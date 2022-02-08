HARKER HEIGHTS — By no means was Tuesday night’s game the kind of momentum the Temple Tem-Cats wanted to build going into the postseason.
They are in the postseason nonetheless.
Harker Heights took control from the outset and pulled away to a 51-30 victory over the Tem-Cats in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Temple needed to either win or have Killeen lose to Killeen Ellison to secure a trip to the playoffs. They got the latter as the Lady Kangaroos fell to the Lady Eagles 52-45. The Tem-Cats finished in a tie for third place in District 12-6A with Belton. Details of a potential seeding game were not determined by press time.
Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc would have preferred a much crisper effort from her team.
“We just didn’t make free throws and didn’t make plays,” said LeBlanc, whose team is 17-11 overall and 8-6 in district play. “(Heights) came out and played their game and executed their game.”
Heights (20-12, 10-4) is the runner-up from the district behind district champ Ellison.
Heights used its suffocating defense and patient offense to get out to a sizeable first-quarter advantage. The Lady Knights flipped turnovers into points while holding the Tem-Cats scoreless until Aniah Hall converted a traditional three-point play at the 2:30 mark of the quarter. Those were the only points the Tem-Cats had in the first 8 minutes.
Empress Roberts and Angelique Morgan combined for nine points in the frame and Heights was out to a 13-3 lead through one quarter.
Temple made some headway on the Lady Knights in the second quarter by getting the first four points. Khia Kirkwood converted a putback and Hall added another bucket to put the Tem-Cats back within six at the midway point of the quarter.
Heights managed just one field goal in the period, and the Tem-Cats tacked on three free throws down the stretch and trailed the Lady Knights 17-10 at halftime.
The offense picked up in the second half on both sides.
Heights opened the half on a 10-3 run to go up 27-13. But the Tem-Cats began to find a spark in the latter portion of the quarter with buckets from Nyteria Colbert, Hall and Aaliyah Thomas to creep back within 34-23 going into the final 8 minutes.
The Tem-Cats moved within 37-29 following a 3-pointer from Thomas, but the Lady Knights put it away by scoring on seven of their last 10 possessions to close on a 14-3 spurt.
The balanced Lady Knights placed nine players in the scoring column led by Samiyah Walker with 13. Hall paced the Tem-Cats with 11.