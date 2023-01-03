Alyssa Batton scored all but four of her game-best 16 points in the second half to help visiting Hutto extend its seven-point halftime lead and pull away to a 42-25 win over Temple in each team’s first District 12-6A game since the Christmas break Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
Leading by its biggest margin to that point after closing the first half on a 10-1 spurt, the Lady Hippos (9-17, 1-2) put the game out of reach by opening the third quarter with 13 consecutive points, including back-to-back 3s in the opening minute from Sincere McCallister and Batton — on an assist from McCallister — to help themselves to their first league win while snapping a three-game slide.
McCallister finished with 10 points as her team’s only other player to reach double figures.
Charlize Williams capped the run with a pair of free throws to push the gap to 26-6 midway through the third, and the Tem-Cats (5-17, 1-3) did not get back within 20 points until the final minute in dropping their third straight game and fifth of their last six.
Both teams suffered from stagnant offenses in the first half, combining for just one field goal in the opening quarter.
Dejah Thomas’ putback layup from the left side off a Rene’Jah Jackson miss gave Temple the early 2-0 lead with just 35 seconds elapsed from the game clock, but that was the last field goal the Tem-Cats made until late in the third quarter.
Thomas’ shot still stood up for most of the opening frame as Temple’s active defense and Hutto’s cold shooting slowed down the Lady Hippos on the offensive end.
Jackson’s free throw with 36 seconds left in the first quarter gave the Tem-Cats a 3-2 lead as the Lady Hippos missed all eight of their field goal attempts in the period.
But the Tem-Cats suffered similar shooting woes, missing on 20 consecutive shots from the field after Thomas’ layup as they finished 6-of-43 (14 percent) overall and 12-of-25 (48 percent) from the free-throw line.
Jackson’s transition layup from the right side finally ended the shooting drought, cutting Temple’s gap to 29-10 with 3:42 left in the third, but the outcome was well in hand by that point.
After missing its first eight shots, Hutto settled in slightly from there, finishing 11-of-34 (32 percent) from the field and 16-of-37 (43 percent) from the charity stripe.
Jackson opened the fourth by hitting three of four free throws as she scored her team’s first nine points of the second half and led the Tem-Cats with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Hutto extended its lead to 42-15, its biggest of the night, after a Hailee Sanchez free throw with 2:44 left, but the Tem-Cats continued to fight, reeling off their biggest run of the night — a 10-0 spurt — to close the game.
Tierney Perkins’ transition layup from the right side kicked off the Temple run during which Allison Vaden hit a 3 from the top of the key and Paris Morris closed it by converting a three-point play with 42 seconds left.
Temple was whistled for 30 fouls and committed 32 turnovers in a game that was stop-and-go throughout because of the foul calls. Hutto was called for 22 fouls and had 28 turnovers.
The Tem-Cats travel to Harker Heights to continue district play at 7 p.m. Friday.