A position-by-committee approach is a tried-and-true formula for many coaches in many sports. It creates depth and encourages a healthy amount of competition among teammates.
It also can help build a sense of camaraderie.
“There’s no two other guys I’d rather have in the backfield with me than these two,” Lake Belton senior running back Tristan Robin said Tuesday afternoon while standing outside Bronco Field with fellow senior position mates D’Arius Wilkerson and Floyd Bristol, who each echoed his sentiments.
“I think we all push each other and we all feed off each other a lot,” Wilkerson said. “For me, it’s like my motivation.”
Added Bristol: “Seeing them out there working hard just pumps you up, makes you want to do better, go harder, more intensity.”
The three have been the primary ball-carriers out of the Broncos backfield this year, an approach that has been the epitome of a system that shares the wealth. In eight games thus far, five players led Lake in yards rushing with the three seniors each doing it once over the past three weeks.
Wilkerson’s seven carries for 107 yards included a 36-yard touchdown last week and were part of a season-high output in yards (509) and points (69) for Lake Belton’s offense, which has hummed along as the season has progressed, averaging an area-best 428 total yards (193 rushing) per game.
Wilkerson’s showing was his second time leading the team in yards rushing, just behind Robin’s three times, which most recently took place with an 87-yard game in a win over Killeen on Oct. 14.
Bristol, meanwhile, paced the group a week prior with 86 yards on eight totes in a blowout over Cleburne, which included a 40-yard scoring run, his first as a varsity member, and one of 17 gains of 20 yards or more for Lake Belton’s rushers this year.
Throw in quarterback Connor Crews and receiver Micah Hudson — who account for Lake’s other two single-game rushing leaders — and the Broncos boast five players who each have at least 150 yards or more and have combined for just more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.
“It’s been a really great group,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said of his three senior backs, who each bring their own style to the position. “They’re there kind of cheering each other on the sidelines. They’re all kind of different. It’s fun to watch them grow and mature.”
They also — it could be said — were each tailor-made to be a running back. None of the three have played any other position in their 15-plus years of combined football-playing experience.
Robin, whose 437 yards on 69 carries lead the team, has scored all eight of his touchdowns in Lake’s current four-game winning streak. His shifty style — “he hits the hole, he always has a spin move,” Wilkerson said — complements Wilkerson’s power approach and Bristol’s speed-centered attack.
“‘D’ — he’s a big body. He can run over a lot of people that most people can’t,” Robin said of Wilkerson, returning the kind words of his teammate while each readily agreed on Bristol’s top trait.
“He’s always talking about that track speed, and he’ll hit the hole and go,” Wilkerson added of Bristol.
The 17-year-old Robin who has been at Lake Belton since his sophomore year — the Broncos’ first as a program — said he envisioned himself as a running back for as long as he can remember, mostly because of the influence of his dad, Brett, who played the role at the University of Texas in the early 2000s.
“He played running back at UT and I think growing up, that was just my dream to always play running back,” said Robin, who began playing football at North Belton Middle School. “He wouldn’t let me or my brothers play until seventh grade, so growing up it was like, ‘When can I just put the pads on, be like you?’ So that was a big part of me wanting to be a running back is because I wanted to be a lot like him.”
Wilkerson — who has 426 yards and six TDs on 60 carries — also credited his dad, Jermaine, who he said played at Temple High, as a reason he was interested in the position from an early age.
“He played football growing up and he played running back as well, so I guess it just came to me and I loved it,” said Wilkerson, 18, who arrived at Lake Belton from Temple as a junior and has played the RB spot since his youth-league days. “I played a lot of sports but football was like the main one — always. I loved running back. I loved running the ball, scoring touchdowns, just all of it.”
Bristol, meanwhile, continues to soak in the game at a rapid pace, having just started playing football as a junior in 2021. It didn’t take him long to figure out the basics, though.
Early in the season as a member of Lake’s junior varsity, Bristol ripped off a 90-yard touchdown run against Cameron Yoe, and if he wasn’t yet hooked to the game, he was after that.
“I know it was on JV, but I got a 90-yard touchdown, and that will forever live with me because, I mean it was a 90-yard touchdown,” he said. “I don’t know, it was just amazing, it was fun.”
Being in a military family, the 17-year-old Bristol has moved around through the years including time in Kansas and Houston, most recently settling at Lake Belton just before his sophomore year after moving from Germany, where he lived the previous three years.
But once back in Texas, it didn’t take long for Bristol to catch football fever.
“It was a major change because my main sport is basketball and then switched over to football and it was a whole different thing, especially being more aggressive, hitting people and stuff, but I got used to it,” said Bristol, who averages 7.7 yards per carry on his 28 totes for 216 yards this year.
Bristol also has had plenty of support to lean on, including from current position coach Mark Tanner, who arrived in June, and from former Lake running backs coach Adrian Miller, who is at Killeen Chaparral this year.
Each of the three seniors cited Miller as a big influence in their development, both on and off the field.
“He whipped me into shape, didn’t let me slack off, taught me everything I know about running back,” Bristol said of Miller, while Robin added “he was like our second dad at school.”
Since Tanner has taken the reins, the coach said he has seen improvement in each player’s game, notably in their abilities to help contribute in pass protection.
“With three seniors, you don’t really have to babysit them much,” Tanner said. “They just come ready, focused. As the season’s gone along, I think they’ve improved tremendously. They’ve got a knack for how the linemen are actually starting to pull. Just the chemistry’s coming together with them.”
The role they play in the Broncos’ aerial attack — whether it’s churning out yards to open up the throw or dishing out blocks to sustain it — is one none of them take lightly and one they see as a primary reason for their unit’s success.
“I think establishing the run on this team is very important because we have the receivers that can catch the ball and if we can get it started, it helps open up the passing game for us,” Wilkerson said.
The Broncos (7-1, 5-1) will need both elements on display tonight when they travel to Midlothian to take on the undefeated and district-leading Panthers (7-0, 5-0). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.
The winner will have the inside track on the District 4-5A-I title, and should it be the Broncos, it would serve as an ideal way for Lake’s seniors to start putting the finishing touches on their final season, one in which they see only a single appropriate manner in which to close it down.
“Honestly, I think this team is capable of a state championship,” Robin said. “And I know everybody wants to say that about their team. But you really mean it with this team. There are a lot of guys with a lot of talent who come to work every single day. Nobody likes losing over here, that’s for sure.”