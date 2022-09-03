UMHB season opener

UMHB receiver Brandon Jordon (21) catches a touchdown over Muhlenberg’s Alex Batista (3) and Kyle Dormer in Saturday’s season opener.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor spent part of Saturday evening celebrating its 2021 national title with a fancy video tribute and large pyrotechnics. Then came kickoff, and the fireworks really started.

