3, West 1.

Shoemaker (8-15, 6-7) — Gonzales 15, Hudson 13, Owens 10, Hererra 8, Burgess 7, Ellison 5, Cotto-Figueroa 3, Jackson 1.

DISTRICT 19-4A

Lake Belton 43, Georgetown Gateway 41

Gateway 8 12 13 8 — 41

Lake Belton 9 10 11 13 — 43

Gateway — Eddins 17, Henry 9, Bell 6, B.Cox 5, Route 2, T.Cox 2.

Lake Belton — Khan 14, Wilcox 8, Hudson 8, King 5, Brazzle 4, Hammond 2, Jarrett 2.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 105, Rockdale 41

Rockdale 12 17 6 6 — 41

Academy 31 27 24 23 — 105

Rockdale — Bradshaw 14, Thomas 11, Dansby 8, McBride 6, Perez 2.

Academy (16-7, 11-0) — McWilliams 18, Franklin 17, Cephus 13, Tr.Rambeau 12, Brazeal 11, Lambert 8, Preddie 8, Ta.Rambeau 8, Shackelford 7, Mraz 3.

Rogers 39, Caldwell 37

Rogers 8 10 10 11 — 39

Caldwell 9 5 4 19 — 37

Rogers (14-10, 9-2) — Hutka 14, Craig 12, K.Sebek 6, Davis 3, Dolgener 2, T.Sebek 2.

Caldwell (NA, 5-6) — Johnson 9, Davis 7, Burns 7, Blinka 5, Hewitt 4, Aly 2, Heaton 2, Roehling 2.

JV — Rogers 37, Caldwell 30

Freshman — Caldwell 40, Rogers 38

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 71, Thrall 48

Holland 17 12 20 22 — 71

Thrall 11 8 13 16 — 48

Holland (11-8, 6-3) — Frei 26, Pursche 16, Coats 14, Tomasek 9, C.Evans 4, Cantu 2.

Thrall (Na, 5-4) — Howell 13, Graham 10, League 7, Williams 6, Meiske 4, Copeland 3, Poling 2, Irvin 2, Crabb 1.

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Killeen 54, Temple 52