BELTON — Last season, Pflugerville Hendrickson used a late rally to steal a victory from Belton. This year, the Tigers made sure the Hawks didn’t repeat the feat.
After alternating outcomes in the first two games of the 2021 campaign, the Tigers were poised to improve their record in a home contest against Hendrickson, leading 14-10 in the fourth quarter before the Hawks scored with 2½ minutes to win it.
A similar scenario recurred in Friday night’s season opener after Hendrickson pulled within a touchdown and had a chance to tie or win the game during the contest’s final possession.
This time, however, the Tigers defense stiffened and Belton held on for a 34-27 win.
Afterward, Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin could not help but remember the past.
“That game was definitely going through my head,” he said. “But our kids really grew up tonight on defense. We started a lot of young pups out there, and they grew up as the game went on.
“They may have given up 27 points, but from the first quarter on, you could see the maturity in them, and they got better and better as the game went on.”
Belton junior quarterback Ty Brown completed 23 of 33 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with 11 receivers, including senior Garrett Oliveira, who took both of his receptions into the end zone.
After forcing Belton to punt on the game’s opening possession, the Hawks quickly capitalized with running back Carson Workman’s a 1-yard touchdown with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers immediately responded with an eight-play scoring possession that was punctuated by Brown’s TD 33-yard pass to Oliveira.
Hendrickson needed just four snaps to answer, using a 51-yard touchdown pass to reclaim a 14-7 advantage that held through the end of the period.
Belton had an opportunity to tie the score in the second quarter but missed an extra point following sophomore Shaun Snapp’s 9-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers took control after halftime, crossing the goal line on their first two drives of the third quarter as junior Isaac Abel hauled in a 95-yard touchdown pass from Brown on the half’s first snap before Oliveira capped a four-play scoring drive on Belton’s next possession with a 22-yard scoring pass from Brown.
“This feels amazing,” Oliveira said. “We lost to Hendrickson last year, and most of us were a part of that team. We knew how it felt, and we were disgusted with the way we played. So, it felt great to come out and play like this.”
After Belton built a 28-14 lead with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter, the Hawks began exchanging scores with the Tigers, pulling within a touchdown with 3:25 left on the clock. Hendrickson then forced a turnover on downs to give it one last opportunity to complete the comeback.
It never materialized as the Tigers closed the game with a pair of tackles for losses.
“We lost a lot of guys on defense,” Belton senior defensive back Mason Ramm said. “We have a couple returners but everybody else is pretty new, but I think they did a great job of stepping up to the plate.
“They did their jobs individually and as a team. We have stuff to fix but for the first game of the season, it was great.”
Now, the Tigers must shift their focus to next week’s road opener at Brenham.
“Hopefully, this propels us forward,” Sniffin said. “We won our first game last year too, but then laid an egg in the second game, so we can’t do that again.
“Brenham is a traditionally tough team with some fast kids in the backfield, so it’s going to be a test.”
BELTON 34,
PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON 27
Hendrickson 14 0 6 7 — 27
Belton 7 6 15 6 — 34
Hen — Carson Workman 1 run (Divan De Kock kick)
Bel — Garrett Oliveira 33 pass from Ty Brown (Cole Chrisman kick)
Hen — Bryan Ray 51 pass from Joseph Rodriguez (De Kock kick)
Bel — Shaun Snapp 9 run (kick failed)
Bel — Isaac Abel 95 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Oliveira 22 pass from Brown (LJ Underwood pass from Brown)
Hen — Workman 1 run (kick failed)
Bel — Underwood 2 run (pass failed)
Hen — Clint Smith 26 pass from Ke’onte Fowler (De Kock kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hen Bel
First downs 10 19
Rushes-yards 32-174 29-68
Passing yards 110 417
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-12-0 23-33-2
Punts-average 6-33.7 2-27.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-40 10-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hendrickson: Workman 22-166, Rodriguez 7-3, Nadrian Miller 2-3, Fowler 1-2; Belton: Underwood 19-42, Snapp 7-39, Luke Flores 1-(-4), Brown 2-(-9).
PASSING — Hendrickson: Rodriguez 8-11-0-84, Fowler 1-1-0-26; Belton: Brown 23-33-2-417.
RECEIVING — Hendrickson: Ray 1-51, Clint Smith 3-40, Fowler 3-14, Miller 1-8, Workman 1-(-3); Belton: Abel 3-113, Slade LeBlanc 5-78, Oliveira 2-55, Underwood 3-52, Mason Ramm 1-37, Snapp 2-20, Rayshaun Peoples 3-19, Cody Macey 1-14, Flores 1-13, Angel Guerrero 1-8, Karson Dunn 1-8.