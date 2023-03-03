BELTON — Schreiner threw everything it had at No. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday night, pouring in 13 3-pointers and putting the Crusaders on their heels as the closing stretch approached.
But in its eighth national tourney appearance — and less than 12 months after a run to the Elite Eight — UMHB had too much experience and too many playmakers to be upset on the event’s opening day, outscoring the Mountaineers 14-6 over the final 4 minutes to escape with an 81-78 victory at Mayborn Campus Center.
“I’m proud of our guys. We have warriors, and they never stopped battling tonight,” said Crusaders head coach Clif Carroll, whose team advanced to face fellow American Southwest Conference member and No. 24-ranked East Texas Baptist in the second round at 7:20 p.m. today.
UMHB (22-5) was in control for the first 12 minutes, getting 11 points from Luke Feely to lead by as many as 12 with 9:04 left in the opening half.
Schreiner got back in it through the long-range shooting of Darian Gibson, who had four 3-pointers before halftime, and another 3 from Alex Dehoyos capped the Mountaineers’ 16-6 surge to close the first half and left the Crusaders clinging to a 36-34 lead at intermission.
UMHB leading scorer and All-American guard Josiah Johnson, who came in averaging 21.7 points per game but has been nursing an injured right wrist, started but was 0-for-1 from the field and did not score while playing almost 13 minutes in the first half.
A 3 by Nathan Stolz put UMHB up by five in the first minute after the break. A 3 from Schreiner’s Dylan Mackey a minute later tied it, and it was tight the rest of the way.
Bronson Evans’ driving bucket gave the Mountaineers their first lead with 13:11 left, and a Gibson 3-pointer gave them a 59-53 advantage at the 9:27 mark.
Consecutive 3s by Payton Brooks sandwiched around a Schreiner turnover nudged UMHB out front 65-64 with 6:23 to go. The Mountaineers surged again with a pair of 3s for a 72-67 edge 2 minutes later, but they scored only six points from there.
Kyle Wright drained a 3 and two free throws to pull the Crusaders even at 72 and — after Wright forced a tie ball — he made two more fouls shots to finally give UMHB a two-possession lead at 78-74 with 29 seconds remaining.
The final tense moment came after AJ Aungst hit a 3 to get Schreiner within 79-78 with 8 seconds showing, but Wright drained two more foul shots and the Crusaders could finally exhale.
“We’ve been through this before,” Wright said. “It seems like teams make 3s on us all the time, so this was nothing new.”
Gibson finished with 25 points, Mackey with 19 and Kamden Ross with 13 for Schreiner, which was 13-of-34 from beyond the arc.
Feely had 20 points, Wright added 17, Ty Prince posted a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Johnson scored eight second-half points for UMHB, which split its regular-season meetings with ASC champion ETBU.
“We’re going to have to guard the paint because they’re long and physical,” Carroll said of the Tigers. “We’re going to have to fight with them.”
No. 24 East Texas Baptist 79, No. 15 St. Thomas 75
Back in the same building where it won the American Southwest Conference title six days earlier, East Texas Baptist continued to work its magic with an upset of St. Thomas.
In just its second appearance in the national tournament, ETBU (24-5) never trailed on its way to the second round while avenging an 83-81 loss to the Celts way back on Nov. 15.
“We feel very fortunate to get the win tonight,” Tigers head coach Chris Lovell said. “From playing (St. Thomas) earlier in the season, we knew they drive the ball and scrap and they did that tonight.”
The Tigers led by 10 twice in the early going as St. Thomas (22-4) shot just 21 percent from the field over the initial 10 minutes.
The Celts — former NAIA members in the NCAA tourney in their first year of eligibility — finally got going through the play of leading scorer Calvin Williams IV, who scored six points in a short span to cut St. Thomas’ deficit to 29-25 with 4:19 left in the first half.
The Tigers had an immediate response, with a bucket by Kevin Charles — who matched his season average of 14 points before intermission even arrived — igniting an 11-1 run to push ETBU’s lead to 40-26 before the Celts scored the final four points to get within 40-30 by the break.
“We didn’t have Kevin the first time we played them, and he was the difference tonight,” Lovell said.
The Tigers led by as many as 11 in the second half and were still up by nine with 3:15 left before the Celts surged. St. Thomas got as close as three on three occasions in the final 2 minutes, but ETBU iced the game by going 10-of-12 from the foul line down the stretch.
Williams finished with a game-high 24 points for the Celts, who were only 3-of-16 from 3-point range. Andrew Abedo added 17 points, and Zack Golaszewski chipped in 13.
Charles scored 22 points for the Tigers, who were 24-of-43 (55.8 percent) from the floor. Aaron Gregg had 16 points, and Jayden Williams added 13.
“The coaches just told me to go out and play aggressive, so that’s what I did,” Charles said. “I just tried to do whatever my team needed.”