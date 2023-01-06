Wildcats-Heights hoops

Temple’s Deshaun Brundage (12) drives past Harker Heights’ Paul Seaton during the Wildcats’ loss to the Knights on Friday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

When Jaylon Hall drained a 3-pointer to bring Temple within one point as time expired in the third quarter against Harker Heights, it provided the ideal segue for the Wildcats to seize momentum in the fourth on their home floor in front of a sizeable Friday night crowd.

