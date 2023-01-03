Temcats-Hutto hoops

Temple’s Rene’Jah Jackson and Hutto’s Alyssa Batton (25) battle for the ball during the Tem-Cats’ loss Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Alyssa Batton scored all but four of her game-best 16 points in the second half to help visiting Hutto extend its seven-point halftime lead and pull away to a 42-25 win over Temple in each team’s first District 12-6A game since the Christmas break Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.