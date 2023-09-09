LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Elijah Lavan and Tyler Burnett each returned interceptions for touchdowns, Cavalli Nealy rushed for 164 yards, and the Academy Bumblebees brushed aside the Hillsboro Eagles 45-13 on Friday night at John Glover Stadium.
Kasey Mraz completed six of nine passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Vincent Williams and Josh Mann, for the Bees (3-0) in their home opener.
Nealy and Brian Grissom added one touchdown rushing apiece, and Academy totaled 420 yards to the Eagles’ 364.
Hillsboro (1-2) was led by Tory Brooks, who tallied 108 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Moses Rangel tossed a TD to Chris Montoya.
The Bees are back at home next week as hosts to Salado.
ACADEMY 45, HILLSBORO 13
Hillsboro 0 7 6 0 — 13
Academy 7 14 17 7 — 45
Aca — Elijah Lavan 51 interception return (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Aca — Cavalli Nealy 6 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Vincent Williams 53 pass from Kasey Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Brian Grissom 8 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Rylander Eidson 26 field goal
Aca — Josh Mann 41 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Tyler Burnett 39 interception return (Sanderson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hillsboro: Tory Brooks 15-108, Quinton Latimore 8-50, Ezrian Emory 13-49, Josimar Lopez 1-13, Darrian Hodge 1-7, Moses Rangel 6-6, Omarion Wiley 1-0; Academy: Cav. Nealy 22-164, Zane Clark 2-37, Grissom 5-34, Car. Nealy 1-11.
PASSING — Hillsboro: Rangel 7-15-3-131, Brooks 0-2-0-0; Academy: Mraz 6-9-0-169, Weston Pavliska 0-1-0-0, Preston Rowe 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Hillsboro: Chris Montoya 3-88, Landon Tucker 3-38, Hodge 1-5; Academy: Williams 2-68, Cav. Nealy 2-42, Mann 1-41, Luke Tomasek 1-18.
McGregor 21
Gatesville 17
GATESVILLE — McGregor scored twice in the fourth to turn around a 10-point deficit and win its first game of the season by edging Gatesville.
Amos Phillips’ 1-yard touchdown plunge put the Hornets on top 17-7 early in the fourth but the Bulldogs did the rest of the scoring from there.
Rayshon Smith carried 20 times for 111 yards to pace Gatesville (1-2), which got rushing TDs from Phillips and Jimmy Hall.
Sergio Bucio also converted a 20-yard field goal for the Hornets.
MCGREGOR 21, GATESVILLE 17
McGregor 0 0 7 14 — 21
Gatesville 7 3 0 7 — 17
Gat — Jimmy Hall 9 run (Sergio Bucio kick)
Gat — Bucio 20 field goal
McG — Jacob Singer 70 pass from Bubba Zacharias (Aiden Aviles kick)
Gat — Amos Phillips 1 run (Bucio kick)
McG — Sebastian Torres 1 run (Aviles kick)
McG — Joseph Arnold 1 run (Aviles kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
McG Gat
First downs 13 13
Rushes-yards 29-62 35-186
Passing yards 41 266
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-13-0 16-26-0
Punts-average 0 2-32
Fumbles-lost 0 0
Penalties-yards 7-37 10-102
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — McGregor: S.Torres 8-24, Zachary Ainsworth 3-18, Arnold 6-5, Adan Benitez 1-2, Zacharias 7-(-9); Gatesville: R.Smith 20-111, Hall 9-52, Jacob Newkirk 1-15, Phillips 2-4, Theron Stone 1-1, Logan Morgan 1-0.
PASSING — McGregor: Zacharias 15-25-0-263; Gatesville: Newkirk 5-13-0-41.
RECEIVING — McGregor: Singer 6-159, Alejandro Torres 4-88, Daytron Owens 2-8, Arnold 1-4, Ainsworth 1-0; Gatesville: R.Smith 1-17, Phillips 3-16, Adrian Smith 1-8.
Malakoff 42
Salado 0
HEWITT — Jerrion Hall rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers (3-0) defeated the Eagles (2-1), who couldn’t rally from down double digits for a second straight outing.
Hall had scoring runs of 14 and 6 yards, while Bubba Hicks added TDs on runs of 2 and 11 yards.
Chauncey Hogg added 100 yards and a TD receiving.
Salado’s Luke Law completed eight of 18 passes for 69 yards. Kase Maedgen rushed for a team-high 53 yards.
Last week, the Eagles overcame a 34-0 deficit to beat Bryan Rudder.
MALAKOFF 42, SALADO 0
Salado 0 0 0 0 — 0
Malakoff 7 21 14 0 — 42
Mal — Bubba Hicks 2 run (Landon Boswell kick)
Mal — Jerrion Hall 14 run (Boswell kick)
Mal — Chauncey Hogg 12 pass from Mike Jones (Boswell kick)
Mal — Hall 6 run (Boswell kick)
Mal — Hicks 11 run (Boswell kick)
Mal — Jones 2 run (Boswell kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Mal
Rushes-yards 26-78 33-262
Passing yards 69 165
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-19-1 19-22-0
Punts-average 2-24 2-49
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Kase Maedgen 14-53, Lincoln Hossfeld 5-17, Luke Law 7-8; Malakoff: Hall 8-117, Davion Johnson 7-52, Hicks 7-40, Jaxson Jedlicka 4-31, Zain Stanford 4-12, Jones 3-10.
