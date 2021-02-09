Tuesday happened to be national pizza day, which begged the question — what ingredients are included in Temple’s slice of success this season?
According to junior guard Nyteria Colbert, the recipe features more than a hint of team chemistry.
“There is always somebody to say, ‘Hey, let’s go. You got it.’ Or Coach will be on us about getting focused,” Colbert said. “So, I feel like with our bonding, we have a really good group.”
Junior post Aniah Hall said the Tem-Cats’ stretch of six wins in seven tries during the second half of District 12-6A can be measured by defensive intensity.
“It starts with defense because, you know, offense sells tickets and defense wins games,” Hall said.
Senior guard Taliyah Johnson saw leadership rise to the surface.
“It took us stepping our game up as leaders,” she said.
And head coach RaShonta LeBlanc underlined an evolving fortitude.
Cheesy puns aside, whatever the mix might be, Temple cooked up the right combination and earned the second seed out of 12-6A and a second straight postseason berth in LeBlanc’s third year in charge. The Tem-Cats (16-7) open the Class 6A Region II playoffs at 6 p.m. Friday in Corsicana against the third seed out of 11-6A, Cedar Hill (14-8).
“The biggest thing that I see is that we are a little more mentally tough, which is what you need at this moment of the season. So we are a little more mentally tough than we were during the first round of district and at the beginning of the season. They are starting to get it a little more,” LeBlanc said.
Temple opened the year 0-4 but has won 16 of 19 since Nov. 21, including an 11-3 district mark. Those three losses were by a combined 15 points — 50-44 at Killeen Ellison in overtime, 48-46 at Harker Heights and 52-45 versus Copperas Cove.
The Tem-Cats, who swept four league opponents and split with the other three, have won four in a row since that home setback against the Lady Bulldawgs and capped the regular season with an emphatic 58-43 payback win over the league champion Lady Knights to wrap up the all-important second seed, which allowed Temple to avoid a first-round meeting with reigning state champion Duncanville.
“I think the way we teach the game here and the way we try to hold practice is getting them to understand and to play the game mentally — ‘OK, our bodies are kind of exhausted, so we have to find another way to get the job done.’ We preach that as coaches and they are seeing it now,” LeBlanc said. “We are growing mentally to understand what we need to be successful as a program.”
Not-so-deep dish depth
Temple has played the majority of the season with nine players — Hall, Colbert, Taliyah Johnson, Haleigh Johnson, Aaliyah Thomas, Tamera Copeland, Quinteria Russell, Deasia Stanton and Ky’Jsha Thompson — meaning four substitutes in the rotation. However, that hasn’t been an issue.
“Yeah, we don’t have a lot of depth but they are understanding their roles and the kids play hard,” LeBlanc said. “That’s what helped us get to the spot that we are in right now. When kids don’t understand their role, it can be discouraging for them. So them understanding that they have a role to play, whether it’s for 30 seconds, 5 minutes, 8 minutes, they need to get in there and play that. Them buying into that has helped us tremendously this year.”
Topping it off with stats
Hall averages 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Just twice this season has the 6-foot-1 Hall been held to less than 10 points. She’s recorded eight games of 20 or more points and has nine double-doubles.
“She’s grown in the aspect of understanding that she’s going to be double-teamed and been able to adjust to how people are playing her,” LeBlanc said.
Meanwhile, Colbert, who finished with a team-high 20 points last Friday after scoring 12 in the fourth quarter to put away Heights, averages 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals. She chipped in a combined 55 points over Temple’s last three games.
“Nyteria is so much more than an offensive threat. She’s that aggressiveness, that energy that we need,” LeBlanc said.
Taliyah Johnson, who along with Haleigh Johnson is a four-year varsity player, is the team’s third-leading scorer at 8.7 points and dishes out a team-high 5.9 assists per game.
The Lady Longhorns
Cedar Hill, guided by head coach Nicole Collins, navigated a district that not only features the aforementioned Duncanville but also DeSoto — 6A’s No. 3- and No. 2-ranked teams in the state, respectively — for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.
Portia Adams and Carolynn Washington anchor an offense that posts 49.3 points per game. Defensively, Cedar Hill has allowed an average of 42.7 points an outing.
“From what I’ve seen, they play hard. At the end of the day, though, you have to go play. It doesn’t matter the district or who you are playing,” LeBlanc said of the Lady Longhorns, who were Region I finalists a season ago, falling 56-54 to Duncanville. “You have to show up, play and leave it on the floor.”
Colbert said a performance such as the one the Tem-Cats delivered last week against Heights would go a long way toward Temple’s first playoff win since the 2017 season.
“Apply ball pressure, try to make them turn the ball over, and continue on with the energy and effort,” she said.
The winner Friday gets either Dallas Skyline or Garland Lakeview Centennial in the area round.