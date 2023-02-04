We have reached the traditional juncture of the year for high school football coaches to make a move, if they are seeking such change.
Contracts are coming up for renewal and decisions are being made.
Rockdale and Academy already made head coaching changes and Bartlett is in the process of filling the vacancy left by Brian Kozma. Rockdale replaced Jacob Campsey with Hunter Hamrick, son of former Copperas Cove coach Jerry “Slugger” Hamrick, while the Bees elevated offensive coordinator Mark Mullins into the opening left by Chris Lancaster’s departure for Robinson.
But along with the moving parts, it also is that time of reflection for some veterans to whether they keep at it or step out of the profession altogether.
Lorena’s Ray Biles did so after 31 years of guiding the Leopards and repeatedly doing battle against teams in this region, garnering high respect along the way.
Another one, who made his name in the business well beyond the confines of Central Texas but whose roots are in Bell County, hung it up last week after one of the most storied careers in Texas history.
Tim Buchanan grew up in Killeen and got much of his training from coaches with strong Kangaroos or Killeen ISD ties before taking his wares to Aledo, where he built the program almost from scratch into one of the greatest dynasties the game has known.
In his 25 years as the football head coach, Buchanan’s teams went 281-57-3 and won eight state championships. He stepped aside to become solely the athletic director from 2014-18 and Steve Wood led the Bearcats to three other state titles, before swapping positions again in 2019. Wood was on the sideline when Aledo edged Temple 49-45 in the 2014 state championship. Buchanan and Wood retired together.
Buchanan tops all Bell County native coaches for victories and state championships.
The 1979 Killeen High graduate was a superior athlete, excelling under the tutelage of Gene Rogers and Rex Turner. Buchanan, a middle linebacker, went on to play for Abilene Christian before beginning his coaching journey. He worked at five places in five years, including for John Beseda at Killeen Ellison and in Florence where his parents grew up.
But that wasn’t the kind of nomadic lifestyle he had in mind as a coach. As he said in a 2010 interview, he envisioned being in one place the majority of his career like his Killeen mentors Ed Blomquist and Ricky Ray. It was another Killeen native, Ross Rodgers, son of Gene, who really launched Buchanan’s career by hiring him at College Station A&M Consolidated, joining other Kangaroo alums Mark Cunningham and Martin Allen. It was there that he became ready to run his own program when Aledo called.
The Fort Worth-area program had gone through five coaches in five years by 1993 and Buchanan had 17 players come out for football that year. Five years later, Aledo won the Class 4A title over Cuero.
Buchanan-coached teams won seven more state titles in 2009-11, 2013 and 2019-20, and will be the defending champions after demolishing College Station in the 2022 5A-I final. His 81 playoff victories rank third all-time behind Phil Danaher and Randy Allen.
Buchanan, like Biles, is among the last of a rare breed of head coaches with an extensively long career at one place, or just an extensively long career in that position period.
One of the ways of defining a head coaching career of high longevity, albeit a quirky, trivia-laden one, is whether the coach has a tie somewhere on their overall record. The last time ties were recorded for Texas high school football was in 1996. Buchanan had three. Biles never had one, though he coached during that era.
The dwindling list of remaining active coaches who have a tie on their career record include Allen (Highland Park), Jerry Bomar (Groesbeck, formerly Killeen), Eddie Gill (Callisburg), Denney Faith (Albany), Gary Koch (Spring Branch Memorial), James Morton (Eastland), Reginald Samples (Duncanville), Jimmy Thompson (Dawson), Tony Villarreal (Port Isabel), Richard Barrett (Kennedale) and Brent Davis (Gregory-Portland). Some of these may decide to become inactive in the coming weeks. None in the greater Bell County area are even close to such a mark anymore.
Of course, the network of Texas high school football coaches is an extensive one. One coach can impact another in some way, great or small, regardless of where they are or where they came from.
Bell County provided most, if not all, of Buchanan’s early football influences so perhaps we can claim just a smidgen of that action.