PASSING — Salado: Law 8-18-1-69, Hossfeld 0-1-0-0; Malakoff: Jones 18-21-0-164, Jedlicka 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING — Salado: Maedgen 2-28, Morgan Adams 3-23, James Renick 2-16, Korbin Konarik 1-2; Malakoff: Hogg 9-100, Evan Loper 2-19, Parker Pteete 1-16, Kayland Davis 2-13, Doc Renberg 1-11, Josh Garcia 1-10, Kaden Wilson 1-1, Hicks 1-(-2), Hall 1-(-3).
Jarrell 28
Caldwell 21
JARRELL — Nico Rodriguez found Mason Dotson for a game-tying 49-yard score to start the fourth quarter and later ran one in from 15 yards out for the game-winning points to boost the Jarrell Cougars (1-2) past the Caldwell Hornets (0-3) for their first win of the season.
Rodriguez completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and two TDs and added another pair of touchdowns on the ground. Dotson was on the receiving end of nine of those completions, which he turned into 193 yards.
Jarrell trailed 21-7 after giving up two rushing TDs and a kickoff return for a score in the first quarter but shut down Caldwell from there.
JARRELL 28, CALDWELL 21
Caldwell 21 0 0 0 — 21
Jarrell 7 0 7 14 — 28
Jar — Nico Rodriguez 39 pass (Nico Rodriguez kick)
Cal — 85 kickoff return (kick)
Cal — 2 run (kick)
Cal — 4 run (kick)
Jar — Jordan Ford 3 run (Rodriguez kick)
Jar — Mason Dotson 49 pass from Rodriguez (Rodriguez kick)
Jar — Rodriguez 15 run (Rodriguez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cal Jar
First downs 13 20
Rushes-yards 42-155 25-82
Passing yards 11 367
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-5-1 29-40-2
Punts-average 0 3-34
Fumbles-lost NA-1 NA-2
Penalties-yards 9-72 12-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING —Jarrell: JaMarion Nibblett 13-41, Rodriguez 7-33, Ford 4-6.
PASSING —Jarrell: Rodriguez 29-40-2-367.
RECEIVING —Jarrell: Dotson 9-193, Ross Vrabel 6-48, Nibblett 4-19.
Waco Connally 59
Cameron Yoe 38
WACO — Kiefer Sibley piled up 391 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries, and the Cadets (3-0) pulled away from the Yoemen (1-2).
Connally outscored Yoe 14-0 in the fourth quarter to turn a one-score advantage into the 21-point victory.
Quarterback Jamarion Vincent added 172 yards and three TDs rushing for the Cadets, who had 604 yards on the ground overall.
The Yoemen’s Braylan Drake completed 17 of 32 passes for 242 yards and one TD each to Kason Goolsby, D’Auntray Bradley and Ja’Quorius Hardman.
Zach Evans churned out 118 yards on 31 carries.
Yoe led 24-22 at halftime.
WACO CONNALLY 59, CAMERON YOE 38
Yoe 6 18 14 0 — 38
Connally 15 7 23 14 — 59
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Con
Rushes-yards 40-148 42-604
Passing yards 242 14
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-32-1 2-5-0
Punts-average 1-42 2-47.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Zach Evans 31-118, Braylan Drake 5-16, Ja’Quorius Hardman 2-8, Tavares Crittendon 2-6; Connally: Kiefer Kibley 23-391, Jamarion Vincent 13-172, Ethan Els 3-25, J’ylon Nobles 3-16.
PASSING — Yoe: Drake 17-32-1-242; Connally: Vincent 2-5-0-14.
RECEIVING — Yoe: D’Auntray Bradley 1-74, Kason Goolsby 5-55, Brody Aguirre 5-46, Hardman 4-44, Elijah Goodrum 1-21, Evans 1-2; Connally: Nobles 2-14.
Rockdale 27
Lexington 13
LEXINGTON — Blaydn Barcak rushed for three touchdowns, and the Tigers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season by beating the Eagles (1-2).
Barcak finished with a team-high 104 yards rushing from his quarterback spot.
Gerran Marrero added a 73-yard kickoff return touchdown, and Rockdale’s defense forced four turnovers.
Lexington’s Kase Evans was 9-of-20 for 160 yards.
ROCKDALE 27, LEXINGTON 13
Rockdale 13 0 7 7 — 27
Lexington 6 0 0 7 — 13
Roc — Blaydn Barcak 45 run (Daniel Romero kick)
Roc — Barcak 11 run (Romero kick)
Roc — Barcak 1 run (Romero kick)
Roc — Gerren Marrero 73 kickoff return (Romero kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Lex
First downs 15 10
Rushes-yards 30-172 18-43
Passing yards 78 188
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-19-1 12-26-2
Punts-average 5-29 3-28
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 9-39 4-39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Barcak 16-104, Kemar Spencer 5-25, Marrero 4-21, Radyn Hamilton 2-12, Sawyer Chalk 3-10.
