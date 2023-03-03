UMHB mens basketball

Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Luke Feely gets past Schreiner’s Kamden Ross for a layup in the Crusaders’ NCAA Division III Tournament win Friday.

BELTON — Schreiner threw everything it had at No. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday night, pouring in 13 3-pointers and putting the Crusaders on their heels as the closing stretch approached.

edrennan@tdtnews.com