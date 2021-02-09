DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 80, Killeen Shoemaker 62
Belton 13 15 20 32 — 80
Shoemaker 15 8 16 23 — 62
Belton (17-7, 8-5) — TJ Johnson 34, Jones 20, Tr.Johnson 13, Downs 9, Clayton 3, West 1.
Shoemaker (8-15, 6-7) — Gonzales 15, Hudson 13, Owens 10, Hererra 8, Burgess 7, Ellison 5, Cotto-Figueroa 3, Jackson 1.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Lake Belton 43, Georgetown Gateway 41
Gateway 8 12 13 8 — 41
Lake Belton 9 10 11 13 — 43
Gateway — Eddins 17, Henry 9, Bell 6, B.Cox 5, Route 2, T.Cox 2.
Lake Belton — Khan 14, Wilcox 8, Hudson 8, King 5, Brazzle 4, Hammond 2, Jarrett 2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 105, Rockdale 41
Rockdale 12 17 6 6 — 41
Academy 31 27 24 23 — 105
Rockdale — Bradshaw 14, Thomas 11, Dansby 8, McBride 6, Perez 2.
Academy (16-7, 11-0) — McWilliams 18, Franklin 17, Cephus 13, Tr.Rambeau 12, Brazeal 11, Lambert 8, Preddie 8, Ta.Rambeau 8, Shackelford 7, Mraz 3.
Rogers 39, Caldwell 37
Rogers 8 10 10 11 — 39
Caldwell 9 5 4 19 — 37
Rogers (14-10, 9-2) — Hutka 14, Craig 12, K.Sebek 6, Davis 3, Dolgener 2, T.Sebek 2.
Caldwell (NA, 5-6) — Johnson 9, Davis 7, Burns 7, Blinka 5, Hewitt 4, Aly 2, Heaton 2, Roehling 2.
JV — Rogers 37, Caldwell 30
Freshman — Caldwell 40, Rogers 38
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 71, Thrall 48
Holland 17 12 20 22 — 71
Thrall 11 8 13 16 — 48
Holland (11-8, 6-3) — Frei 26, Pursche 16, Coats 14, Tomasek 9, C.Evans 4, Cantu 2.
Thrall (Na, 5-4) — Howell 13, Graham 10, League 7, Williams 6, Meiske 4, Copeland 3, Poling 2, Irvin 2, Crabb 1.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Killeen 54, Temple 52