PASSING — Rockdale: Barcak 9-19-1-78.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Marrero 4-41, Deandre Stephens 1-31, Chalk 3-7, Erik Sheppard 1-(-1).
Moody 47
Hubbard 16
HUBBARD — Wentworth Eubanks and Tucker Slaton each eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground and Moody’s defense recovered six fumbles to help the Bearcats (1-2) win their first game of the year.
Eubanks had 10 carries for 129 yards rushing while Staton put up 117 yards on eight totes. Each also ran for three TDs and EJ Batts added a 19-yard touchdown run for Moody, which shut out the Jaguars (0-3) in the second half to aid the road victory.
MOODY 47, HUBBARD 16
Moody 7 15 13 12 — 47
Hubbard 8 8 0 0 — 16
TEAM STATISTICS
Moo Hub
First downs 11 19
Rushes-yards 20-264 NA
Passing yards 78 NA
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-10-1 NA
Fumbles-lost 0 6-6
Penalties-yards 5-34 3-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Moody: Wentworth Eubanks 10-129, Tucker Staton 8-117, EJ Batts 1-19, Angel Galindo 1-(-1).
PASSING — Moody: Staton 5-10-1-78.
RECEIVING — Moody: Ben Matias 1-35, Ryan Ogburn 2-30, Dominic Sanchez 2-13.
Goldthwaite 40
Rosebud-Lott 27
GOLDTHWAITE — The Goldthwaite Eagles (2-1) opened a 35-7 lead by halftime and didn’t look back in a victory over the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (0-3).
Jamarquis Johnson had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown for Rosebud-Lott, which also got rushing TDs from DJ Hicks and Johnnie Martinez.
Quarterback Pryce Rabroker was 16-of-31 for 197 yards.
The Eagles rushed for 285 yards.
GOLDTHWAITE 40, ROSEBUD-LOTT 27
Rosebud-Lott 7 0 0 20 — 27
Goldthwaite 14 19 7 0 — 40
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L Gol
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 28-97 39-285
Passing yards 197 67
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-31-1 4-9-0
Punts-average 2-36 NA
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-37 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: DJ Hicks 12-54, Yahir Mendoza 4-20, Jamarquis Johnson 4-4, Johnnie Martinez 1-3, Alvin Clarkson-Williams 2-2, Pryce Rabroker 1-(-2), team 4-16.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Rabroker 16-31-1-197.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 7-117, Carson Kahlig 6-62, Mendoza 1-14, Jayden Thomas 1-3, Bo McGinnis 1-1.
Milano 27
CTCS 7
MILANO — Milano scored 20 unanswered points to put away Central Texas Christian (1-2).
After the Eagles (2-1) scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter by Andres Ruelas, the Lions got a 52-yard scoring run from Tabor Tyson to knot the score at 7-7.
But the tie didn’t last long. Gabe Sanders ran back the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a score, giving the Eagles a 14-7 advantage they would not relinquish.
Milano added a couple more touchdowns to produce the 27-7 final score, including a 49-yard run by Ruelas, who finished with 102 yards on 17 carries.
Tyson was the game’s leading rusher, carrying 27 times for 163 yards, raising his area-leading totals to 589 yards on 78 carries, with eight touchdowns.
MILANO 27,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 0
CTCS 7 0 0 0 — 7
Milano 7 14 6 0 — 27
Mil — Andres Ruelas 7 run (Ruelas kick)
CTCS — Tabor Tyson 52 run (Coulter Ragsdale kick)
Mil — Gabe Sanders 75 kickoff return (Ruelas kick)
Mil — Ruelas 49 run (Ruelas kick)
Mil — Touchdown run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Mil
First downs 27 17
Rushes-yards 36-247 37-151
Passing yards 10 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-26-1 0-4-1
Punts-average 2-27-5 3-33.6
Fumbles-lost 2-2 6-1
Penalties-yards 12-93 10-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Tyson 27-163, Princeton Schneider 1-29, Tristan Eanes 4-28, Zachary Zuelsdorf 1-28, Loyal Morris 1-9, Cooper Smith 1-2; Milano: Ruelas 17-102, Anthony Valadez 2-4.
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 7-19-1-6, Eanes 0-3-0-0, Zuelsdorf 1-4-0-4; Milano: Valadez 0-4-0-0.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Eanes 1-10, Tyson 2-0, Evan Allerkamp 1-13, Ragsdale 1-10, Rhett Humphrey 1-9, Jacob Good 1-(-1).
— Reported by Paul Thurman
Cross Roads 34
Bruceville-Eddy 15
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Malakoff Cross Roads Bobcats (3-0) handled the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-2) to remain undefeated. No other information was reported.
Meridian 47
Bartlett 26
MERIDIAN — The Meridian Yellow Jackets (1-2) built a 20-point halftime lead and held on over the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-3) for their first win of the season. No other information was reported.
Dallas Lakehill 54
Holy Trinity 0
DALLAS — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (0-3) were shut out on the road against the Dallas Lakehill Warriors (2-0). No other information was reported.