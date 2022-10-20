Lake Belton running backs

Lake Belton senior running backs Tristan Robin (left), D’Arius Wilkerson and Floyd Bristol have taken turns leading the Broncos in yards rushing this season. Lake is on the road tonight at first-place Midlothian.

 Ray Swindle

A position-by-committee approach is a tried-and-true formula for many coaches in many sports. It creates depth and encourages a healthy amount of competition among teammates.

