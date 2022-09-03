BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor spent part of Saturday evening celebrating its 2021 national title with a fancy video tribute and large pyrotechnics. Then came kickoff, and the fireworks really started.
Any questions about what UMHB’s offense would look like under new coordinator Andy Padron were answered quickly. It’s first snap from scrimmage was Kyle King’s 54-yard touchdown throw to Jamaal Hamilton, and the top-ranked Crusaders were off and running in their 62-13 season-opening romp of No. 11 Muhlenberg at Crusader Stadium.
The first game of Larry Harmon’s tenure as the UMHB head coach was like so many other contests of his predecessor Pete Fredenburg — who was on hand to hoist last year’s NCAA Division III championship trophy at midfield just before kickoff — a rout from the moment toe met leather until the final horn.
“It’s pick your poison against our offense. We have a lot of guys who can make big plays,” said Harmon, who was promoted from defensive coordinator in January following Fredenburg’s retirement. “This was a good showing of what our offense can do, and we still have a lot more to do.”
Muhlenberg took its only lead of the night 4½ minutes in when Christopher Ardito caught Joe Repetti’s 1-yard TD toss to put the Mules on top 7-6, but it was almost all UMHB the rest of the way.
There was KJ Miller’s 43-yard reception to help set up Aphonso Thomas’ 1-yard scoring plunge. Wide receiver Brandon Jordan — seeing time on special teams — blocked a Mules punt, leading to Will McClintock’s one-handed grab of a 7-yard TD pass from King. Jordan caught a short pass over the middle and turned it into a 46-yard score. Miller took a reverse handoff and sprinted 55 yards to pay dirt, and Jordan struck again when he went over the top of two defenders in the end zone to snag King’s 15-yard throw.
In the midst of all of that, the Mules constructed an 11-play, 90-yard drive for Repetti’s 10-yard scoring throw to James Nye, but the visitors from Pennsylvania went into halftime trailing 41-13.
“I was a little disappointed in our execution because they had some guys running wide open, and that’s on us,” Muhlenberg head coach Nate Milne said. “I obviously don’t think that would have changed the outcome of the game, because that’s a really good football team we just played. But we wanted to make them have to earn it a little bit more.”
The Crusaders kept the pedal down through the third quarter. Thomas went 41 yards with a screen pass to get UMHB in position for King’s 8-yard TD toss to Miller. Jordan had a 31-yard grab that moved the ball to the doorstep, and Kenneth Cormier plunged in from there. And after cornerback Chaka Watson’s collision with Mules running back Seth Paluck jarred loose the ball in Crusaders territory, UMHB used Jerry Cephus’ 45-yard catch to set up King’s sixth touchdown pass of the night — a 15-yarder to Cephus that made it 62-13 in the final minute of the third and sent the Crusaders’ starters to the sideline for good.
“We had a great scheme tonight, and Coach Padron made some great calls. We had some wide-open guys,” said King, who was 19-of-28 passing for 379 yards in three quarters of action. “I didn’t come in with any certain expectations. I just tried to do my job and play to the best of my abilities. Today, the ball was coming out nice and some of our guys made some all-world catches.”
Jordan had team bests of six catches for 120 yards, and Thomas and Cormier combined for 148 yards rushing as the Crusaders racked up 674 total yards.
The UMHB defense — the program’s biggest question mark after losing so many stars from last year’s unit — allowed 389 yards in Jack Johnson’s first game as coordinator, but 154 of those came on the Mules’ two scoring drives.
“We still have some work to do on defense. We knew it would be a process, and I thought we played pretty well most of the night,” Harmon said. “Our kids want to be coached hard, and they want to be great.”
The Crusaders’ opening gauntlet continues next week when they visit No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater — a 24-10 loser to No. 5 St. John’s on Saturday. At least Harmon won’t have opening-game jitters for that one.
“I absolutely had more nerves tonight,” he said. “All eyes were on me, and I didn’t have Pete to shell stuff onto if we didn’t play well. But I thought we played pretty well.”